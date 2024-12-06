Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Get DOGE Because Smaller, More Efficient Government Is Foreign to Democrats

We like the concept of DOGE. Government, especially at the federal level, has become bloated, intrusive, and just plain awful.

It spends a lot more than it takes in, and a lot of that spending is pure, unadulterated waste. We hope that Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy can get it at least partially under control.

But to Democrats, limited government that spends only what it takes in is anathema, as is government that leaves the citizenry alone.

Here's Hakeem Jeffries admitting as much:

🚨Hakeem Jeffries says he can’t figure out DOGE:



“It's unclear to me what exactly the objective is related to this so-called DOGE initiative."



Smaller, smarter, more efficient government is a foreign concept to Democrats. pic.twitter.com/wlQ4CTvugZ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) December 6, 2024

The objective is clear: shrink government and government spending.

There’s been nothing effective about our federal government other than its ability to waste our tax dollars.



DOGE is meant to unwaste those dollars.



If Hakeem Jeffries doesn’t understand that then he should resign immediately. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 6, 2024

We'd be okay with that.

DollarTree Obama open admits he’s clueless.



What a time to be alive! — WayneMustang (@BourbonWayne) December 6, 2024

Laughed out loud at 'Dollar Tree Obama.'

It is always about "equity" with these clowns.

That means racism in favor of his favored group. — Jessica 🇺🇸 (@RealJessica05) December 6, 2024

Yep.

That and more spending.

I would guess there is no limit to the things that are unclear to Hakeem Jeffries. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) December 6, 2024

It's a loooong list to be sure.

Because dems see centralized power big brother government as the solution, when its the problem



But for Democrats it gives them lots of power over you, and that's what they actually want. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) December 6, 2024

YUP.

Progressive policies will never run out of new ways to spend additional taxpayer money.



As far as government spending is concerned, there can never be enough for them. — often uncommon 🏴‍☠️ (@oftenuncommon) December 6, 2024

Never enough, until the economy collapses into bankruptcy.

It sure does.

The GOP isn't perfect by any stretch of the imagination and boy do they really piss me off but how the hell anyone can support such a collection of actual morons is beyond me https://t.co/fR0vT0xRUC — jimmy (@tobaccojuulpod) December 6, 2024

Same.

We just don't get it.

That something is unclear to Hakeem Jeffries isn’t even a tiny bit surprising. https://t.co/SIzIwPceWl — janice (@chestnuthell) December 6, 2024

Not at all surprising.

Smart Dems will endorse efficiency because that’s what voters want. The issue is how many Democrats are smart? How many are just partisan ideologues…and sadly can’t point to any positive result from their ideology. https://t.co/teL9RFJBj2 — just plain (@jim_dorsch) December 6, 2024

They're doubling down on the trans issue and completely ignoring the message voters sent in the last election.

And we're okay with that.