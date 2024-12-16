EL OH EL! Lyin' Biden Laughably Claims He Ran a 'Scandal Free' Campaign (Watch)

Senate Democrats Seek to Disenfranchise Millions, Introduce Bill to Abolish Electoral Coll...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 16, 2024
meme

Cognitive decline.

Hunter Biden's foreign dealings.

Kamala Harris' outrageous campaign spending.

Weaponization of the DOJ and FBI.

Corruption and incompetence at the Secret Service.

Those are just some of the Biden-Harris scandals this writer can remember off the top of her head. She could probably right a book about them, frankly.

But in case you needed a laugh, here's Joe Biden insisting that the Democrats ran a 'scandal-free' campaign:

Forgive us. This sort of nonsense is giving us a headache.

The list is very, very long.

It really is absurd.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Some of the people he's pardoned or granted clemency to are real peaches.

Like the ex-doc who watered-down chemo treatments to defraud Medicare.

The dirty laundry that's going to be aired in the coming weeks, months, and years is going to be something.

Because they know the media will run with it, without question.

Quite possibly.

He may even think he won. Jill could lie to him and he wouldn't be any the wiser.

Rotten to the core.

Always was.

Not a chance.

He's just cooked.

If Biden said the sky is blue, this writer would look out the window.

Old habits die hard. He's always been a despicable liar.

Truly. A very fun game.

'Is our president demented or just a liar?'

What a time to be alive.

