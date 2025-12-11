Socialist Sandy Goes Full Elite: AOC Blows Nearly $50K on Puerto Rico Luxury...
Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right Into His Hands

justmindy
justmindy | 6:50 PM on December 11, 2025
Rick Egan/The Salt Lake Tribune via AP, Pool

In all the Candace Owens' noise, it's easy to forget there is an actual suspect arrested for the murder of Charlie Kirk and all the evidence points to his guilt. While Candace and friends go on their Scooby Doo adventure, the real police are busy trying to get him convicted. 

It's infuriating.

The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the middle of a college event looked calm and chuckled with his lawyers as he appeared for the first time in person in a Utah court — with his family in the gallery.

Tyler Robinson, 22, was brought into the Provo courtroom wearing a simple blue button down and tie as his lawyers prepared to argue that media shouldn’t be allowed to film his hearings by claiming they could potentially taint a jury. 

Judge Tony Graf allowed cameras to film for part of Thursday’s proceedings. The judge said he would hear from both sides behind closed doors and then open the courtroom back up to the public afterward. Even Robinson’s family was barred from the secret hearing, despite his lawyers request the kin be allowed to remain.


Robinson looked calm behind the defendant’s table flanked by his attorneys, and even smiled as he appeared to whisper joking comments to one before the hearing began.

It's almost like the family members who love him and attended the hearing would tell the public if they believed he was being railroaded. 

They're trying to humanize him. He's still a monster.

That is the only acceptable punishment. 

Absolutely!

All of the crackpot conspiracy theories are playing right into his hands.

This is great news! This is the best way to ensure lies aren't spread about what is going on in the courtroom. Transparency is for the best.

Tyler Robinson was the shooter.

