Monster in a Tie: Kirk's Killer Giggles in Court While Theorists Play Right Into His Hands

In all the Candace Owens' noise, it's easy to forget there is an actual suspect arrested for the murder of Charlie Kirk and all the evidence points to his guilt. While Candace and friends go on their Scooby Doo adventure, the real police are busy trying to get him convicted.

🚨: JUST IN: Charlie Kirk’s assassin Tyler Robinson strolls into court SMIRKING like a man who didn’t just destroy a family, steal a father from precious children, and attack an entire movement.



First time seeing him in person… and he’s proud of it.



No remorse. No humanity.… pic.twitter.com/GhFxPYkhuX — Brandon Tatum (@TheOfficerTatum) December 11, 2025

It's infuriating.

Tyler Robinson, accused in Charlie Kirk killing, looks calm, chuckles with lawyers during first in-person court appearance, with family in tow https://t.co/ttRXl4LYgc pic.twitter.com/bgztDmOIR5 — New York Post (@nypost) December 11, 2025

The man accused of assassinating conservative activist Charlie Kirk in the middle of a college event looked calm and chuckled with his lawyers as he appeared for the first time in person in a Utah court — with his family in the gallery. Tyler Robinson, 22, was brought into the Provo courtroom wearing a simple blue button down and tie as his lawyers prepared to argue that media shouldn’t be allowed to film his hearings by claiming they could potentially taint a jury. Judge Tony Graf allowed cameras to film for part of Thursday’s proceedings. The judge said he would hear from both sides behind closed doors and then open the courtroom back up to the public afterward. Even Robinson’s family was barred from the secret hearing, despite his lawyers request the kin be allowed to remain.

Robinson looked calm behind the defendant’s table flanked by his attorneys, and even smiled as he appeared to whisper joking comments to one before the hearing began.

It's almost like the family members who love him and attended the hearing would tell the public if they believed he was being railroaded.

Accused Charlie Kirk killer appears to be having a great time during his first court appearance.

Remind me again why the judge allowed him to wear a shirt and tie instead of the standard orange prison garb? https://t.co/AIPsv6AwAF pic.twitter.com/ccmNG9J6ZO — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) December 11, 2025

They're trying to humanize him. He's still a monster.

Nothing less than the death penalty! pic.twitter.com/9Db1dRIAVn — Greg From NY (@Grs91580) December 11, 2025

That is the only acceptable punishment.

Oh look the guy who killed someone for having a different opinion. — Hugh Dingus (@AllDeezAliens) December 11, 2025

Tyler Robinson killed Charlie Kirk. pic.twitter.com/3OogYhEKHL — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 11, 2025

Absolutely!

While you exonerate Tyler Robinson in your mind - to attack others…



He SNICKERS and GIGGLES in court knowing that if it keeps up he’ll walk free. pic.twitter.com/ogbkITaj1D — Cam Higby 🇺🇸 (@camhigby) December 11, 2025

All of the crackpot conspiracy theories are playing right into his hands.

🚨BREAKING: Cameras will be allowed inside the courtroom for the trial of Tyler Robinson.



Good. pic.twitter.com/PiVUxzSCI4 — Andrew Kolvet (@AndrewKolvet) December 11, 2025

This is great news! This is the best way to ensure lies aren't spread about what is going on in the courtroom. Transparency is for the best.

HIGH CONFIDENCE: Tyler Robinson used a 30-06 to murder Charlie Kirk. He was the sole shooter, but there remain open questions regarding who, if anyone, had advance knowledge of the deadliest terrorist attack on American soil in years.



Tyler Robinson was the shooter.



It's not… — Cernovich (@Cernovich) December 11, 2025

Tyler Robinson was the shooter.

