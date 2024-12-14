Color Us NOT Shocked: Study Finds Gaza Death Toll Inflated to Promote Anti-Israel Narrative

This is the least surprising news you'll read today.
We all knew for a while the death toll reported in the media was grossly inflated, because the media are parroting the numbers from the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' and failing to distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths. Here's more proof:
Gaza death toll inflated to promote anti-Israel narrative, study finds https://t.co/jvQ8pwMfh0 pic.twitter.com/yMe4hyDLZB— New York Post (@nypost) December 14, 2024
Civilian death counts in the Israel-Hamas war have been inflated and distorted to portray Israel as deliberately targeting innocent civilians, a new study found.
The report from the UK-based Henry Jackson Society found that news outlets failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties and relied on manipulated statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry when reporting on the war.
Gaza officials claim more than 44,700 people have been killed following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, but does not acknowledge that upwards of 17,000 were Hamas terrorists — a fact the media often omits, the study found, citing Israeli and US military and intelligence reports for its data.
Incredible.
The Palestinians lied??! Say it isn’t so!!!😂😂— Downtown Fairy (@Downtownfairy) December 14, 2024
Color us shocked.
Surprise surprise... weren't we all saying this???— Based Normie Mama (@BasedNormieMama) December 14, 2024
We were.
Terrorists that hate America and Israel lie? Where is their integrity!?— Ken (@Kheniwyze) December 14, 2024
They have no integrity.
They counted natural deaths, they counted men as women, adults as children, and Hamas terrorists as civilians https://t.co/nLSCfpNudJ pic.twitter.com/8UVzbCMImi— Rachel Ferguson (@LibertyEthics) December 14, 2024
Of course they did.
