Upload of Qrap: Kamala Harris, JD Vance and the Emerging TikTok ‘Qamala’ Cult
SERIOUSLY?! Biden Grants Clemency to Doc Who Defrauded Medicare by Withholding Chemo From...
Will There Be a 'Fourth Estate' Sale? Lesley Stahl Laments The Future Of...
VIP
Video Captures Gaza's Stunning Beauty Before the IDF Turned It to Rubble
MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settl...
Luigi Mangione's Lawyer Retweets the Usual Suspects on the Left
German Can't Understand How Kyle Rittenhouse Could Walk Around With a Gun
JD Vance, Daniel Penny and the Culture War for Doing What Is Right
Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Pressuring Biden to Put the Equal Rights Amendment Into Law
Marc Elias and Bill Kristol Are TOTALLY Fine Following ABC Settlement of Trump...
Never Apologize to the Woke Mob: WNBA Owner Pounces on Caitlin Clark's White...
MSNBC's Stephanie Ruhle Concerned Inviting Daniel Penny to Game Celebrates Violence
Flashback: Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller Was ONLY Student to Defend...
Report: Nancy Pelosi Recovering Following Hip Replacement Surgery

Color Us NOT Shocked: Study Finds Gaza Death Toll Inflated to Promote Anti-Israel Narrative

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:45 PM on December 14, 2024
ImgFlip

This is the least surprising news you'll read today.

We all knew for a while the death toll reported in the media was grossly inflated, because the media are parroting the numbers from the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' and failing to distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths. Here's more proof:

Advertisement

The New York Post reports:

Civilian death counts in the Israel-Hamas war have been inflated and distorted to portray Israel as deliberately targeting innocent civilians, a new study found.

The report from the UK-based Henry Jackson Society found that news outlets failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties and relied on manipulated statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry when reporting on the war.

Gaza officials claim more than 44,700 people have been killed following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, but does not acknowledge that upwards of 17,000 were Hamas terrorists — a fact the media often omits, the study found, citing Israeli and US military and intelligence reports for its data.

Incredible.

Recommended

MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement
Doug P.
Advertisement

Color us shocked.

We were.

They have no integrity.

Of course they did.

Tags: DEATHS GAZA ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT NY POST STUDY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement
Doug P.
SERIOUSLY?! Biden Grants Clemency to Doc Who Defrauded Medicare by Withholding Chemo From Cancer Patients
Amy Curtis
German Can't Understand How Kyle Rittenhouse Could Walk Around With a Gun
Brett T.
Will There Be a 'Fourth Estate' Sale? Lesley Stahl Laments The Future Of Legacy Media
Eric V.
Never Apologize to the Woke Mob: WNBA Owner Pounces on Caitlin Clark's White Privilege Apology
Amy Curtis
Marc Elias and Bill Kristol Are TOTALLY Fine Following ABC Settlement of Trump Defamation Suit
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MIC DROP: Megyn Kelly Dismantled George Stephanopoulos MONTHS Before ABC News' Trump Settlement Doug P.
Advertisement