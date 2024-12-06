That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan Incentivizes Death by Age 75

Right after Thanksgiving, we told you how the U.K. government voted on 'assisted dying' legislation, which is just a sanitized way of saying euthanasia.

Disability rights groups and others warn that such legislation will go from being a choice to being an obligation, and this writer has been sounding the alarm on such laws for a while.

Now it appears the U.K. is going to make it rather lucrative to off your loved ones before they turn 75:

The UK government has announced plans to offer cash incentives to the relatives of elderly citizens who opt to be euthanized.



According to a disturbing report in the Telegraph, “terminally ill pensioners could end their lives earlier to spare loved ones six-figure tax bills… pic.twitter.com/UWhtwJrimZ — “Sudden And Unexpected” (@toobaffled) December 5, 2024

The entire post reads:

According to a disturbing report in the Telegraph, 'terminally ill pensioners could end their lives earlier to spare loved ones six-figure tax bills under assisted dying legislation, experts have warned.' Under the current rules, pensions 'are passed on free of income tax if the person dies before 75 years old.'

And here's the report from The Telegraph:

Terminally ill pensioners could end their lives earlier to spare loved ones six-figure tax bills under assisted dying legislation, experts have warned. Under current rules, pensions are passed on free of income tax if the person dies before 75 years old. If assisted dying becomes legal, however, it could leave someone close to that age with an agonising choice between prolonging their life or saving their family hundreds of thousands of pounds. Pensions specialist, Andrew Tully, said that the potential law change presented an additional consideration in what was already a “cliff-edge situation”.

Today it's 'terminally ill' pensioners.

Tomorrow it's just pensioners.

We'd like to see Starmer and his entire cabinet lead by example here. — Herd Immunity News🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@HerdImmunity12) December 5, 2024

Is that with or without their consent?



Just asking for a friend. — Phillip Jackson (@PEJ1952) December 5, 2024

Doesn't take long to go from choice to coercion — FarmgirlRebel 🏴‍☠️ 🐎 🐾 (@FarmgirlRebel) December 5, 2024

They are not even trying to hide it.

They just want to kill people. — Frode (@Frode6372393022) December 5, 2024

OMG….WTF is wrong with people? Hell no I’m not doing that to my relatives!! 🖕🏻🤬 — Rob McGuire (@robmcguire4372) December 5, 2024

They're going to make it so expensive to keep grandpa alive after 75 that families might not have a choice.

Some of us have been screaming this from the rooftops for a while.

What the infernal f**k https://t.co/nLjaxoDDMe — Mike B (@nightflyblog) December 6, 2024

This is the inevitable outcome of such legislation.

You are the carbon the climate cult wants to reduce. https://t.co/1j9Rxam6aG — Colter Owen 🫣 (@ColterOwen) December 6, 2024

Well that didn’t take long https://t.co/p98Q1A8LZK — Fr. Tom Bombadil (@calix517) December 6, 2024

Anyone who still thinks “universal healthcare” is a good idea is diseased. WTAF is this Soylent Green s**t? https://t.co/inVeuvL0ET — RMB (@rms432) December 6, 2024

The want 'universal healthcare' precisely to have ultimate power over our lives and deaths.

Uh, why not just get rid of the tax rather than making suicide tax-deductible? https://t.co/oiXo82zDd7 — Anna K. Gorisch (@AnnaGorisch) December 6, 2024

We all know why.