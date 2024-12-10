Rep. Jamaal Bowman Doesn’t Know Why He Still Has Hope for White People
Democrats 'Ignored the Needs of My Community': Florida State Rep Susan Valdes Joins Republican Party

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 10, 2024
ImgFlip

The Democratic Party has a problem, both at the national and state levels: they have lost ground with traditionally Democrat voting blocs like Blacks and Hispanics. Big time. It's so bad the absolute peaches at The Bulwark are now in favor of deporting Hispanics because they pivoted so hard to Trump.

Will they learn how to get those voters back? Probably not.

In Florida, Democrat State Rep. Susan Valdes realized her now-former party has no interest in helping her constituents and she's jumped ship to the GOP:

Here's more from Florida's Voice:

State Rep. Susan Valdes announced Monday she is switching her party registration from Democratic to Republican.

In her statement, she pointed to new House Speaker Daniel Perez’s 'vision for the House that focuses on empowering House members to work on real problems facing our communities.'

'I have spent my adult life fighting to give a voice to the people of my West Tampa home. I have done so as a Democrat partly out of habit – I come from a family of Democrats – and partly because I believed the Democrats were the party most concerned with the working families I represent,' Valdes said.

'In the House, I have long known that no one has a monopoly on good ideas,' she said. 'I will not waste my final two years in the Florida Legislature being ignored in a caucus whose leadership expects me to ignore the needs of my community.'

Welcome to the party.

So far Left they're pushing everyone else to the Right.

That would be interesting to listen to.

He's not wrong.

It'll be interesting to see how she votes going forward.

What a great state Florida has become under DeSantis' leadership.

Absolutely amazing.

There's more that unites us than divides us.

