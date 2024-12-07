Biden’s Pardonpalooza: Biggest Names in DC Scheduled for White House Performance
A Date Which Will Live in Infamy: Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

'No Shortage of S**tty Takes': John Fetterman Calls Murder of Insurance CEO Indefensible

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:30 PM on December 07, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Of all the political surprises in 2024, one of the most pleasant ones has been the Senator from Pennsylvania. John Fetterman is a Democrat, yes, but he's also one of the good guys who stands with Israel and isn't afraid to call out the insanity when he sees it.

Lots of Lefties are applauding the death of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, arguing the expensive cost of insurance and health care justify the cold-blooded murder of a husband and father.

Here's Fetterman taking those ghouls to task:

Yes, it does.

It speaks VOLUMES about the cheerleaders, and none of it's good.

Absolutely terrifying.

Bingo.

Yet is is necessary.

So do we.

Terrorism. We call it terrorism.

A very good way.

They think if they threaten to shoot health insurance company CEOs, they'll get universal healthcare.

Because they're terrorists.

They need that voice.

The Left thinks they'll be insulated from the anger of people. They won't.

Tags: CEO HEALTH CARE HEALTH INSURANCE HOMICIDE NEW YORK JOHN FETTERMAN

