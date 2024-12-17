She's a Joke! Audience LAUGHS at Kamala Harris' Latest Stuart Smalley Word Salad (WATCH)

There's already speculation that Kamala Harris is going to run for POTUS again in 2028. That's usually how things play out post-election, though. Polls show the last candidate in the running for an election four years down the road, but when the actual campaign gets going, that candidate is usually not at (or near) the top of the list.

Advertisement

But Kamala Harris' political aspirations may be coming to an end, because audiences are now laughing at her word salads.

WATCH:

Audience starts laughing when Harris asks young people to remember "the context in which you exist."



"Yeah, I did that," she replies laughing. "Uh huh." pic.twitter.com/pALyWKnKPJ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 17, 2024

She's just CRINGE.

Kamala very purposefully trying to relive the days of the coconut memes pic.twitter.com/aCVCowFxPR — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) December 17, 2024

Very purposefully.

I truly don't get it. — Freddy (@LawDawg_32) December 17, 2024

Neither do we, honestly.

She’s one of those winking “you and I both know what I mean” people, when we have absolutely no clue what she means. Like the Bret Baier Fox interview when she started to unravel when he asked her what she means. — poetometry (@poetometry) December 17, 2024

She is a profoundly unserious and unintelligent person. That's why.

She will make a perfect Governor for California. Just perfect. — Sue Ellena (@Sue_ellena) December 17, 2024

That may be her last gasp at political relevancy.

God help California, though.

Someone add a fart noise. — Tony Karlin (@tonykarlin) December 17, 2024

That would be hysterical.

Wow, I can’t imagine why she lost… — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) December 17, 2024

Total mystery.

This writer is actually embarrassed for her, like when she watched bad auditions on 'American Idol.'

Someone please tell me why Kamala thinks this is hilarious https://t.co/AJSWVe3fCa — Chris G (@ChrisGThree4) December 17, 2024

The audience laughed, so she -- trying to be human -- also laughed.

That's why.

Considering she campaigned with Liz Cheney and skipped Joe Rogan, she really didn’t internalize her mothers lesson, did she? https://t.co/jb6qvDGvzC — Zaid Jilani (@ZaidJilani) December 17, 2024

Nope.

Young people are realizing it’s okay to laugh at stupid people. https://t.co/fzSMHLQCuC — John 🗽 (@ITVPod) December 17, 2024

Yes it is.

SHORTER: "Dear God in heaven thank you for delivering us from this maniac. Amen" https://t.co/gx1RfyNtDP — Mike Lester (@MikeLester) December 17, 2024

We TOTALLY dodged a bullet here.

Thank goodness.