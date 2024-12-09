Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO...
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading...
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon...
Former Ivy League Leftist ID'd, Detained As Person of Interest in UnitedHealthcare CEO's...
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Soci...
Wall Street Journal: Daniel Penny Found Not Guilty in the Choking of a...
The Daniel Penny Trial Is Over….and Now the Reactions Are Flooding In
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators...
Call a Social Worker, Maybe? Defund the Police Activist LIVID Cops Won't Help...
Babylon Bee Editor Gave Reuters' 'Fact-Checkers' the Mock-Tastic Response They Were Beggin...
Is This a Joke? Time Magazine Lists Loser Kamala Harris as a ‘Person...
BOOM! Trump's YUGE Win Makes Obama's Legacy Into Nothing More Than a Tiny...
WOMP WOMP: Jake Tapper, CNN Lose Major Motions in Navy Vet Defamation Case
VIP
What in the Absolute EFF?! Video of Dad Helping His Trans Kid 'Primp'...

SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020 Will Be Underwater by 2050

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 09, 2024
South Park

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Newsweek is sounding the alarm that cities will be underwater by 2025.

The same cities that were supposed to be underwater by 2000. No, by 2010. No, by 2020.

Advertisement

See the pattern here?

But they're super serial this time, y'all:

They write:

A map shows the growing threat to coastal cities across the United States due to rising sea levels.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s latest projections, sea levels along the U.S. coastlines are projected to rise, on average, around 10 to 12 inches by 2050.

Many communities along the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific coasts face significant risks of partial inundation in the future if current trends continue and mitigation efforts are not intensified.

NOAA's Sea Level Rise Viewer shows which cities may be impacted along each coast, with dark blue areas indicating significant projected sea level rises.

Rising sea levels on the Pacific Northwest coast are likely to significantly affect major cities such as Everett, Seattle, and Tacoma in Washington and possibly Portland, Oregon.

In California, cities at risk include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Concord, Fairfield, Freemont, Vallejo, San Mateo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Oakland, Oceanside and San Diego in the very south of the state.

No one believes this, right?

No one outside the eco-cult, that is.

The ratio they've earned is epic, too:

Recommended

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

It's nothing but a scam.

Obama bought a mansion on Martha's Vineyard.

Bingo. All they do is lie.

Same. This writer is 41 years old and this has been a think since she was in kindergarten.

Not gonna lie, that would be cool.

So incredibly tiresome.

They won't stop.

Advertisement

And this one won't happen, either.

And in the 90s, and in the 2000s.

Right? We won't even make it to 2050.

(We will make it to 2050).

Yeah, those cities.

Tags: AL GORE CLIMATE CHANGE GLOBAL WARMING NEWSWEEK

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral
Amy Curtis
Krystal Ball Uncovers PLOT TWIST! UHC CEO Suspect Was Right-Wing Fan of Elon Musk
Brett T.
WATCH: After Daniel Penny Verdict, NY Cops Are ARRESTING Black Lives Matter Agitators (About Time!)
Amy Curtis
MASSIVE SCAM: Thread on European Healthcare Serves As Warning for Americans Demanding Socialized Medicine
Amy Curtis
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Why Do We Already Have Quotes From the Manifesto of Suspected UHC CEO Killer?
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
University of Wisconsin Professor Backpedals BIG TIME After 'Joke' About RFK Jr. Heading HHS Goes Viral Amy Curtis
Advertisement