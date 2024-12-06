Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closure to Fix Budget

The Left love, love, love the concept of 'equity', which is really just a fancy word they use to justify their blatant racism and bigotry.

Under the guise of equity, they give their preferred political constituencies benefits and power while punishing those who aren't 'diverse' enough.

Advertisement

Like in San Francisco, where the public school district is having budget issues. Instead of closing underperforming schools, they're targeting a majority Asian school with good performance. For 'equity' of course.

NEW @FreeBeacon: Amid a severe budget crisis, the SF Unified School District decided that some schools needed to close.



To do this, it paid a Stanford University professor $30,000 to create an "equity-centered" formula that targeted a high-performing, majority-Asian school. pic.twitter.com/DhJ8uqHU5X — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) December 4, 2024

Thankfully, outcry has put the plan on hold. For now.

More from The Free Beacon:

After the results were announced in October, parents revolted, the school superintendent was forced to resign, and the closure plan was shelved indefinitely. Two weeks later, city voters ousted their embattled mayor, London Breed. Now, as the school district tries to rebuild under new leadership, the Stanford professor’s DEI-focused closure plan is coming under increasingly harsh scrutiny, especially from San Francisco's Asian community. Asian parents are enraged that the closure plan targeted a high-performing elementary school whose students are overwhelmingly low-income and Asian. The now-paused closure plan, parents argue, used a custom formula that rewarded poor-performing black and Hispanic schools and targeted low-income, high-performing Asian children for cutbacks.

Straight-up racism.

From the outset of the district's plan to close some schools, the San Francisco school system "intentionally planned for equity throughout the entire process" and Board of Education District Advisory Committee members "raised equity concerns at every meeting." pic.twitter.com/N7LrHRnnGO — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) December 4, 2024

Equity is poison.

Exactly.

I am a six figure donor to Stanford and I am so embarrassed about this I don’t know if I will ever donate again https://t.co/6fRn1aVbGl — Garry Tan (@garrytan) December 5, 2024

They don't deserve it.

Think of Chinese immigrants who came to San Francisco to escape communism, only to have their kids’ schools shut down for doing too well and having the wrong genes. https://t.co/QDxMsZlrcU pic.twitter.com/khIDqAet24 — Arch Memesis (@mysecretph37270) December 5, 2024

Incredible, no?

Didn't pay a Stanford University professor for an equity centered formula. Paid a Stanford University professor to bless a policy with a credential of legitimacy they already decided beforehand https://t.co/CsBfPtbSwL — JedoBako (@JedoBak) December 5, 2024

Advertisement

NAILED IT.

I really will never understand how/when some people decided that it was completely OK to so blatantly target and discriminate against Asians. Seeing Stanford faculty get paid to do it is wild... https://t.co/M3HSCDAuCd — Jon Williams (@J2dubyas) December 5, 2024

Because Asians belie the Left's narrative on race and success, and the Left hates them for it.

DEI is made up work that harms the masses in order to pay a few losers https://t.co/p8X3N5igEI — Dr. Bobby Boucher (@keep_wolin) December 5, 2024

Bingo.