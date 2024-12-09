Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
VIP
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 09, 2024
John Stillwell/PA via AP

There are a not insignificant number of Americans who think European socialized medicine is 'free' and superior to the American system of private health insurance.

It's not, and anyone who pays even mild attention to what happens in places like the U.K., Canada, and Cuba know that system sucks.

But don't take this writer's word for it. Here's a European saying the same thing:

A 60% tax rate to fund it.

The post continues:

for example, in italy, public healthcare workers rack up over 11,000 sick days annually during flu seasons, leaving patients stranded in understaffed hospitals.

many doctors double-dip with private practices just to survive.

Wow.

Look at cancer survival rates in the U.S. versus the U.K.

Tells you all you need to know.

This writer always reminds people that when it comes to healthcare you get to pick two of these:

  1. Affordable
  2. Quality
  3. Quick

And that won't change.

Bingo.

Because people don't want to die when they can pay for healthcare.

Nailed it.

And since the original poster kicked a hornet's nest, here's some more examples:

The entire post reads:

exhibit a

one of my siblings broke his leg playing rugby—displaced fracture. he went to the ER and was left waiting on a hospital bed in a corridor, without care or supervision, for 16 hours (overnight), still in pain and given nothing but ice. the next day, someone finally asked him what he was doing there, took him for an x-ray, and got him a cast.

exhibit b

my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer and needed surgery. the first available spot in the public system was 18 months away. thankfully, we had private health insurance at the time, and she got her surgery the following week.

exhibit c

my younger brother was born with a cardiac malformation. one evening, when my dad was out for work, he started having trouble breathing. my mother called an ambulance, and they said it was on its way. after an hour, with my brother still struggling, my dad got home and rushed him to the ER. the ambulance never left the station—the paramedics were in the break room watching a soccer game. my brother died that night.

these examples show how public healthcare systems can fail people when they need care most. while the american system isn’t perfect, it’s often better than what you’ll find in european countries, where delays, neglect, and inefficiency are the norm

His brother DIED because of this system. How awful.

Yes it is.

And it's terrible.

Watch these systems push euthanasia to help save money by calling it 'death with dignity.'

Nothing good comes from socialized medicine. Nothing.

