The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitchy

UnitedHealthcare CEO suspect Luigi Mangione appeared in a Pennsylvania courthouse today, waiving extradition rights so he'll return to NYC for his trial in the murder of Brian Thompson.

Outside the courthouse were about 100 protesters.

Honestly, this writer was convinced the pic below was an AI-generated image, because it's so stereotypical that it couldn't possibly be real, right?

It seems too on-the-nose, even for the Left:

But it's real.

More from The New York Post:

Outside the Blair County Courthouse, demonstrators waved “free Luigi” and anti-insurance signs as he arrived for the extradition hearing.

“Health Insurance Practices Terrorize People,” one sign read, appearing to reference the terror charges prosecutors are considering to file against Mangione.

“Murder For Profit Is Terrorism, Free Luigi,” another sign read. 

Adam Giesseman, 33, of Piqua, Ohio, said he had joined the demonstrators outside the courthouse given the infamous nature of the case and the spotlight it has placed on America’s health insurance system. 

“I think our country is broken and the people don’t care about the working class. If what is alleged is true, he should suffer the consequences of what is handed to him, but I’m glad he brought attention to the fact that our country is broken.“

This writer bets the Venn Diagram of the 'free Luigi' protesters and gun control advocates is a circle.

Harsh, but fair.

This is accurate. 

+1000 for the 'Seinfeld' reference.

This made us chuckle.

No idea.

Just *chef's kiss*

And +1000 for the Bane reference.

Birds of a feather and all that.

Completely on-brand.

You just said what a lot of people were thinking.

This is true. It's not meant to be mean; it's objective reality. When you're obese, you have more health issues and require more healthcare.

That makes insurance and healthcare more expensive.

It's biological and economic reality.

Well, she's wearing a mask, after all.

The Left thinks it does, apparently.

