He Earned This: Daniel Penny Has Beer at NYC Bar Following Acquittal

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:30 PM on December 09, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Daniel Penny is the happiest man in NYC tonight, and rightly so. His sham trial ended in acquittal, despite the best efforts of the DA and judge.

Various and sundry Leftists are mad about this, thinking it's proof of systemic racism (it's not).

But Daniel Penny doesn't seem too bothered by their anger. Here he is having a beer as a free man:

Good for him.

Weird how the Left doesn't care about those crimes or the women he assaulted.

This writer thinks he should avoid living in NYC for the rest of his life.

We can't imagine the relief.

It came very close to a different outcome.

We understood that reference.

Never.

Yes, he does.

We fear things might get spicy in NYC (and elsewhere) tonight.

As we said.

