Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closure to Fix Budget

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 06, 2024
Twitchy

The Left love, love, love the concept of 'equity', which is really just a fancy word they use to justify their blatant racism and bigotry.

Under the guise of equity, they give their preferred political constituencies benefits and power while punishing those who aren't 'diverse' enough.

Like in San Francisco, where the public school district is having budget issues. Instead of closing underperforming schools, they're targeting a majority Asian school with good performance. For 'equity' of course.

Thankfully, outcry has put the plan on hold. For now.

More from The Free Beacon:

After the results were announced in October, parents revolted, the school superintendent was forced to resign, and the closure plan was shelved indefinitely. Two weeks later, city voters ousted their embattled mayor, London Breed. Now, as the school district tries to rebuild under new leadership, the Stanford professor’s DEI-focused closure plan is coming under increasingly harsh scrutiny, especially from San Francisco's Asian community. Asian parents are enraged that the closure plan targeted a high-performing elementary school whose students are overwhelmingly low-income and Asian.

The now-paused closure plan, parents argue, used a custom formula that rewarded poor-performing black and Hispanic schools and targeted low-income, high-performing Asian children for cutbacks.

Straight-up racism.

Equity is poison.

Exactly.

They don't deserve it.

Incredible, no?

NAILED IT.

Because Asians belie the Left's narrative on race and success, and the Left hates them for it.

Bingo.

