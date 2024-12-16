ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
Gender Affirming Care Getting Worldwide Examination

Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked With China

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File

This is a story you've probably only heard of tangentially, through the media coverage of the opioid crisis. But it's worth paying attention to, because there are a lot of things at play, especially since the company in question -- global consulting firm McKinsey & Company -- want to play a part in the Trump administration.

McKinsey & Company just agreed to pay the government $650 million to avoid criminal prosecution for the company's role in helping Purdue Pharma market the opioid pain med Oxycontin to patients, fueling a drug epidemic that continues to this day (and one that makes it hard for actual pain patients to get adequate pain management).

Like we said, it goes much deeper than pain meds.

In a word, yes.

Charges.

Oh, great.

DEI.

Is anyone surprised they lied?

We thought no one was above the law.

This unleashed a lot of government regulations into the prescription of opioids. This writer's mother used to get hundreds of pain pills (with refills!) before those laws took effect. This writer also worked in hospice, and -- thanks to government regulations -- getting pain meds for hospice patients was also a challenge.

Just maddening.

Weird how the 'we hate CEOs and big corporations' crowd is kinda silent on this, too, huh?

A slap on the wrist is putting it mildly.

This wasn't even that.

Excellent question. Why are they still working with the feds?

Shameful.

This should not be acceptable.

How did the FDA not know?

HUGE conflict.

Rubio is correct.

Trump needs to cut that access off day one.

Congress controls the purse strings. End the money to McKinsey.

Here's hoping Hegseth and Bondi do pick it up and run with it.

All sorts of evasion.

The Chinese ties are inexcusable.

Let's pull the contracts.

The thread continues, and it's worth reading all of it, because McKinsey & Company is no good, and Donald Trump should sever its ties with the government.

