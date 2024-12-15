Infectious Disease Doc Gets WRECKED for Calling Lockdowns a 'Necessary Evil'

COVID lockdowns were one of the worst affronts to freedom and basic science. Proponents of the measures said they were necessary to stop hospitals from being overwhelmed; that argument went right out the window when health care workers started doing choreographed dance routines on TikTok.

They did far more damage than good: to the economy, to children and their education, and to society in general.

But that won't stop the Left from defending them, even now.

Lockdowns were a necessary evil for a short emergency period.



No contradiction there.



I hope we never have one again. — Neil Stone (@DrNeilStone) December 14, 2024

We will never have one again because no one will comply with them.

They were never necessary but they were always evil. An evil idea created by the CCP that simpletons like you believed, even if it flew in the face of all known behavior of respiratory viruses.



But by all means, keep digging this hole. Because the results are in and the… — Trish "the Plate" (@TrishtheSkeptic) December 14, 2024

The people who scream 'FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!' the loudest are sure damn quiet when the science doesn't fit their agenda.

That really is *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

It was nothing but fraud perpetrated by wannabe authoritarians. We will never listen to the likes of you again, hijacking seasonal influenza like illness as a plague. Shame on you. Apologise for the harm you did to families and the people who were imprisoned by your hubris. — H Stupak (@hstupak1) December 14, 2024

They'll never apologize.

Necessary for...what, exactly? The masks proved worthless and people were still out and about. The virus is not endemic and has mutated to about equal with a cold. We could have reached that point a lot sooner. — RedInDC 💐 (@RealRedInDC) December 14, 2024

Yep.

They'd have kept us locked down in perpetuity had we let them.

Lockdowns were a historic evil that accomplished absolutely nothing of value whatsoever



Anyone who can’t acknowledge that at this point is only trying to protect themselves from admitting they were wrong https://t.co/JnT7kRHWod — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) December 15, 2024

Not only protecting themselves from admitting they were wrong, making it possible to try this again.

Wrong. It was never “necessary” to:



- induce a global panic

- shred our social fabric

- lock vulnerable people in with their abusers

- collapse all social supports

- ban all other healthcare

- violate human rights en masse

- ignore the pre-existing knowledge base… https://t.co/UbLoWWOcJL — AJ Kay (@AJKayWriter) December 14, 2024

This.

All of this.

Seeing this guy get absolutely destroyed for his advocacy of evil is brightening my day. https://t.co/ekO9sTnNHh — Joseph Ashby (@JosephAshbyShow) December 15, 2024

Ours, too.