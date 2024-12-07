Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science

Science is meant to be logical, objective, and rooted in research and observable fact. It is how we learn and advance human knowledge.

Wokeness -- and all the things that come with it -- is not rooted in facts, logic, or reason. It is based in emotions and feelings, and when it becomes the priority, it taints everything it touches.

When you mix wokeness with science, you no longer get an objective discipline, but a quasi-religion.

At the San Diego science museum, there's a 'Hall of Woke' demonstrating that reality.

1/🧵 Welcome to the Hall of Woke! The San Diego science museum opened its doors for December Nights and we took all the kids for the lights, food and fun. While the girls were using the restroom I was waiting in what appears to be the Hall of Woke - just outside.



Get ready for… pic.twitter.com/zPoojAmQpG — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

The post continues:

Get ready for the ride. The wall was emblazoned with rainbows and portraits declaring: New Science! 'Queer and intersectional identities are revolutionizing how science gets done'

Which is why 'science' says there are 57 genders, right?

Or that there's no biological difference between male and female athletes?

2/ The hallway, featured a dozen of the craziest most aggressive intersectionality “science people” ever assembled. They even had a queer Sikh with a rainbow Turban: “To me, science is personal. I bring my multifaceted identity into the lab, and it informs the work

I choose to do… pic.twitter.com/HWP09K7jgu — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

Here's how intersectionality impacts science:

To me, science is personal. I bring my multifaceted identity into the lab, and it informs the workI choose to do and the way in which I do it. I enjoy doing interdisciplinary work that combines different methods from neuropsychology and neuroimaging along with advanced quantitative approaches, and I think that this overall strategy comes from an understanding of individual people as layered. My expression of queerness is influenced by my Sikh values, which motivate me to be visible and work towards equity within science and beyond



Science is directly at odds with equity. Nature, by design, is not equitable.

You can have one or the other but not both.

3/ Then you come across the superhero known as shark-non-binary person! (They/Them pronouns on many posters). “Sharks and I share a similar story-we are both ambassadors of our own existence and we both fight against a dying world. As one of a handful of non-binary people of… pic.twitter.com/t4ndgXwDyN — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

How does a shark-non-binary person see their role in science?

As one of a handful of non-binary people of color in shark sciences, I continue to lead the way for diversity and inclusion in academia, not just out of passion, but survival.

So scientific!

4/ Look, to each his/her/they/their own… but pretending that queerness informs a better scientific outcome is eye-rolling. It’s also annoying and also rans if I’m being honest. As Leftist Sam Harris notes: “With any luck, your sexuality with be the least interesting thing about… pic.twitter.com/sMgq2b6tFY — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

Sam Harris is right on this.

And, yes, believing 'queerness' helps scientific outcomes is eye-rolling:

As Leftist Sam Harris notes: 'With any luck, your sexuality with be the least interesting thing about you.

This next person hits all the notes of identity politics. If only she was disabled (sorry, differently abled): 'My journey to becoming a physicist wasn't easy. It took time for me to realize that if I don't fit the mold, I need to break the mold. I am a Black, Mexican, lesbian woman and proud of all the things that make me myself. My identity informs the physics that I do.'

No, your identity can't 'inform' the physics you do.

The formula for terminal velocity will always be the same, even if you're a Black Mexican lesbian.

5/ They couldn’t get this intersection Chief Technology Officer to smile. Based on the bio - she’s sadly angry at life it seems: “Feeling invisible in Silicon Valley and tired of suppressing the impact of repeated assaults against my Black, female, and queer identities, I decided… pic.twitter.com/vjxjprwXLX — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

'Repeated assaults.'

Oh! Found her! The trifecta, double-ethnic lesbian disabled they/them! “I've lived my whole life outside of the status quo. I am a queer, disabled, woman of color, half Asian and half Latina. I look at each day as a chance to break down barriers and stereotypes that people hold… pic.twitter.com/M2VKqtiGJx — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

The holy grail of intersectionality.

I’m guessing this exhibit might be a few years old. I get the sense that this type of woke queer fanfare is becoming passé. Thoughts? I hid the names. I don’t want these guys to get harassed. I just find it incredibly illustrative of why the Left continues to lose Americans from… — Justin Hart (@justin_hart) December 7, 2024

This is precisely why Americans are turning away from the Left. We hope it's become passé; that's long overdue.