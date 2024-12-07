Hall of WOKE: Eye-Opening Thread Shows How DEI Nonsense Has Tainted Science

POLITICO: Pete Hegseth Embraces an 'Aggressive Form of Christianity'
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 07, 2024
Twitchy

Science is meant to be logical, objective, and rooted in research and observable fact. It is how we learn and advance human knowledge.

Wokeness -- and all the things that come with it -- is not rooted in facts, logic, or reason. It is based in emotions and feelings, and when it becomes the priority, it taints everything it touches.

When you mix wokeness with science, you no longer get an objective discipline, but a quasi-religion.

At the San Diego science museum, there's a 'Hall of Woke' demonstrating that reality.

The post continues:

Get ready for the ride. 

The wall was emblazoned with rainbows and portraits declaring: New Science! 'Queer and intersectional identities are revolutionizing how science gets done'

Which is why 'science' says there are 57 genders, right?

Or that there's no biological difference between male and female athletes?

Here's how intersectionality impacts science:

To me, science is personal. I bring my multifaceted identity into the lab, and it informs the workI choose to do and the way in which I do it. I enjoy doing interdisciplinary work that combines different methods from neuropsychology and neuroimaging along with advanced quantitative approaches, and I think that this overall strategy comes from an understanding of individual people as layered.

My expression of queerness is influenced by my Sikh values, which motivate me to be visible and work towards equity within science and beyond


Science is directly at odds with equity. Nature, by design, is not equitable.

You can have one or the other but not both.

How does a shark-non-binary person see their role in science?

As one of a handful of non-binary people of color in shark sciences, I continue to lead the way for diversity and inclusion in academia, not just out of passion, but survival.

So scientific!

Sam Harris is right on this.

And, yes, believing 'queerness' helps scientific outcomes is eye-rolling:

As Leftist Sam Harris notes: 'With any luck, your sexuality with be the least interesting thing about you.


This next person hits all the notes of identity politics. If only she was disabled (sorry, differently abled): 'My journey to becoming a physicist wasn't easy. It took time for me to realize that if I don't fit the mold, I need to break the mold. I am a Black, Mexican, lesbian woman and proud of all the things that make me myself. My identity informs the physics that I do.'

No, your identity can't 'inform' the physics you do.

The formula for terminal velocity will always be the same, even if you're a Black Mexican lesbian.

'Repeated assaults.'

The holy grail of intersectionality.

This is precisely why Americans are turning away from the Left. We hope it's become passé; that's long overdue.

