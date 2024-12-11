HOO BOY: Even in Blue New York, Majority of Voters FAVOR Deportation of...
Oil on Canvas? Eco Hypocrite John Kerry on Hand for Unveiling of His...
Taylor Lorenz, Joe Scarborough, and Donald Trump: Wildcard Wednesday
Leader of Canada's Green Party Doesn't Think Trump's '51st State' Joke Is Funny...

Sanity Restored: Northern Ireland Set to Permanently Ban Puberty Blockers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 11, 2024
AP Photo/Robin Rayne

As the Biden-Harris administration (and the Left in general) continue to double down on trans ideology, Europe has decided on a different path: sanity rooted in science and protecting children.

Northern Ireland is going to permanently ban puberty blockers:

More from the BBC:

An indefinite ban on the sale or supply of puberty blockers to under-18s is to come into effect in Northern Ireland.

Puberty blockers work by suppressing the release of hormones and can be prescribed to children questioning their gender.

In May, the Conservative government tightened rules on the drugs, introducing an emergency ban on them being prescribed by private and European prescribers.

That temporary ban was extended to Northern Ireland in August. Now, all five of the Executive parties in Stormont have voted to make that ban permanent.

The Cass Report, a groundbreaking insight into the gender treatment of children, found 'gaps in evidence' surrounding the drug and there is a dearth of research concerning their safety and the ability to reverse their impact.

Hallelujah!

A lot of kids who identify as 'trans' outgrow that phase.

Blocking puberty does untold harm to them.

Your lips to God's ears, friend.

Yeah, puberty sucks sometimes. But there are ways to address the discomfort and awkwardness that don't involve life-altering drugs and surgeries.

And most people don't care what adults do with their own bodies, but the kids should be off limits.

Wow, indeed.

And they got this absolutely right.

Yes. The Left love to tell Americans we should be more like Europe. Time for them to actually be more like Europe.

