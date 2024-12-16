Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...

Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral College

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 16, 2024
ImgFlip

When you can't win, change the rules.

That's what the Democrats do. They're playing Calvinball, and will stop at nothing to get their way.

Today, Senate Democrats introduced a bill to abolish the Electoral College.

Good luck with that.

We are not a democracy.

We're a republic.

Someone should tell Senator Schatz who won the popular vote this time.

Abolishing the electoral college means that a lot of red states won't have their voices heard.

Which is what they want.

They get to choose their leaders.

They chose Donald Trump.

Cope and seethe.

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

It's all political posturing.

It'll never be ratified because it would disenfranchise a majority of the states.

And if they got their way, they'd be the first to scream when a Republican won the popular vote.

You know, like Donald Trump did last month.

See all those red areas?

Those are all the people the Democrats wish to disenfranchise.

