MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine

There are a not insignificant number of Americans who think European socialized medicine is 'free' and superior to the American system of private health insurance.

It's not, and anyone who pays even mild attention to what happens in places like the U.K., Canada, and Cuba know that system sucks.

But don't take this writer's word for it. Here's a European saying the same thing:

my european mind cannot comprehend americans complaining about healthcare.

don’t they realize the so-called “free healthcare” in europe is a massive scam you pay for with your own money?

sure, you don’t have insurance premiums, but you’re hit with a 60% tax rate to fund an… — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) December 7, 2024

A 60% tax rate to fund it.

europe’s “free” healthcare is obviously not free

it’s wildly expensive, just hidden behind layers of bureaucracy.

doctors earn less but the system bleeds money because of waste and inefficiency.

for example, in italy, public healthcare workers rack up over 11,000 sick days… — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) December 7, 2024

The post continues:

for example, in italy, public healthcare workers rack up over 11,000 sick days annually during flu seasons, leaving patients stranded in understaffed hospitals. many doctors double-dip with private practices just to survive.

Wow.

patients wait six months or more for “urgent” care, paying for a system that’s overrun and failing.

many europeans still buy private insurance because they know public care won’t save them when it matters most. — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) December 7, 2024

Look at cancer survival rates in the U.S. versus the U.K.

Tells you all you need to know.

americans, your system isn’t perfect, but at least it rewards efficiency, competition, and innovation.

those calling for “free” healthcare don’t realize they’re asking for higher taxes, longer lines, worse outcomes, and a bloated system that serves no one well.

be careful what… — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) December 7, 2024

This writer always reminds people that when it comes to healthcare you get to pick two of these:

Affordable Quality Quick

And that won't change.

The word “Free” should never be used for any government endeavor.

It’s never free, it’s always expensive, wasteful and inefficient. — Carlos (@xddlg) December 7, 2024

Bingo.

This post here contains a nugget of importance: all these so-called “public” healthcare systems de facto split into a 2-tier public/private system, with vastly different levels of service quality — Ivana Krumi (@IvanaKrumi) December 8, 2024

Because people don't want to die when they can pay for healthcare.

Calling services you payed for with your taxes "free" is the biggest gaslighting out there.



It's only free for people who never work.. — Liinad de Varge (@Liinad_De_Varge) December 7, 2024

Nailed it.

And since the original poster kicked a hornet's nest, here's some more examples:

i made some commies angry with this post, so i’ll try to give some examples of how bad the situation is in italy. these might seem like cherry-picked personal anecdotes, but you can ask anyone, and they’ll share similar stories.



exhibit a

one of my siblings broke his leg playing… https://t.co/r0v2Ldo0LH — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) December 8, 2024

The entire post reads:

exhibit a one of my siblings broke his leg playing rugby—displaced fracture. he went to the ER and was left waiting on a hospital bed in a corridor, without care or supervision, for 16 hours (overnight), still in pain and given nothing but ice. the next day, someone finally asked him what he was doing there, took him for an x-ray, and got him a cast. exhibit b my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed surgery. the first available spot in the public system was 18 months away. thankfully, we had private health insurance at the time, and she got her surgery the following week. exhibit c my younger brother was born with a cardiac malformation. one evening, when my dad was out for work, he started having trouble breathing. my mother called an ambulance, and they said it was on its way. after an hour, with my brother still struggling, my dad got home and rushed him to the ER. the ambulance never left the station—the paramedics were in the break room watching a soccer game. my brother died that night. these examples show how public healthcare systems can fail people when they need care most. while the american system isn’t perfect, it’s often better than what you’ll find in european countries, where delays, neglect, and inefficiency are the norm

His brother DIED because of this system. How awful.

Wow, that’s insanely bad — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 8, 2024

Yes it is.

that’s public healthcare — vittorio (@IterIntellectus) December 8, 2024

And it's terrible.

Public systems are collapsing in Canada and Europe too, the aging population and spiraling costs have made them totally unworkable. At least you can probably get approved for euthanasia — Aleph (@woke8yearold) December 8, 2024

Watch these systems push euthanasia to help save money by calling it 'death with dignity.'

Nothing good comes from socialized medicine. Nothing.