Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  10:00 PM on December 15, 2024
NBC News

As the war in Israel continues (a short-lived ceasefire with Hezbollah notwithstanding), there are a lot of governments who really dislike Israel.

It makes no sense to this writer; Israel is unapologetically going to defend itself from the terrorists who attacked it on October 7, 2023 and continue to attack it because those terrorists want to wipe Israel (and Jews) off the map.

Any western nation that actually values freedom, peace, and democracy should support Israel.

Ireland apparently does not.

More from RTÉ News:

Israel will close its embassy in Dublin in light of "the extreme anti-Israel policies of the Irish government," Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar has said in a statement.

"It should be noted that in the past, Israel's ambassador to Dublin was recalled following Ireland's unilateral decision to recognise a 'Palestinian state'," the statement said.

"Last week, Ireland announced its support for South Africa's legal action against Israel in the International Court of Justice (ICJ), accusing Israel of 'genocide’," it added.

Taoiseach Simon Harris has described the move as a "deeply regrettable decision" from the government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

What choice does Netanyahu have?

He's got a country to defend.

Oh. Look.

Shame.

We don't blame them.

It is.

If Ireland supports a 'Palestinian state', they don't support any of those things.

Ireland's leadership have more problems than their antisemitism.

It is shameful.

Tags: ANTI-ISRAEL EMBASSY IRELAND ISRAEL

