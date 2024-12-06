Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Get DOGE Because Smaller, More Efficient Government Is Foreign to Democrats

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on December 06, 2024
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

We like the concept of DOGE. Government, especially at the federal level, has become bloated, intrusive, and just plain awful.

It spends a lot more than it takes in, and a lot of that spending is pure, unadulterated waste. We hope that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy can get it at least partially under control.

But to Democrats, limited government that spends only what it takes in is anathema, as is government that leaves the citizenry alone.

Here's Hakeem Jeffries admitting as much:

The objective is clear: shrink government and government spending.

We'd be okay with that.

Laughed out loud at 'Dollar Tree Obama.'

Yep.

That and more spending.

It's a loooong list to be sure.

YUP.

Never enough, until the economy collapses into bankruptcy.

It sure does.

Same.

We just don't get it.

Not at all surprising.

They're doubling down on the trans issue and completely ignoring the message voters sent in the last election.

And we're okay with that.

