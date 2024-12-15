Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government

As the war in Israel continues (a short-lived ceasefire with Hezbollah notwithstanding), there are a lot of governments who really dislike Israel.

It makes no sense to this writer; Israel is unapologetically going to defend itself from the terrorists who attacked it on October 7, 2023 and continue to attack it because those terrorists want to wipe Israel (and Jews) off the map.

Advertisement

Any western nation that actually values freedom, peace, and democracy should support Israel.

Ireland apparently does not.

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of 'the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government', Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said in a statement https://t.co/Nyz0dl656R — RTÉ News (@rtenews) December 15, 2024

More from RTÉ News:

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said in a statement. "It should be noted that in the past, Israel's ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland's unilateral decision to recognise a 'Palestinian state'," the statement said. "Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of 'genocide’," it added. Taoiseach Simon Harris has described the move as a "deeply regrettable decision" from the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What choice does Netanyahu have?

He's got a country to defend.

Please watch and share: Israel is closing its embassy in Ireland, despite Irish claims of not being anti-Israel.



Recall Irish President Higgins accused Israel of leaking his congratulatory letter to his Iranian counterpart, which was actually posted by Iran's embassy on 𝕏. pic.twitter.com/eYQ98EfVCN — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) December 15, 2024

Oh. Look.

Shame on Ireland for becoming a hotbed of antisemitism and hate. — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) December 15, 2024

Shame.

This is devastatingly sad and worrying for Jewish people in Ireland, but who could blame Israel for closing down the Embassy they have to keep their staff safe in the face of this extreme hostility and bias coming from all political parties in Ireland. — Rachel, Lady Durand, love Israel 🕎✡💙🤍☘ Ireland (@IshiAmmi) December 15, 2024

We don't blame them.

Good, Ireland’s leadership is a disgrace. — ploppity plop (@supercalifrag33) December 15, 2024

It is.

This is a deeply regrettable decision from the Netanyahu government. I utterly reject the assertion that Ireland is anti-Israel. Ireland is pro-peace, pro-human rights and pro-International law. https://t.co/rDga5GpT3u — Simon Harris TD (@SimonHarrisTD) December 15, 2024

Advertisement

If Ireland supports a 'Palestinian state', they don't support any of those things.

Good. The Irish leadership is ridiculous at best. Fortunately there are some good Irish citizens who are not antisemitic. https://t.co/V7sJhvDNuH — Patricia Heaton (@PatriciaHeaton) December 15, 2024

Ireland's leadership have more problems than their antisemitism.

A shameful day in our history, but you can’t blame Israel for doing this. We have been utterly biased against them. https://t.co/4uxNgKGoXN — Keith Redmond (@ExCllrRedmond) December 15, 2024

It is shameful.