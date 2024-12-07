Rep. Mike Quigley Says Trump's Cabinet Picks Are 'Unserious', Trips Over Clowns Running Biden Admin

The Left has a pattern that's as predictable as the sun rising in the east: they say and do whatever they want when they're in power, no matter how stupid or problematic, and when Republicans regain control they argue Republicans can't do the same things they did.
Biden's cabinet picks were some of the most absurd, inexperienced, and unfit to ever serve. Like Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeig, who thinks bridges are racist.
So for a Congressional rep to say Trump's picks are 'unserious', it's hilarious.
Trump's cabinet picks are deeply unserious people.— Mike Quigley (@RepMikeQuigley) December 6, 2024
We need experts running this government -- not sycophants.
Whatever you say, Mike.
Speaking is sycophants… pic.twitter.com/2OMNaIjeEB— Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) December 6, 2024
He knows sycophants because he is one.
Yet this is literally you right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/I3rNmIXCE8— Shaughn_A (@Shaughn_A2) December 6, 2024
Pronouns in bio.
COMPLETELY on brand.
Democrats have no credibility on this faux issue. pic.twitter.com/RYPHMJyO79— Monika (@MonikaMusing) December 6, 2024
Zero credibility.
Experts like Border Czar Kamala Harris?— Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) December 7, 2024
Exactly.
The idea of 'experts' died years ago.
December 7, 2024
How quickly Mike forgot about all of this.
They aren’t freaky enough for you? You clowns will never learn Americans are fed up with the current incompetence pic.twitter.com/pD1RJKAMVS— Steel Town Girl (@mcelh43488) December 7, 2024
Don't tell us about the need for 'experts' when this is who Biden appointed.
The 'experts' practically drove the country off the cliff these past four years.— Rusty (@Rusty_Weiss) December 7, 2024
Kindly sit this one out, Chief. Let the adults do the work now.
Yeah. Take all the seats.
Like these "experts?"— Jessa G. (@SweetGaelicGirl) December 7, 2024
No thanks. #ReturnToNormalPlease https://t.co/HmZD6u4Pyi pic.twitter.com/6WfIEkT4BY
Yeah, hard pass.
Trust the experts https://t.co/wZlCvuXv1y pic.twitter.com/G8ivnOITef— Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 7, 2024
That's the person who called women 'egg producers.'
Oh yeah. The “experts” did a real bang up job with covid. https://t.co/mXWmdjmG5k— FunkyPox (@corrcomm) December 7, 2024
An outstanding job.
The problem with takes like this is that Biden's cabinet offers too much fodder for "lol, how so?" https://t.co/aSm2v3sTw6— Matt (@AngryFoodie2015) December 7, 2024
So much fodder.
The "experts" https://t.co/aU2onndyeM pic.twitter.com/YrcXRQSpDY— Clint Russell (@LibertyLockPod) December 7, 2024
What a clown show.
