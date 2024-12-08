There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New...
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on...
Sen. Mike Lee: 'Who Else Would Like Once Again To Be Able to...
Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him...
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before...
Spy Loving Eric Swalwell Has Thoughts on What Makes Combat Vet Pete Hegseth...
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Great, Just What America Needs: Freed Syrian Prisoners Might Be Eyeing U.S. as...
Headline: 'GOP Senator Releases Shocking Report on Telework Abuse by Federal Employees'
This Doesn't End Well for Them, So Good Luck! Leftists TikTokers Threaten Billionaires,...
After Shocking CFB Playoff Omission, the Twitterverse Debates the Missing Elephant in the...
Sen. John Cornyn: Don't Underestimate Efforts to 'Sabotage the Change America Voted for'
President Biden to Address Nation on War in Syria and X Users Wonder...
Brooklyn's New 'Career Professionals Only' Housing: Because Kids and Affordability Don't M...

CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

Reforming immigration was one of the major reasons Donald Trump won the election last month. People are fed up with unfettered illegal immigration over our southern border and the costs associated with it -- including crime.

Advertisement

This is a bold move, and one that will face Constitutional challenges, but Trump said he will end birthright citizenship:

More from Politico:

President-elect Donald Trump said he still plans to end birthright citizenship in the United States on day one — but was unable to provide insight into how he would go around the 14th Amendment.

'We’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people,' Trump said in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on that aired Sunday on NBC’s 'Meet the Press.' 'But we have to end it.'

The Fourteenth Amendment says, 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States', so we'll see how any law would work within that amendment.

Of course.

Recommended

BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

That's how it needs to be done.

Seems to be a common theme.

Yes it is.

We'll see.

But it's adorable how the Left -- who have argued against the clear language of the First and Second Amendments -- now worry about the Fourteenth.

Tags: CONSTITUTION DONALD TRUMP ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic
Amy Curtis
There It Is: Biden Vows to Send Our Tax Dollars to Rebuild New Syrian Regime
Amy Curtis
Meet the Press: Jen Psaki Wants Trump to Hire People Who’ll Oppose Him and His Agenda
Warren Squire
HHS Goes Full Weirdo Mode on Social Media, Desperate for Last Laughs Before Trump's Return
justmindy
Damascus Falls: Assad Flees: Israel Strikes
Eric V.
Holy MIC DROP, Batman! Chicago Journo BRUTALLY Honest About Damage Obama Has Done to the Democratic Party
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
BUSTED! Parents WRECK Maine School Board That Tried to Sneak Through Vote on 'Confidential' Health Clinic Amy Curtis
Advertisement