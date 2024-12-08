CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on December 08, 2024
Twitchy Meme

When it comes to advancing their agenda, the Left never stop and they never rest. Which is why the rest of us have to be constantly vigilant so they don't try to pull stunts like this:

The entire post reads:

@CourageHabit spread the word so parents showed up and the meeting got heated. Then in middle of the meeting, the superintendent resigned. They were forced to push off the vote.

They will most likely try sneaking it back in.

Wow.

Good for parents for stepping up. 

And, yes, they will try to resurrect this.

She's just like Nancy Pelosi.

Right. Like the Feds trying to withhold free lunches from poor schools that didn't embrace gender ideology.

Safest bet ever.

Kids are always the line in the sand.

Not just pathetic, but suspicious as heck.

They were hiding their true intentions.

Local elections matter.

Exactly all of this.

Lefties think your kids belong to them.

Time to disabuse them of that notion.

We must eliminate the Blob.

