Thanks, Captain Obvious! New York Post ROASTED for Headline About Jimmy Carter Not Attending Inauguration

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  2:00 PM on December 15, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

Everyone who hasn't been living under a rock the past two years knows former President Jimmy Carter has been on hospice care for a long time. He turned 100 back in October, too.

So he's not doing a lot of traveling these days, and for obvious reason. That includes skipping the upcoming inauguration of Donald Trump because his health just won't allow it.

Which makes this headline all the more absurd:

They even explain the reasons in the story (emphasis added):

Former President Jimmy Carter will skip President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration next month.

But the decision is far from political — the 100-year-old’s health is too fragile to risk sending him to the massive ceremony, which is traditionally held outside in frigid temperatures, a spokesperson for the Carter Center told The Post.

“President Carter has been in hospice care for nearly two years. As you can imagine, he no longer makes public appearances,” the spokesperson told The Post.

Your headline sure made it sound political.

The other Democrats boycotting the inauguration are doing it for political reasons. Carter's terminally ill.

He may not even be alive on January 20.

The media stink.

They sure are.

Exactly.

And very frail.

Patients who are on hospice can still travel, health allowing.

He did not make that decision.

We're so glad they've informed us of something we all knew.

Yup. That Jimmy Carter.

The biggest 'duh' that ever was.

