Some Experts Are More Equal Than Others: Australia Prosecutes Expert for Saying Men Can't Breastfeed

The Left beat that drum tirelessly for years. The experts -- from politics to COVID -- knew better than the rest of us, they said, and we had to listen to them.

Not even a week ago, Neil deGrasse Tyson warned that not blindly trusting experts like him literally puts your life at risk.

It's a cynical appeal to authority that, much like cries of 'racist!' and 'homophobe!', has lost all meaning because the Left are flaming hypocrites.

On Monday, this writer told you how a gay activist in Iceland faces prison time for saying men can't breastfeed. It's the latest frontier of the trans-rights movement: this notion that men who 'identify' as women can make breast milk and feed an infant. They can't -- not without drugs and hormones to stimulate lactation. It's dangerous and weird.

Iceland isn't the only place where speaking up in the interests of babies and science will land you in legal hot water. Australia is taking a breastfeeding expert to court for saying the same things:

INSANE. Jasmine Sussex, a breastfeeding expert from Australia, is being taken to court for saying men breastfeeding is “experimental” and a “dangerous f*tish.”



Men cannot breastfeed. PERIOD. pic.twitter.com/w0ekz4VVMB — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 19, 2024

Penal colony gonna penal colony, and we guess some experts aren't worth being listened to, huh?

How twisted is this thinking? They'll harm babies -- babies -- to appease the weird fetishes and delusion of men who identify as women.

And jail anyone who speaks out.

It’s gross and unnatural af.



Kids are not science experiments!! — Nikki Moonitz (@NMoonitz) December 19, 2024

The same people advocating this probably support abortion, so if you can kill a baby you can experiment on him.

Ugh.

Taken to court for WHAT? It’s illegal to state scientific fact?? — Valliant Renegade (@ValliantRenegad) December 19, 2024

If it hurts someone's feelings, apparently the answer is yes.

It's illegal.

For a penal colony, they sure seem to have their panties in a bunch. — Cameron Perera (@cameron_perera) December 19, 2024

Nah, they're still running the country like an open-air prison.

Not true. They can breastfeed. But the baby's gonna starve to death. Trust the science. — Mike Binder (@MikeBinderjokes) December 19, 2024

But, hey, if babies starve to death, at least we weren't transphobic.

Priorities, and all that.

At one time I wanted to visit Australia. But after seeing how they treated their citizens during Covid, I have no reason to want to visit since it is a fascist country. Without the Second Amendment, then America would become just like them https://t.co/MOnhdHu4k7 — Eric Dorsey (@EricGDorsey) December 19, 2024

Don't forget Kamala Harris looked at Australia's gun confiscation program and thought it was a good idea.

We'd have been exactly like Australia in ten years if she'd won.

Mental illness is truly pandemic in scope. https://t.co/xoZDv1pvRi — Alan Poirier (@alan_poirier) December 19, 2024

The woke mind virus is global.

This "transgender" crap is disgusting and needs to end now.



Men who think they are women or women who think they are men are mentally ill and need mental care.



This experimentation with children is a crime against humanity and all who take part in it should hang.#Vile https://t.co/JRCHVGPx5Z — Brian (@xtriadx) December 19, 2024

The people pushing this activism the hardest will not be held accountable when the lawsuits roll in and the bills are due.

Any medical doctor that supports biological men attempting to breast feed an infant must lose the medical license and be charged with infant endangerment! https://t.co/QYA8Ygtooj — Carl (@hartmann12192) December 19, 2024

And get sued into oblivion.