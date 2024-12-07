'No Shortage of S**tty Takes': John Fetterman Calls Murder of Insurance CEO Indefensible

Of all the political surprises in 2024, one of the most pleasant ones has been the Senator from Pennsylvania. John Fetterman is a Democrat, yes, but he's also one of the good guys who stands with Israel and isn't afraid to call out the insanity when he sees it.

Lots of Lefties are applauding the death of UnitedHealthCare CEO Brian Thompson, arguing the expensive cost of insurance and health care justify the cold-blooded murder of a husband and father.

Here's Fetterman taking those ghouls to task:

No shortage of s**tty takes on the 2024 election or on this assassination.



The public execution of an innocent man and father of two is indefensible, not “inevitable.”



Condoning and cheering this on says more about YOU than the situation of health insurance. pic.twitter.com/QGOcgai6TQ — U.S. Senator John Fetterman (@SenFettermanPA) December 7, 2024

Thank you for saying this. The bloodlust is terrifying. — Lyndsey Fifield (@lyndseyfifield) December 7, 2024

Libs are mad Obamacare failed. Now they want to blame everything but Government. 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Bob’s your Uncle (@p8riot) December 7, 2024

Thank you for saying this. It’s frightening that this kind of statement is necessary. — Kimberly Ross (@SouthernKeeks) December 7, 2024

Health insurance is terrible but this man was a husband and father, he didn’t deserve to have his life cut short. I hope they find the person responsible. — Renatta Michele Oxendine (@RenattaOxendine) December 7, 2024

They're making an implicit threat of violence to create political change.



What do you call that, again? I swear there's a word for that — The Mustachioed James (@HiThere144) December 7, 2024

Wow....



This dude just keeps surprising me in a good way. https://t.co/kSp2QoxrXw — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) December 7, 2024

Question for those who think the murder of the UnitedHealth CEO was justified.



How will his death help our deeply troubled health insurance system? https://t.co/gcWGoVBfcN — Alex Zevelev ✡️ from 🇺🇦 (@AlexZevelev) December 7, 2024

They think if they threaten to shoot health insurance company CEOs, they'll get universal healthcare.

Because they're terrorists.

Pretty wild that Fetterman has become the voice of reason for the Democrats https://t.co/vBfvCjSFLp — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) December 7, 2024

Inevitable huh?

Okay, how long until the assassins target the guy that was behind destroying American healthcare for real? And hint, it wasn’t a ceo? https://t.co/UeSzq7kry5 — CageyBee (@CageyBee33) December 7, 2024

The Left thinks they'll be insulated from the anger of people. They won't.