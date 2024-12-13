Massive Amounts of COPIUM: Joy Behar Keeps Insisting Trump Voters Are Misinformed
Help Him or Get Out of the Way: Watch Tom Homan Vow to Prosecute Mayors Who Impede Deportation Efforts

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 13, 2024
AP Photo/John Bazemore, File

Here we go! After several sanctuary city mayors, including Chicago's Brandon Johnson, said they'd impede the Trump administration's efforts to deport illegal immigrants, Tom Homan made it very clear he will prosecute them for impeding ICE.

WATCH:

Interesting that the plan starts in Chicago, and we'll keep watching to see how that unfolds.

No, it cannot.

It makes sense when you realize our leaders hate the people who elected them.

Oh, but we've learned that some people are above the law.

The list of Democratic politicians begging to be arrested for this is long.

Yes it is.

So would we, frankly.

He's in the FA stage and the FO one will not be fun.

