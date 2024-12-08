Nicht So Gut: German Government to Block Reelection of Female Pols Who Voted to Preserve Their Rights

Women across the globe face an uphill battle against the radical transgender activists who think the 'rights' of men who think they're women actually trump the rights of women.

Advertisement

And the Left, who love the trans activists, will stop at nothing to destroy any woman who dares speak up for herself against this insanity. Look at J.K. Rowling, Nancy Mace, or Riley Gaines.

Now in Germany, the government is moving to oust two female politicians who oppose the 'gender self-identification law' nonsense that lets men pretend their women to access women's safe spaces.

GERMANY: Two female politicians are facing removal from parliament after voting against the nation's radical gender self-identification law.



Katja Adler and Linda Teuteberg, members of the @fdp, opposed the law on the basis it would put women at risk.https://t.co/9QshahQcOW — REDUXX (@ReduxxMag) December 7, 2024

More from Reduxx:

Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FPD) is seeking to prohibit the reelection of two female members who voted against the nation’s radical self-identification law. Katja Adler and Linda Teuteberg are the only two women in the FDP who voted against the law, with both expressing concerns about the implications gender ideology has for women’s safety. In April of 2024, the German Bundestag voted for the Self-Determination Act, which allows people to simply change their sex and first name at the registry office and threatens with a fine of €10,000 if someone reveals their previous first name and real sex. With 251 votes against, two women from the FDP, Katja Adler and Linda Teuteberg, also voted against this proposed law.

Just amazing.

Women are now second class citizens and actively removed from political office -- regardless of the will of the voters -- if they don't kowtow to the trans agenda.

Germany seems like such a men's sexual urges prioritising misogynist hell hole. Sorry Germans. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) December 7, 2024

It really is a hell hole.

„Disturbingly, Adler’s social media history had apparently been scrutinized by her colleagues for some time without her knowledge, and her following on social media was apparently analyzed and presented at a state executive board meeting.“

What is this? Social Media Stasi? pic.twitter.com/Y5kAS7xfoh — Madeleine (@missdelein2) December 7, 2024

It sure is a Social Media Stasi.

What’s the point in having a vote if they aren’t allowed to vote against something? — Alethea Dystopia ❤️ 🐻♀️☕️💚🤍💜 (@real_dystopia) December 7, 2024

Exactly.

There is no point.

Didn't Germany ratify the Convention on the Elimination of all Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW)? Sounds like a violation to me. Stand your ground, Ms. Adler and Ms. Teuteberg. — Kiley Chun-Kawakami (@GenJBoomer) December 7, 2024

Clearly the CEDAW doesn't protect all women, sadly.

What is the point of a parliamentary Democracy if voting "wrong" gets the legislators cancelled?



This is what soft totalitarianism looks like. The Road to 1984. Germany has fallen.



They took the wrong lessons from WWII. — Hershblogger (@hershblogger) December 7, 2024

Advertisement

They sure did take the wrong lessons.

This is so f**ked up! Come on Germany! Surely you know what a woman is? You know? Like the woman who birthed each and every one of you? That was a woman. And only a woman can do that. And now you punish women who speak the truth? Ok… https://t.co/uT7yCnKela — Martina Navratilova (@Martina) December 7, 2024

It really is messed up.

Nothing shows how evil the gender movement is more than the fact that just opposing it leads to job loss.

If this movement was actually good and right, they wouldn't need to threaten everyone with poverty to fall in line. https://t.co/KhxaLZdwbR — BundlebranchblockMD🇺🇸 (@Bleedinheart2MD) December 8, 2024

It really is the patriarchy.

Women being punished for simply having boundaries https://t.co/3kjWrjhTl1 — Lexi (@oglex25) December 8, 2024

THIS.

Women are being told that we can't trust our instincts and we can't protect ourselves from predatory men.

It's demented.