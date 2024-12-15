Thanks, Captain Obvious! New York Post ROASTED for Headline About Jimmy Carter Not Attending Inauguration

Everyone who hasn't been living under a rock the past two years knows former President Jimmy Carter has been on hospice care for a long time. He turned 100 back in October, too.

So he's not doing a lot of traveling these days, and for obvious reason. That includes skipping the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump because his health just won't allow it.

Which makes this headline all the more absurd:

Jimmy Carter, 100, will skip Donald Trump’s inauguration, joining growing list of Dems https://t.co/f9OTSO3a8O pic.twitter.com/gTg6GtK71e — New York Post (@nypost) December 15, 2024

They even explain the reasons in the story (emphasis added):

Former President Jimmy Carter will skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month. But the decision is far from political — the 100-year-old’s health is too fragile to risk sending him to the massive ceremony, which is traditionally held outside in frigid temperatures, a spokesperson for the Carter Center told The Post. “President Carter has been in hospice care for nearly two years. As you can imagine, he no longer makes public appearances,” the spokesperson told The Post.

Your headline sure made it sound political.

The other Democrats boycotting the inauguration are doing it for political reasons. Carter's terminally ill.

He may not even be alive on January 20.

Yeah, Carter is “boycotting”, that’s it pic.twitter.com/QENLmbVMrT — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 15, 2024

The media stink.

How did this get by the editor. The man is in hospice. You people are pathetic. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) December 15, 2024

They sure are.

The man looked like a cadaver right before the election, and literally had to be wheeled out for the photo op to have someone read the endorsement he likely didn't even know he gave. — Bonnie Blue and Zoe (@BonnieBlueTK) December 15, 2024

Exactly.

He's not able to attend as he is currently under hospice care. — Yvette Hebert (@AAliatra0) December 15, 2024

And very frail.

Patients who are on hospice can still travel, health allowing.

Bro’s barely alive. I doubt he’s cognizant enough to make that decision on his own. https://t.co/fnHBUipnU7 — 🎄O Christmas Jess 🎁 (@LadyJessMacBeth) December 15, 2024

He did not make that decision.

Thanks for the info, Captain Obvious https://t.co/e3gl3pJyie — Heather B (@BoulwareH2) December 15, 2024

We're so glad they've informed us of something we all knew.

100 year old Jimmy Carter in hospice care? That Jimmy Carter? https://t.co/3FJVZl6Gbd pic.twitter.com/rBKxK2xvOQ — Fusilli Spock (@awstar11) December 15, 2024

Yup. That Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter is 100% bedridden & dying in hospice.



Of course he’s skipping the inauguration.



Duh. https://t.co/FZh9tXYeuE — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) December 15, 2024

The biggest 'duh' that ever was.