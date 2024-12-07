Rep. Mike Quigley Says Trump's Cabinet Picks Are 'Unserious', Trips Over Clowns Running Biden Admin

The Left has a pattern that's as predictable as the sun rising in the east: they say and do whatever they want when they're in power, no matter how stupid or problematic, and when Republicans regain control they argue Republicans can't do the same things they did.

Biden's cabinet picks were some of the most absurd, inexperienced, and unfit to ever serve. Like Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeig, who thinks bridges are racist.

So for a Congressional rep to say Trump's picks are 'unserious', it's hilarious.

Trump's cabinet picks are deeply unserious people.



We need experts running this government -- not sycophants. — Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) December 6, 2024

Whatever you say, Mike.

Speaking is sycophants… pic.twitter.com/2OMNaIjeEB — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 6, 2024

He knows sycophants because he is one.

Yet this is literally you right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/I3rNmIXCE8 — Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) December 6, 2024

Pronouns in bio.

COMPLETELY on brand.

Democrats have no credibility on this faux issue. pic.twitter.com/RYPHMJyO79 — Monika (@MonikaMusing) December 6, 2024

Zero credibility.

Experts like Border Czar Kamala Harris? — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 7, 2024

Exactly.

The idea of 'experts' died years ago.

How quickly Mike forgot about all of this.

They aren’t freaky enough for you? You clowns will never learn Americans are fed up with the current incompetence pic.twitter.com/pD1RJKAMVS — Steel Town Girl (@mcelh43488) December 7, 2024

Don't tell us about the need for 'experts' when this is who Biden appointed.

The 'experts' practically drove the country off the cliff these past four years.



Kindly sit this one out, Chief. Let the adults do the work now. — Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) December 7, 2024

Yeah. Take all the seats.

Yeah, hard pass.

That's the person who called women 'egg producers.'

Oh yeah. The “experts” did a real bang up job with covid. https://t.co/mXWmdjmG5k — FunkyPox (@corrcomm) December 7, 2024

An outstanding job.

The problem with takes like this is that Biden's cabinet offers too much fodder for "lol, how so?" https://t.co/aSm2v3sTw6 — Matt (@AngryFoodie2015) December 7, 2024

So much fodder.

What a clown show.