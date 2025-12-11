Colorado Conservatives Receive Cards Mocking Charlie Kirk and Containing Empty Packets of Gushers

Here's a disturbing story from Libs of TikTok. Conservatives in Erie, Colorado, reportedly received threatening "sympathy cards" mocking the assassination of Charlie Kirk. "Keeping you close in thought and close in heart at this difficult time," reads the card.

Advertisement

Plus, the cards included empty packets of Gushers candy, and the printed note, "Sorry for the loss of your savior. Please enjoy some of Charlie's favorite candy for your necks Circle Kirk. All the candy leaked out before we could get it in the ambulance … errr envelope." Another included the message, "Sending you sympathies. I wanted to gush you my neck-felt condolences. Gawd sees your pride for mourning the personification of hate. Enjoy Chuck's favorite snack."

That's just sick. And frightening, to know that not only would someone come up with such a ghoulish idea but follow through with it. It took some effort to put these cards together. No charges have been filed against the sender, even though the Erie resident admitted to sending the cards.

Conservative residents in Erie, Colorado, received threatening letters mocking the death of Charlie Kirk that contained a loose powdery substance along with empty packets of "Gushers."



An Erie resident reportedly ADMITTED to sending the letters and targeting conservatives, but… pic.twitter.com/EPzQ0yryXl — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 10, 2025

The post continues:

… NO CHARGES were filed against him. Officials claimed that “no statutes were broken.” Insane.

No statutes were broken, but this nutcase is walking around free. How much do you want to bet it's a school teacher?

Shaina Cole reports for Rocky Mountain Voice:

In early October, residents across Erie and in Virginia, began opening their mailboxes to find sympathy cards inside plain envelopes. The message referenced the assassination of Charlie Kirk, accompanied by an empty packet of Gushers candy taped to the card, glitter and a loose powdery substance that spilled when handled. Twenty residents in total received the cards. Many were former candidates, business owners, volunteers, and known conservatives within the community.

Has social media created more crazy people or just exposed the already crazy ones to a larger audience? A little of both, imo. — Pro Libertate 🇺🇸 (@prolibertate7) December 11, 2025

And, as some people astutely pointed out, Charlie Kirk was "the nice one."

Liberals are simply evil. There is nothing more to be said.



We can't coexist with them anymore. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) December 10, 2025

Hopefully you guys are all realizing that this is no longer a battle between Democrats & Republicans, but an all-out war between Good & Evil.



Demons walk among us. — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) December 10, 2025

Advertisement

admitting to targeting conservatives and facing no consequences? That’s straight-up alarming. — American Citizen 🇺🇸 (@realtalkstruth) December 10, 2025

Left-wing terrorist sends fake anthrax + death threats to conservatives:



“I did it lol”



Cops: “Looks legal to us, no statutes broken 🤷‍♂️”



Same week:



• Grandma prays outside abortion clinic → 11 years in prison



• Kid posts meme with wrong pronouns → FBI at the door… — The Surreal D2 (@d2wuzup) December 10, 2025

It used to be that communities dragged people like this out into the town square and made them apologize for being a terrible human being.



Now they get to hide behind a media and legal system that put terrible people on pedestals. — Retard Takes (@rwordtakes) December 10, 2025

Powder in the mail and no charges? That’s a hell of a double standard. — colonelX (@C0lonelX) December 10, 2025

How do we devolve this far as a society? — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) December 10, 2025

It's not us.

I don't understand how people can be this hateful and live with themselves.



No conscience and zero compassion. — Kasia Z. Zasada 🇺🇸🇵🇱 (@ZuzaZasada) December 10, 2025

"46-year-old Erie resident Skylar Weitzel, he admitted to mailing them"



Need to have this one circulated with this dude's face. — Sweeps Talk (@SweepsTalk) December 10, 2025

Advertisement

Admitting to mailing death mock threats with mystery powder to conservatives? No charges because “no laws broken”?



Two tier justice at its ugliest



Left’s hate mail gets a free pass while we’d rot for half that. Disgraceful — Matt Juliano (@MattJuliano) December 10, 2025

That’s unreal — sending threatening letters with powder and targeting people politically, and somehow “no statutes were broken”? If the roles were reversed, there would be charges instantly. The double standard is glaring. — Sport Aproko (@Isongo07) December 10, 2025

That’s psychotic. — Katie the Lunch Lady (@KatieLunchLady) December 10, 2025

It really is. And this psycho had a mailing list of 20 people to receive these personalized "sympathy cards." That doesn't sound like someone who should be walking around in public.

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!