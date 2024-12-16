Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral College

When you can't win, change the rules.

That's what the Democrats do. They're playing Calvinball, and will stop at nothing to get their way.

Today, Senate Democrats introduced a bill to abolish the Electoral College.

BREAKING: Senate Democrats introduced a bill to abolish the Electoral College and claim this will "restore Democracy" pic.twitter.com/8NmzbuB607 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 16, 2024

Good luck with that.

BREAKING: A group of Senate Democrats introduce bill to abolish the Electoral College, restoring democracy by allowing the direct election of presidents through popular vote alone. — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 16, 2024

We are not a democracy.

We're a republic.

Sen. SCHATZ on bill abolishing Electoral College:



“In an election, the person who gets the most votes should win. It’s that simple. No one’s vote should count for more based on where they live. The Electoral College is outdated and it’s undemocratic. It’s time to end it.” — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 16, 2024

Someone should tell Senator Schatz who won the popular vote this time.

Sen. WELCH on bill abolishing Electoral College:



“Our democracy is at its strongest when everyone’s voice is heard—and right now our elections aren’t as representative as they should be because of the outdated and flawed electoral college…” — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 16, 2024

Abolishing the electoral college means that a lot of red states won't have their voices heard.

Which is what they want.

Sen. DURBIN on bill abolishing Electoral College:



“It is time to retire this 18th century invention that disenfranchises millions of Americans. The American people deserve to choose all their leaders.” — Senate Judiciary Committee (@JudiciaryDems) December 16, 2024

They get to choose their leaders.

They chose Donald Trump.

Cope and seethe.

Democrats are realizing that they have zero chance with the new Electoral Map.



Assuming Electoral Votes are distributed correctly, Rs wouldn't need a single Rust Belt State or Nevada to win the election.



The new key toss-ups would be North Carolina, Georgia and Arizona. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 16, 2024

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Ladies and gentlemen, we have a winner.

How is someone who sits on the judiciary committee so ignorant of the law that he doesn’t understand eliminating the electoral college would require a constitutional amendment? Good luck with that.

Signed,

A red stater at heart living in a blue state. — Rochelle Wentz (@rochellewentz) December 16, 2024

It's all political posturing.

It'll never be ratified because it would disenfranchise a majority of the states.

Another reason people need to be reminded why we are a republic and not a democracy. @JonahDispatch



We’re a Constitutional Republic, not a majoritarian democracy. https://t.co/ge09IFaP1M — Tyler Boliver (@TylerBoliver) December 16, 2024

And if they got their way, they'd be the first to scream when a Republican won the popular vote.

You know, like Donald Trump did last month.

See all those red areas?

Those are all the people the Democrats wish to disenfranchise.