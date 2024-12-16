Despicable: Damning Thread Shows How Consulting Firm McKinsey Fueled Opioid Crisis, Worked...
Oh, So NOW a Weaponized IRS Is a Bad Thing? Billionaire Fears Trump IRS Will Audit Him for Kamala Support

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 16, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File

This story is interesting for a couple of reasons. For starters, we here at Twitchy all remember the IRS targeting scandal led by Lois Lerner under the Obama administration. Right-wing non-profits were targeted by the IRS, denied tax-exempt status and faced possible prosecution. No one was held accountable for that; Obama is still lecturing us on what a terrible nation we are and Lois Lerner retired with a fat pension.

So for anyone on the Left to complain about a weaponized IRS is adorable.

Second, it'll be interesting to watch the pro-shoot-evil-billionaires Left suddenly hold this guy up as a martyr, because Orange Man Bad:

More from The New York Post:

LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman said he’s worried President-elect Donald Trump will have the Internal Revenue Service subject him to an audit or have the government deny him contracts as retribution for his support for Vice President Kamala Harris.

Hoffman, whose net worth was valued by Forbes at $2.6 billion as of Monday, told “The Diary of a CEO” podcast on Monday that he is bracing for “personal and political retaliation because I tried to help Harris get elected.”

“I think that there’s a greater than 50% chance that there will be repercussions from a misdirection and corruption of the institutions of state to respond to my having tried to help Harris get elected,” Hoffman told podcast host Steven Bartlett.

What was it the Left said whenever the DOJ or FBI wanted to investigate a conservative? 

Oh, that's right: if you've done nothing wrong, you've got nothing to be afraid of.

By the way, Hoffman should be smart enough to know the person who cast the tie-breaking vote on legislation to add tens of thousands of IRS agents was...Kamala Harris.

Exactly as we said.

It is. And it usually targets middle- and lower-income Americans.

What a great line.

Fair point.

We also prefer government agencies not be used as weapons.

But the Left opened that can of worms, so.

Their rules.

Please, tell us, Reid.

And how the tables have turned.

Almost seems like he's asking to be martyred for the cause.

He supported a woman who would've raised our taxes and installed an insane unrealized capital gains tax that would've crippled the economy.

An audit is small beans compared to that.

