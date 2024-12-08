But Don't Call It a S**thole, That's Mean! American Airlines Suspends Service to...
Nicht So Gut: German Government to Block Reelection of Female Pols Who Voted to Preserve Their Rights

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 08, 2024
AP Photo/Peter Morgan

Women across the globe face an uphill battle against the radical transgender activists who think the 'rights' of men who think they're women actually trump the rights of women.

And the Left, who love the trans activists, will stop at nothing to destroy any woman who dares speak up for herself against this insanity. Look at J.K. Rowling, Nancy Mace, or Riley Gaines.

Now in Germany, the government is moving to oust two female politicians who oppose the 'gender self-identification law' nonsense that lets men pretend their women to access women's safe spaces.

More from Reduxx:

Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FPD) is seeking to prohibit the reelection of two female members who voted against the nation’s radical self-identification law. Katja Adler and Linda Teuteberg are the only two women in the FDP who voted against the law, with both expressing concerns about the implications gender ideology has for women’s safety.

In April of 2024, the German Bundestag voted for the Self-Determination Act, which allows people to simply change their sex and first name at the registry office and threatens with a fine of €10,000 if someone reveals their previous first name and real sex. With 251 votes against, two women from the FDP, Katja Adler and Linda Teuteberg, also voted against this proposed law.

Just amazing.

Women are now second class citizens and actively removed from political office -- regardless of the will of the voters -- if they don't kowtow to the trans agenda.

It really is a hell hole.

It sure is a Social Media Stasi.

Exactly.

There is no point.

Clearly the CEDAW doesn't protect all women, sadly.

They sure did take the wrong lessons.

It really is messed up.

It really is the patriarchy.

THIS.

Women are being told that we can't trust our instincts and we can't protect ourselves from predatory men.

It's demented.

