Your Terms Are Acceptable: X Users Tell Lefty They're FINE With More Guys Like Daniel Penny Meeting POTUS

The Left haven't been so upset about someone being acquitted of trumped-up charges since Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty back in November 2021. For people who say 'no one is above the law', they really don't like when juries find that certain people didn't actually break laws. Even when the so-called 'victims' are actually the threat, as was the case with Rittenhouse and New York subway protector Daniel Penny.

Penny was acquitted last week of criminally negligent homicide after the charge of manslaughter was dropped, following a hung jury.

Most Americans saw the Penny trial for what it was: a racially motivated witch hunt by the NY DA's office, especially because that same DA's office let another subway vigilante, Jordan Williams, go without bail or charges. Williams stabbed a homeless man on the subway after the man threatened Williams and others.

But the Left aren't reasonable and they aren't interested in actual justice.

The fact that Daniel Penny is now free and able to do things like attend the Army-Navy game make them very upset.

just ask yourself:



do you really want to live in a world where every time someone kills a deranged, violent bum, they meet the President? pic.twitter.com/mc8nIqBitM — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) December 14, 2024

We'd like to live in a world where guys like Daniel Penny aren't subject to malicious prosecution while guys like Jordan Neely are set loose to terrorize subway passengers for years.

everyone should think deeply about the incentives this creates, and what America would look like if this happened all of the time — Jeremy Kauffman 🦔🌲🌕 (@jeremykauffman) December 14, 2024

A place where subway riders can feel safe? A place where men like Daniel Penny step up and protect people, rather than allow a woman to be raped while bystanders do nothing?

Come on now...say it right....we want to live in a world where every time a strong American protects the public from a violent criminal and then gets persecuted by CRT Marxists, but is found not guilty....he meets the President. — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) December 15, 2024

That's it.

I want to create an incentive that when someone who was acting heroically is charged with a serious crime solely because of their race that we honor that person in every way possible and make it clear to their persecutors that there are consequences for their actions. — Jeremy Carl (@realJeremyCarl) December 14, 2024

THIS. All of this.

Thanks for admitting he was deranged and violent. ✌️ — Natalie Jean Beisner (@NJBeisner) December 15, 2024

Quite the self-own there.

Were you fine with the bums who tried to kill innocent people being worshipped by Presidents? https://t.co/KWhStRX5qp — The Drunk Republican (@DrunkRepub) December 15, 2024

We bet he was.

Do you want to live in a world where someone who kills a deranged violet bum in defense of others spends a year under indictment and trial? https://t.co/LUQvrsOcYK — (((Charlie Martin))) (@chasrmartin) December 15, 2024

He does.

The streets would be safe in 6 months.



So the answer is Yes. https://t.co/VSFzLkEDyI — john jackson (@pvtjokerus) December 15, 2024

A hardy yes.

This didn't go the way he thought it would, did it?

YES.



And frankly, Jordan Williams should go meet Trump, too, seeing as he actually DID kill a deranged, violent bum to protect his girlfriend from harm.



A society in which men are honored for selflessly defending those who can't protect themselves is a HEALTHY one. https://t.co/6kSfeQ6vPn — Isaiah L. Carter (@IsaiahLCarter) December 15, 2024

We agree with this.