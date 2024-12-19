Avenging Avatar: Legacy Media Grapples With Musk Making Voters the Center of the...
Some Experts Are More Equal Than Others: Australia Prosecutes Expert for Saying Men Can't Breastfeed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on December 19, 2024
ImgFlip

Trust the experts!

Trust the experts!

Trust the experts!

The Left beat that drum tirelessly for years. The experts -- from politics to COVID -- knew better than the rest of us, they said, and we had to listen to them.

Not even a week ago, Neil deGrasse Tyson warned that not blindly trusting experts like him literally puts your life at risk.

It's a cynical appeal to authority that, much like cries of 'racist!' and 'homophobe!', has lost all meaning because the Left are flaming hypocrites.

On Monday, this writer told you how a gay activist in Iceland faces prison time for saying men can't breastfeed. It's the latest frontier of the trans-rights movement: this notion that men who 'identify' as women can make breast milk and feed an infant. They can't -- not without drugs and hormones to stimulate lactation. It's dangerous and weird.

Iceland isn't the only place where speaking up in the interests of babies and science will land you in legal hot water. Australia is taking a breastfeeding expert to court for saying the same things:

Penal colony gonna penal colony, and we guess some experts aren't worth being listened to, huh?

How twisted is this thinking? They'll harm babies -- babies -- to appease the weird fetishes and delusion of men who identify as women.

Vox Tries to Explain to Why We Praise Daniel Penny and Condemn Luigi Mangione … and Faceplants
Aaron Walker
And jail anyone who speaks out.

The same people advocating this probably support abortion, so if you can kill a baby you can experiment on him.

Ugh.

If it hurts someone's feelings, apparently the answer is yes.

It's illegal.

Nah, they're still running the country like an open-air prison.

But, hey, if babies starve to death, at least we weren't transphobic.

Priorities, and all that.

Don't forget Kamala Harris looked at Australia's gun confiscation program and thought it was a good idea.

We'd have been exactly like Australia in ten years if she'd won.

The woke mind virus is global.

The people pushing this activism the hardest will not be held accountable when the lawsuits roll in and the bills are due.

And get sued into oblivion.

