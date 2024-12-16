So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfeed

This writer is old enough to remember when science was vaunted by the Left, and respected for being objective, reality-based, and logical.

Not anymore.

Science is just a secular religion these days and -- like all religions -- has its tenets and sacraments and cardinal sins.

One of those cardinal sins is believing there are only two genders, and that the biology of those two genders is a) different and b) important.

But no matter how much the Left tries to censor and shame, the fact remains: only women can get pregnant and only women can breastfeed.

Saying that can get you some jail time in Iceland, though.

Will Iceland try to throw this writer in prison now?

There is no way that it is safe or nutritious for men who 'identify' as women to breastfeed. Their bodies -- no matter how many hormones they take or how much 'gender-affirming surgery' they have -- are male. Male bodies do not lactate in the way women's bodies do.

Whatever drugs are required to simulate lactation cannot be safe for the baby.

Legal bills for stating something humanity has known for eons.

Heh.

This is why we fight so hard for freedom of speech. Without our 1A rights we would be getting arrested for our thoughts and memes on social media. Perils times for citizens in countries that have no freedom of expression. — Suz (@Suzmgee) December 16, 2024

This writer doesn't doubt that what Iceland and other parts of the U.K. do to free speech would've happened her if Kamala Harris had won.

Not a doubt in her mind.

Kamala said as much.

This is where America would be if Trump lost. — Nicole Solas, Sued by the Teachers Union (@Nicoletta0602) December 16, 2024

See?

Great minds think alike.

Hate speech laws alive and well in WA state. It's here. pic.twitter.com/AzFkK11zg0 — John M. Cameron (@johnrockshomes) December 16, 2024

This needs to get smacked down in SCOTUS.

ASAP.

Let’s get this straight—this activist faces jail time for speaking out against men breastfeeding?



This is where we’re headed when we let the woke agenda control the narrative — John (@johnEiid) December 16, 2024

Yep.

As Elon Musk has said, they don't ban hate speech. They ban speech they hate.

I was watching Dr. Who. There's an episode where mummys show up. After about 6 months everyone believes they were there forever. Because they had ways to impose false ideas and beliefs.



This is where we are. — CryptoEx (@AwakenedInnova3) December 16, 2024

Realize where we are.

The wonderfully courageous Eldur, tweeting about men's fetishistic 'lactation' desires being inflicted upon babies, is protecting infants from ingesting larping men's drug-induced 'gender fluid'.

It's NOT milk -- it's 'gender fluid'. https://t.co/gfFCWIJ2A5 — Fraserreal (@bluecanoelove) December 16, 2024

No lies detected.

Do you remember when @jordanbpeterson and yours truly warned the world in front of the @senateCA? Who is scoffing now? https://t.co/0astdJONec — Gad Saad (@GadSaad) December 16, 2024

Gad and Jordan were correct.

Woke mind virus needs to be eradicated and quickly. This is getting ridiculous https://t.co/DfnRNyK5MG — Lee Donoghue (@LeeDonoghue) December 16, 2024

Beyond ridiculous.

An Icelandic gay rights activist being investigated by police for tweeting [the scientific and biological reality] that men cannot breastfeed. We're not yet there, but we might already be inching closer to this European absurdity. https://t.co/0Ge6amcBkC — Romel Bagares (@dooyeweerdian) December 16, 2024

That he's a gay rights activist is just the cherry on top of this.

Some are more equal than others.