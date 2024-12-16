EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign (Watch)

Cognitive decline.

Hunter Biden's foreign dealings.

Kamala Harris' outrageous campaign spending.

Weaponization of the DOJ and FBI.

Corruption and incompetence at the Secret Service.

Those are just some of the Biden-Harris scandals this writer can remember off the top of her head. She could probably right a book about them, frankly.

But in case you needed a laugh, here's Joe Biden insisting that the Democrats ran a 'scandal-free' campaign:

🚨 BIDEN: "We've run a campaign that's basically scandal free. That's hard to do in American politics."



(Except covering up his obvious cognitive decline, peddling his family's influence, hiding classified documents, etc etc etc) pic.twitter.com/ey4gGYG8W8 — Jake Schneider (@jacobkschneider) December 15, 2024

Forgive us. This sort of nonsense is giving us a headache.

Sure, but only if we don't include



- Afghanistan Withdrawal

- Illegal alien invasion

- Being caught with classified docs

- Cocaine in the White House

- Chinese Spy Balloon

- Medical Emergency forcing him out of the race

- Lying about pardoning Hunter — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 16, 2024

The list is very, very long.

It really is absurd.

This alone is a scandal pic.twitter.com/usxAs0bOpR — Jacob Smith (@XrealJacobSmith) December 16, 2024

Some of the people he's pardoned or granted clemency to are real peaches.

Like the ex-doc who watered-down chemo treatments to defraud Medicare.

Perhaps the single most corrupt administration in history. — Chuck (@ItsChuck66) December 15, 2024

The dirty laundry that's going to be aired in the coming weeks, months, and years is going to be something.

That's the Obama tactic of declaring himself "scandal-free" — Antonio (@djtechchicago) December 16, 2024

Because they know the media will run with it, without question.

Who's "we"? Does he think he ran? — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) December 16, 2024

Quite possibly.

He may even think he won. Jill could lie to him and he wouldn't be any the wiser.

From the most corrupt President in the history of the United States. https://t.co/Tj8C6a9qub — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 16, 2024

Rotten to the core.

Always was.

Does Joe Biden not know what year it is? https://t.co/L6O0Eu648R — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 15, 2024

Not a chance.

He’s cooked if he thinks this. https://t.co/L6O0Eu5wjj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) December 15, 2024

He's just cooked.

It’s so over for this crazy old fart. No one believes a word he mumbles. https://t.co/u5B6Lbk11G — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) December 16, 2024

If Biden said the sky is blue, this writer would look out the window.

He’s been lying for like 50 years, so why stop now. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/fVJixJ8c61 — Rich Wood 🇺🇸 (@Richard_A_Wood) December 16, 2024

Old habits die hard. He's always been a despicable liar.

The best part with Biden is you get to play this game: is he saying this because he's a pathological liar or because his brain is mush and he really has no idea what his true legacy is? It could go either way. https://t.co/a6lxroNuLc — Brittany (@bccover) December 16, 2024

Truly. A very fun game.

'Is our president demented or just a liar?'

What a time to be alive.