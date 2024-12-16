ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
Hogg Wild! MAGA Celebrates Young Democrat Activist Officially Vying for DNC Vice Chair
Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...
Madison Police Say Shooter Was a Teenager Who Attended the School; Three Dead
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Trump Says He's Suing Pollster Ann Selzer and '60 Minutes', Citing...
Oh, So NOW a Weaponized IRS Is a Bad Thing? Billionaire Fears Trump...
Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral Coll...
EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign...
WHOA and 'JUST IN': Justin Trudeau Considering Resigning According to CTV News
Adam Schiff-For-Brains Sweats BULLETS Making These Claims About His Work on the J6...
VIP
For a Guy Who Supposedly Bailed on X, Keith Olbermann Sure Runs His...
Dem Sen. Amy Klobuchar Seems Proud of This 'Power Photo' With Face the...
OOF! Harry Sisson and His Fruity Drink Learn the Hard Way You Do...
Gender Affirming Care Getting Worldwide Examination

So Science-y! Icelandic Activist Faces PRISON Time for Criticizing Notion Men Can Breastfeed

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 16, 2024
ImgFlip

This writer is old enough to remember when science was vaunted by the Left, and respected for being objective, reality-based, and logical.

Not anymore.

Science is just a secular religion these days and -- like all religions -- has its tenets and sacraments and cardinal sins.

Advertisement

One of those cardinal sins is believing there are only two genders, and that the biology of those two genders is a) different and b) important.

But no matter how much the Left tries to censor and shame, the fact remains: only women can get pregnant and only women can breastfeed.

Saying that can get you some jail time in Iceland, though.

Will Iceland try to throw this writer in prison now?

There is no way that it is safe or nutritious for men who 'identify' as women to breastfeed. Their bodies -- no matter how many hormones they take or how much 'gender-affirming surgery' they have -- are male. Male bodies do not lactate in the way women's bodies do.

Whatever drugs are required to simulate lactation cannot be safe for the baby.

Legal bills for stating something humanity has known for eons.

Heh.

This writer doesn't doubt that what Iceland and other parts of the U.K. do to free speech would've happened her if Kamala Harris had won.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Not a doubt in her mind.

Kamala said as much.

See?

Great minds think alike.

This needs to get smacked down in SCOTUS.

ASAP.

Yep.

As Elon Musk has said, they don't ban hate speech. They ban speech they hate.

Realize where we are.

Advertisement

No lies detected.

Gad and Jordan were correct.

Beyond ridiculous.

That he's a gay rights activist is just the cherry on top of this.

Some are more equal than others.

Tags: CENSORSHIP HATE SPEECH MEN SCIENCE TRANSGENDER TRANS WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Hogg Wild! MAGA Celebrates Young Democrat Activist Officially Vying for DNC Vice Chair
Warren Squire
ELECTION INTERFERENCE: Trump Says He's Suing Pollster Ann Selzer and '60 Minutes', Citing Fraud
Amy Curtis
Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked With China
Amy Curtis
ICE Man: Republican Virginia Governor Has Stubborn Democrat Sanctuary Cities in His Sights
Warren Squire
Oh, So NOW a Weaponized IRS Is a Bad Thing? Billionaire Fears Trump IRS Will Audit Him for Kamala Support
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement