BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic

When it comes to advancing their agenda, the Left never stop and they never rest. Which is why the rest of us have to be constantly vigilant so they don't try to pull stunts like this:

Advertisement

.@msad_11 school board tried ramming through a vote to create a “confidential” health clinic at school where kids can receive vaccines, lab work, and more. The school board snuck in a vote right before Thanksgiving, hoping nobody would realize.



.@CourageHabit spread the word so… pic.twitter.com/Q53wBTyTVI — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 8, 2024

The entire post reads:

@CourageHabit spread the word so parents showed up and the meeting got heated. Then in middle of the meeting, the superintendent resigned. They were forced to push off the vote. They will most likely try sneaking it back in.

Wow.

Good for parents for stepping up.

And, yes, they will try to resurrect this.

Thank you @libsoftiktok - here is Superintendent Patricia Hopkins in her Pelosi moment, "Approve first then see a contract". Yes...they were ready to approve to install a medical clinic in schools and they had not even seen an MoU (memorandum of understanding) or a contact. pic.twitter.com/xf8WEgohch — Courage Is A Habit (@CourageHabit) December 8, 2024

She's just like Nancy Pelosi.

A Federal Grant, tells you all you need to know. Don’t be surprised if their definition for mental health care includes how to transition and all confidentially from parents. Once you get a Federal grant you are beholden to what the Feds say. — ZeroDEIUSA (@zeroDEIUSA) December 8, 2024

Right. Like the Feds trying to withhold free lunches from poor schools that didn't embrace gender ideology.

Leftist ‘educators’ are desperate to destroy the family unit.

This is just another step in that process.



I bet every penny I have that the number of “trans” kids in that school will mysteriously rise exponentially right after that medical office opens. Guaranteed. — Mike J. Shea (@Shea1Mike) December 8, 2024

Safest bet ever.

Always after the children. We must guard and protect them at all cost. Be involved and don't be afraid to rock the boat. We have to speak up! — 🇺🇲 NLTJ 🏴‍☠️ (@NLTJ4REAL) December 8, 2024

Kids are always the line in the sand.

Sneaking in that kinda stuff is pathetic. — Reddit Echochamber (@RedditEchoChmbr) December 8, 2024

Not just pathetic, but suspicious as heck.

They were hiding their true intentions.

THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE! Everyone needs to pay attention closely to whos running your local schools! https://t.co/L0IDHSzi9W — CrazyBlackCatLady 4 TRUMP (@SuGaR_end_sPiCe) December 8, 2024

Local elections matter.

"free to taxpayers because it's funded by a federal grant"... paid for by taxpayers!!!!!



But that's the LEAST important thing here!👇 https://t.co/7PjC5sYtNG — No longer paying because still ShadowBanned (@csharpner) December 8, 2024

Advertisement

Exactly all of this.

This is insane. Kids do not belong to the state. Parents should be involved in all medical decisions for their children, not the school. They are doing this in Illinois also with their sex education act. https://t.co/n0Zfus4ylg — percy (@percy67244974) December 8, 2024

Lefties think your kids belong to them.

Time to disabuse them of that notion.

Undermining parental rights will never be okay. The state has shown it wants our kids just like our money. Both of which they can't produce. We must reduce the size of the blob. https://t.co/D8naVa6bZi pic.twitter.com/Or4YIzVAZt — 🇺🇸 Robert Spudis 🇺🇸 (@SpudisRobert) December 8, 2024

We must eliminate the Blob.