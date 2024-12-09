SUPER SERIAL: Newsweek Warns Cities That Were Meant to Be Underwater by 2020 Will Be Underwater by 2050

Stop us if you've heard this one before: Newsweek is sounding the alarm that cities will be underwater by 2025.

The same cities that were supposed to be underwater by 2000. No, by 2010. No, by 2020.

See the pattern here?

But they're super serial this time, y'all:

Map Shows US Cities That Could Be Underwater in 2050 https://t.co/CKtaMkoD9h — Newsweek (@Newsweek) December 9, 2024

They write:

A map shows the growing threat to coastal cities across the United States due to rising sea levels. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s latest projections, sea levels along the U.S. coastlines are projected to rise, on average, around 10 to 12 inches by 2050. Many communities along the Atlantic, Gulf, and Pacific coasts face significant risks of partial inundation in the future if current trends continue and mitigation efforts are not intensified. NOAA's Sea Level Rise Viewer shows which cities may be impacted along each coast, with dark blue areas indicating significant projected sea level rises. Rising sea levels on the Pacific Northwest coast are likely to significantly affect major cities such as Everett, Seattle, and Tacoma in Washington and possibly Portland, Oregon. In California, cities at risk include San Francisco, Santa Rosa, Concord, Fairfield, Freemont, Vallejo, San Mateo, Oxnard, Thousand Oaks, Oakland, Oceanside and San Diego in the very south of the state.

No one believes this, right?

No one outside the eco-cult, that is.

The ratio they've earned is epic, too:

Remember when Al Gore said “we have less than 10 years to make dramatic changes in our global warming pollution" or the world was gonna end?



He said it in 2008.



We're still here...



Plz stop trying to run the same scam. pic.twitter.com/n2n262Xgt3 — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) December 9, 2024

It's nothing but a scam.

Remember when they said that we had 10 years? That was in 2019, now they are saying we have until 2050, for the coast to be gone? While those pushing this are still buying ocean front property. 🤔 — Sara Higdon (@SaraHigdon_) December 9, 2024

Obama bought a mansion on Martha's Vineyard.

So, property values on Martha’s Vineyard are plummeting, right? The Obamas are moving? The wealthy aren’t buying ocean front property anywhere in the Northeast?

You’re liars and only sheep believe you. 🖕🏻 — JC (@FederalistJC) December 9, 2024

Bingo. All they do is lie.

Is this map from 1977, because I've been hearing this nonsense my whole life. — #CMFL (@seeemmeffell) December 9, 2024

Same. This writer is 41 years old and this has been a think since she was in kindergarten.

Also, America “could be” taken over by penguins. — GayLumberjack (@gay_lumberjack) December 9, 2024

Not gonna lie, that would be cool.

You all are so tiresome. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 9, 2024

So incredibly tiresome.

Once again we see the same type of climate hysteria that the liberal media has been pushing for 50 years. Those global warming/climate change models and predictions were wrong then and are wrong now. Please stop. — Dillon, Kamala's acting coach (@000Dillon000) December 9, 2024

They won't stop.

NARRATOR: It's the same map they told us back in 1992 of the cities that would be underwater in 2020.



But that prediction didn't happen. https://t.co/uQbmML4az8 — RBe (@RBPundit) December 9, 2024

And this one won't happen, either.

Pretty sure we were already supposed to be underwater back in the 80s 🙄 https://t.co/GQ0vQOBcEU — Inappropriate Ray of ☀️ (Sworn Enemy of Rufus!) (@MrsRotnjetski) December 9, 2024

And in the 90s, and in the 2000s.

Who cares AOC told me the world was ending around 2030 from climate change. https://t.co/Z3Ebqnor7Q — Bridget Phetasy (@BridgetPhetasy) December 9, 2024

Right? We won't even make it to 2050.

(We will make it to 2050).

You mean all the cities where the people who purport to believe this hogwash choose to live? https://t.co/ffpZNBi4ga — Beard and Circus (@Shooter_ptpx01) December 9, 2024

Yeah, those cities.