Someone Get the Man a Mirror! Neil deGrasse Tyson Warns Not Trusting 'Experts' Like Him Is Dangerous

There was a time when experts were truly the best in their fields, and we could both trust and listen to their advice.

But they have self-immolated in the last few years, and now their reputations and respective fields are largely piles of ash. People don't trust the 'experts' because they have lied to us about things like global warming and COVID an Hunter Biden's laptop.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is not only one of those 'experts' who ruined his career for his political ideology, but he's an insufferable wet blanket.

Yet he thinks if he tries sounding scary on CNN, we'll start listening to experts again.

Watch:

JUST IN: Neil deGrasse Tyson warns CNN viewers that refusing to trust the so-called “experts” could put your life at risk.



Doing your own research, he says, “could have ultimately lethal consequences if you’re making decisions that affect your health and well-being.”



“This is a… pic.twitter.com/Y2iGvVq9hk — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) December 13, 2024

Go away, Neil.

The irony of this guy saying that trust the experts right after admitting people don’t trust them is crazy. Why do you think people lost trust - because the experts were universally wrong or lying. Why should we trust people that are wrong in everything or liars? Also, if they… — Tom Renz (@RenzTom) December 13, 2024

All of this.

It's actually the opposite. Trusting the so-called experts will put your life at risk. — Gain of Fauci (@DschlopesIsBack) December 13, 2024

This writer thinks of the people on Maui; those who ignored authorities and went around the 'road closed' signs were the ones who survived the wildfires.

One way to immediately discredit yourself these days is to tell everyone to “trust the experts.” We’ve all seen where that has led us. — Marc 🇺🇸 (@gopher_marc) December 13, 2024

Yes, we have.

Neil deGrasse Tyson is a perfect example of why people don't trust experts. He gets treated like an expert. He sounds like the kind of guy a movie would hire to play an expert. Meanwhile, his "expert opinion" is men don't have an advantage over women in sports. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) December 13, 2024

Bingo.

Look in the mirror, Neil.

Dear Astrophysicist @neiltyson, I know that you are super smart because physics, and I'm just a lowly behavioral scientist. But do you think that your positions on gender theory might contribute to the loss of trust in scientists? Until 15 minutes ago, the 117 billion people… https://t.co/EaulEF4TcL — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 13, 2024

he has no idea the role he played in the loss of trust.

Is it a trust problem or a bad expert problem? https://t.co/RQY3xhQtrR — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) December 13, 2024

It's a bad expert problem.

Our “experts” mandated 6-foot social distancing during COVID, only to admit years later that there was no scientific basis for it.



Zip. Zero. Nada.



And then they took no responsibility for the disastrous policy that resulted. https://t.co/ukgeEt6tq2 — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) December 13, 2024

And that's why no one trusts them anymore.

This is like blaming your marriage problems on your wife because she doesn't trust you, but leaving out the part where you cheated on her and gave her HIV. https://t.co/wCMobcUVZU — +P Hollow-Point Lovecraft (@CloudCage) December 13, 2024

Harsh, but accurate.