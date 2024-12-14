Color Us NOT Shocked: Study Finds Gaza Death Toll Inflated to Promote Anti-Israel Narrative

This is the least surprising news you'll read today.

We all knew for a while the death toll reported in the media was grossly inflated, because the media are parroting the numbers from the 'Gaza Ministry of Health' and failing to distinguish between civilian and combatant deaths. Here's more proof:

The New York Post reports:

Civilian death counts in the Israel-Hamas war have been inflated and distorted to portray Israel as deliberately targeting innocent civilians, a new study found.

The report from the UK-based Henry Jackson Society found that news outlets failed to distinguish between civilian and combatant casualties and relied on manipulated statistics from the Hamas-run Health Ministry when reporting on the war.

Gaza officials claim more than 44,700 people have been killed following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks on Israel, but does not acknowledge that upwards of 17,000 were Hamas terrorists — a fact the media often omits, the study found, citing Israeli and US military and intelligence reports for its data.