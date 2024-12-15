Selective Activism: Justine Bateman Notices Something Missing After UnitedHealthcare CEO M...

Your Terms Are Acceptable: X Users Tell Lefty They're FINE With More Guys Like Daniel Penny Meeting POTUS

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 15, 2024
Sam J.

The Left haven't been so upset about someone being acquitted of trumped-up charges since Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty back in November 2021. For people who say 'no one is above the law', they really don't like when juries find that certain people didn't actually break laws. Even when the so-called 'victims' are actually the threat, as was the case with Rittenhouse and New York subway protector Daniel Penny.

Penny was acquitted last week of criminally negligent homicide after the charge of manslaughter was dropped, following a hung jury.

Most Americans saw the Penny trial for what it was: a racially motivated witch hunt by the NY DA's office, especially because that same DA's office let another subway vigilante, Jordan Williams, go without bail or charges. Williams stabbed a homeless man on the subway after the man threatened Williams and others.

But the Left aren't reasonable and they aren't interested in actual justice.

The fact that Daniel Penny is now free and able to do things like attend the Army-Navy game make them very upset.

We'd like to live in a world where guys like Daniel Penny aren't subject to malicious prosecution while guys like Jordan Neely are set loose to terrorize subway passengers for years.

A place where subway riders can feel safe? A place where men like Daniel Penny step up and protect people, rather than allow a woman to be raped while bystanders do nothing?

That's it.

THIS. All of this.

Quite the self-own there.

We bet he was.

He does.

A hardy yes.

This didn't go the way he thought it would, did it?

We agree with this.

Tags: CRIME DONALD TRUMP JUSTICE J.D. VANCE JORDAN NEELY DANIEL PENNY

