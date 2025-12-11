Jasmine Crockett Says She’ll Impose ‘Ethics Guidelines’ on Supreme Court Justices If Elect...
Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of Gushers

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on December 11, 2025
Meme

Here's a disturbing story from Libs of TikTok. Conservatives in Erie, Colorado, reportedly received threatening "sympathy cards" mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. "Keeping you close in thought and close in heart at this difficult time," reads the card. 

Plus, the cards included empty packets of Gushers candy, and the printed note, "Sorry for the loss of your savior. Please enjoy some of Charlie's favorite candy for your necks Circle Kirk. All the candy leaked out before we could get it in the ambulance … errr envelope." Another included the message, "Sending you sympathies. I wanted to gush you my neck-felt condolences. Gawd sees your pride for mourning the personification of hate. Enjoy Chuck's favorite snack."

That's just sick. And frightening, to know that not only would someone come up with such a ghoulish idea but follow through with it. It took some effort to put these cards together. No charges have been filed against the sender, even though the Erie resident admitted to sending the cards.

The post continues:

… NO CHARGES were filed against him.

Officials claimed that “no statutes were broken.”

Insane.

No statutes were broken, but this nutcase is walking around free. How much do you want to bet it's a school teacher?

Shaina Cole reports for Rocky Mountain Voice:

In early October, residents across Erie and in Virginia, began opening their mailboxes to find sympathy cards inside plain envelopes. The message referenced the assassination of Charlie Kirk, accompanied by an empty packet of Gushers candy taped to the card, glitter and a loose powdery substance that spilled when handled. Twenty residents in total received the cards. Many were former candidates, business owners, volunteers, and known conservatives within the community.

And, as some people astutely pointed out, Charlie Kirk was "the nice one."

It's not us.

It really is. And this psycho had a mailing list of 20 people to receive these personalized "sympathy cards." That doesn't sound like someone who should be walking around in public.

***

