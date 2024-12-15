Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government
J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series
BUT, BUT, BUT: Yet Another Democrat Defends Murder of UnitedHealthcare CEO
Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker...
MAID in the Great White North: Canadian per Capita Euthanasia Deaths Now Beat...
Impostor Syndrome! NY Post Gets Ejected Into Orbit Over Headline About CEO Killer's...
Selective Activism: Justine Bateman Notices Something Missing After UnitedHealthcare CEO M...
Your Terms Are Acceptable: X Users Tell Lefty They're FINE With More Guys...
Thanks, Captain Obvious! New York Post ROASTED for Headline About Jimmy Carter Not...
Sen. Tim Scott: 'Never Take Our Essential Rights and Liberties for Granted'
VIP
JoJoFromJerz's Unoriginal Video About Spending Christmas With Her Trump-Supporting Family...
WATCH Stephanie Ruhle as Even the Members of Her Obnoxious Panel Don't Buy...
HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties...
BASED! Kellyanne Conway Is Straight-FIRE Explaining Why Women Did NOT Turn out for...

Infectious Disease Doc Gets WRECKED for Calling Lockdowns a 'Necessary Evil'

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  9:00 PM on December 15, 2024
ImgFlip

COVID lockdowns were one of the worst affronts to freedom and basic science. Proponents of the measures said they were necessary to stop hospitals from being overwhelmed; that argument went right out the window when health care workers started doing choreographed dance routines on TikTok.

Advertisement

They did far more damage than good: to the economy, to children and their education, and to society in general.

But that won't stop the Left from defending them, even now.

We will never have one again because no one will comply with them.

The people who scream 'FOLLOW THE SCIENCE!' the loudest are sure damn quiet when the science doesn't fit their agenda.

That really is *chef's kiss*, isn't it?

They'll never apologize.

Recommended

Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yep.

They'd have kept us locked down in perpetuity had we let them.

Not only protecting themselves from admitting they were wrong, making it possible to try this again.

This.

All of this.

Ours, too.

Tags: DOCTORS COVID19 COVID LOCKDOWNS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government
Amy Curtis
J. K. Rowling Pitches an Amazing New Action Series
Gordon K
MAID in the Great White North: Canadian per Capita Euthanasia Deaths Now Beat U.S. Gun Deaths
Amy Curtis
Set Phasers to BURN: Captain Kirk Throws Some MAJOR Shade at Luke Skywalker and We Are HERE for It
Amy Curtis
Mike Lee DECIMATES Liz Cheney With 1 of Her Own Posts After BOMBSHELL J6/FBI IG Report Drops and DAMN
Sam J.
HA! Chris Rock's SNL Monologue BRUTALLY Honest About Biden and Democrats and Lefties Can't DEEEAL (Watch)
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Israel Closing Embassy in Ireland, Citing 'Extreme Anti-Israel Polices' of Government Amy Curtis
Advertisement