White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare...
WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls...
Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The...
Get a Hobby, Keith! Olbermann's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Pounce...
What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closur...
Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft...
Blood on Their Hands: Leftist Rhetoric on Palestinian 'Genocide' Prompted CA School Shooti...
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons...
BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big...
Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Get DOGE Because Smaller, More Efficient Government Is Foreign to...
Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY...

That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan Incentivizes Death by Age 75

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on December 06, 2024
meme

Right after Thanksgiving, we told you how the U.K. government voted on 'assisted dying' legislation, which is just a sanitized way of saying euthanasia.

Disability rights groups and others warn that such legislation will go from being a choice to being an obligation, and this writer has been sounding the alarm on such laws for a while.

Advertisement

Now it appears the U.K. is going to make it rather lucrative to off your loved ones before they turn 75:

The entire post reads:

According to a disturbing report in the Telegraph, 'terminally ill pensioners could end their lives earlier to spare loved ones six-figure tax bills under assisted dying legislation, experts have warned.' Under the current rules, pensions 'are passed on free of income tax if the person dies before 75 years old.'

Wow.

And here's the report from The Telegraph:

Terminally ill pensioners could end their lives earlier to spare loved ones six-figure tax bills under assisted dying legislation, experts have warned.

Under current rules, pensions are passed on free of income tax if the person dies before 75 years old.

If assisted dying becomes legal, however, it could leave someone close to that age with an agonising choice between prolonging their life or saving their family hundreds of thousands of pounds.

Pensions specialist, Andrew Tully, said that the potential law change presented an additional consideration in what was already a “cliff-edge situation”.

Recommended

Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Today it's 'terminally ill' pensioners.

Tomorrow it's just pensioners.

That'll never happen.

Depends.

No it doesn't.

They sure do.

They're going to make it so expensive to keep grandpa alive after 75 that families might not have a choice.

Some of us have been screaming this from the rooftops for a while.

Advertisement

This is the inevitable outcome of such legislation.

YUP.

Literally days.

The want 'universal healthcare' precisely to have ultimate power over our lives and deaths.

We all know why.

Tags: SOCIALIZED MEDICINE TAXES U.K. UNITED KINGDOM UNIVERSAL HEALTH CARE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System
Amy Curtis
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
Warren Squire
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls for Universal Healthcare
Amy Curtis
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND
Sam J.
What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer App
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System Amy Curtis
Advertisement