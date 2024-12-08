CUE THE MELTDOWNS! Politico Reports Trump Will End Birthright Citizenship

Reforming immigration was one of the major reasons Donald Trump won the election last month. People are fed up with unfettered illegal immigration over our southern border and the costs associated with it -- including crime.

This is a bold move, and one that will face Constitutional challenges, but Trump said he will end birthright citizenship:

Trump says he will end birthright citizenship https://t.co/RBve9KuPHa — POLITICO (@politico) December 8, 2024

More from Politico:

President-elect Donald Trump said he still plans to end birthright citizenship in the United States on day one — but was unable to provide insight into how he would go around the 14th Amendment. 'We’re going to have to get it changed. We’ll maybe have to go back to the people,' Trump said in an interview with NBC’s Kristen Welker on that aired Sunday on NBC’s 'Meet the Press.' 'But we have to end it.'

The Fourteenth Amendment says, 'All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States', so we'll see how any law would work within that amendment.

*if your parents are here illegally. But y’all know that. — Theophilus - Dark Turd Ferguson (@theophilus49) December 8, 2024

Of course.

If you come here illegally, pregnant-you’re all going back as a family. — Nicole (@NicoleLynnMary) December 8, 2024

That's how it needs to be done.

Hell yea! It’s a loophole that incentivizes pregnant foreigners to come to America and have their baby. Deport the whole family. — Caveman (@SgtCavemanUSMC) December 8, 2024

Seems to be a common theme.

As have most industrialized nations. It's about time. — Big Screen D (@NoOne23131214) December 8, 2024

Yes it is.

Trust but verify.



We’ve heard this before. But more reasons for optimism this time. https://t.co/IecSqKUj6M — James Kirkpatrick (@VDAREJamesK) December 8, 2024

We'll see.

But it's adorable how the Left -- who have argued against the clear language of the First and Second Amendments -- now worry about the Fourteenth.