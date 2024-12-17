She's a Joke! Audience LAUGHS at Kamala Harris' Latest Stuart Smalley Word Salad (WATCH)

Nigel Farage's Milkshake Attacker Brings Injustice to Scotland Yard
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 17, 2024
Twitter

There's already speculation that Kamala Harris is going to run for POTUS again in 2028. That's usually how things play out post-election, though. Polls show the last candidate in the running for an election four years down the road, but when the actual campaign gets going, that candidate is usually not at (or near) the top of the list.

But Kamala Harris' political aspirations may be coming to an end, because audiences are now laughing at her word salads.

WATCH:

She's just CRINGE.

Very purposefully.

Neither do we, honestly.

She is a profoundly unserious and unintelligent person. That's why.

That may be her last gasp at political relevancy.

God help California, though.

That would be hysterical.

Total mystery.

This writer is actually embarrassed for her, like when she watched bad auditions on 'American Idol.'

The audience laughed, so she -- trying to be human -- also laughed.

That's why.

Nope.

Yes it is.

We TOTALLY dodged a bullet here.

Thank goodness.

