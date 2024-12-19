The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse

UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect Luigi Mangione appeared in a Pennsylvania courthouse today, waiving extradition rights so he'll return to NYC for his trial in the murder of Brian Thompson.

Outside the courthouse were about 100 protesters.

Honestly, this writer was convinced the pic below was an AI-generated image, because it's so stereotypical that it couldn't possibly be real, right?

It seems too on-the-nose, even for the Left:

Supporters of alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione outside the courthouse in Pennsylvania today pic.twitter.com/k61JTUSG8e — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) December 19, 2024

But it's real.

More from The New York Post:

Outside the Blair County Courthouse, demonstrators waved “free Luigi” and anti-insurance signs as he arrived for the extradition hearing. “Health Insurance Practices Terrorize People,” one sign read, appearing to reference the terror charges prosecutors are considering to file against Mangione. “Murder For Profit Is Terrorism, Free Luigi,” another sign read. Adam Giesseman, 33, of Piqua, Ohio, said he had joined the demonstrators outside the courthouse given the infamous nature of the case and the spotlight it has placed on America’s health insurance system. “I think our country is broken and the people don’t care about the working class. If what is alleged is true, he should suffer the consequences of what is handed to him, but I’m glad he brought attention to the fact that our country is broken.“

This writer bets the Venn Diagram of the 'free Luigi' protesters and gun control advocates is a circle.

I think we found the actual killers of healthcare. pic.twitter.com/zw6XSIQNUd — And Don't Call Me Shirley. (@Meme_Behavior) December 19, 2024

Harsh, but fair.

These people are more of a reason why healthcare is so expensive in the US than any CEOs — Infidel🇺🇲 (@Oreallynow1) December 19, 2024

This is accurate.

The sea was angry that day, my friends - like an old man trying to send back soup in a deli pic.twitter.com/HOWXW3MWrC — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 19, 2024

+1000 for the 'Seinfeld' reference.

This made us chuckle.

What could this WWI gas mask possibly be protecting you from? pic.twitter.com/T1nV3VOiEw — Tom Pogasic (@TPogasic) December 19, 2024

No idea.

Just *chef's kiss*

Ahahahaha Bane has an opinion on the economics of healthcare https://t.co/gR3zKi9frn pic.twitter.com/mnZZwViaDh — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 19, 2024

And +1000 for the Bane reference.

The shirt that says "something something capitalism bad" is such a perfect illustration of how this entire crowd is just a bunch of angry stupid people who can't even argue the position they have. Makes them perfect Luigi fans since he said the same thing in his manifesto. https://t.co/7sNGL1DmZQ — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 19, 2024

Birds of a feather and all that.

Completely on-brand.

I'm sorry but it's just very difficult not to conclude that the outer look reflects the inner core when it comes to some people. https://t.co/gEP9GzjLcX — Jeff Blehar is *BOX OFFICE POISON* (@EsotericCD) December 19, 2024

You just said what a lot of people were thinking.

People in that physical condition are more responsbile for the rising cost of healthcare than any healthcare insurance provider. https://t.co/P75BRwpv0l — cdrsalamander (@cdrsalamander) December 19, 2024

This is true. It's not meant to be mean; it's objective reality. When you're obese, you have more health issues and require more healthcare.

That makes insurance and healthcare more expensive.

It's biological and economic reality.

These are the people who told me I would be a drain on the healthcare system if I didnt get the covid vax. https://t.co/WSAtbHOEuQ — Forest Mommy🌲🗡💪🏹🌲🌲 (@ForestMommy) December 19, 2024

Well, she's wearing a mask, after all.

Once again, the idea health insurance CEOs should be murdered for denying care does not square with implementing socialized medicine, which denies a lot more care than private health care. https://t.co/oPlRPCKPjH — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 19, 2024

The Left thinks it does, apparently.