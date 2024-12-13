No One Is Above the Law? Boston City Council Member Refuses to Resign...
Someone Get the Man a Mirror! Neil deGrasse Tyson Warns Not Trusting 'Experts' Like Him Is Dangerous

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 13, 2024
Michael Caterina/South Bend Tribune via AP, File

There was a time when experts were truly the best in their fields, and we could both trust and listen to their advice.

But they have self-immolated in the last few years, and now their reputations and respective fields are largely piles of ash. People don't trust the 'experts' because they have lied to us about things like global warming and COVID an Hunter Biden's laptop.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is not only one of those 'experts' who ruined his career for his political ideology, but he's an insufferable wet blanket.

Yet he thinks if he tries sounding scary on CNN, we'll start listening to experts again.

Watch:

Go away, Neil.

All of this.

This writer thinks of the people on Maui; those who ignored authorities and went around the 'road closed' signs were the ones who survived the wildfires.

Yes, we have.

Bingo.

Look in the mirror, Neil.

he has no idea the role he played in the loss of trust.

It's a bad expert problem.

And that's why no one trusts them anymore.

Harsh, but accurate.

