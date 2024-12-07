POLITICO: Pete Hegseth Embraces an 'Aggressive Form of Christianity'
Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science
Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures...
DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should...
Trash Mag 'Variety' Tries to Smear Zachary Levi in Nasty Hit Piece From...
James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of...
Won't Someone Think of the 54-Year-Old Child? The Atlantic's Weak Hunter Biden Pardon...
The End of ESG? Judge Rejects Target's Bid to Toss Shareholder Pride Backlash...
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump...
That's ADORABLE! Guy Working to Stop Trump Taking Office Worries About GOP 'Shredding'...
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day
VIP
We Will End The Cult: Damning Revelations in Woman's Lawsuit Against the Doctor...
Trump's Handshake With Macron in France Makes It Clear 'America Is Back!' (Guess...
You Tell 'Em, Lefty! Based Phil Mickelson Speaks Out in Defense of Daniel...

Rep. Mike Quigley Says Trump's Cabinet Picks Are 'Unserious', Trips Over Clowns Running Biden Admin

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 07, 2024
meme

The Left has a pattern that's as predictable as the sun rising in the east: they say and do whatever they want when they're in power, no matter how stupid or problematic, and when Republicans regain control they argue Republicans can't do the same things they did.

Advertisement

Biden's cabinet picks were some of the most absurd, inexperienced, and unfit to ever serve. Like Secretary of Transportation Pete Butigeig, who thinks bridges are racist.

So for a Congressional rep to say Trump's picks are 'unserious', it's hilarious.

Whatever you say, Mike.

He knows sycophants because he is one.

Pronouns in bio.

COMPLETELY on brand.

Zero credibility.

Exactly.

The idea of 'experts' died years ago.

How quickly Mike forgot about all of this.

Don't tell us about the need for 'experts' when this is who Biden appointed.

Recommended

Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures Exposes Them As LIARS
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Yeah. Take all the seats.

Yeah, hard pass.

That's the person who called women 'egg producers.'

An outstanding job.

So much fodder.

What a clown show.

Tags: CABINET DONALD TRUMP TRUMP ADMINISTRATION 2024 ELECTION

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures Exposes Them As LIARS
Amy Curtis
Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science
Amy Curtis
'This Picture Says It All': There's a Biden NOT in France As Trump Takes Over World Leader Role
Doug P.
James Woods & Others Set the AP Straight After Their Friendly Framing of Biden's 'Teetering' Legacy
Doug P.
DERANGED: Critical Race Theorist Says Daniel Penny Is an 'Ableist Murderer' Who Should Never Know Peace
Amy Curtis
Trash Mag 'Variety' Tries to Smear Zachary Levi in Nasty Hit Piece From Former Co-Star No One Knows
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Bang Up Job, Guys! CBS 'Fact Check' on Tom Homan's Fentanyl Death Figures Exposes Them As LIARS Amy Curtis
Advertisement