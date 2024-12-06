White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan...
WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls...
Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The...
Get a Hobby, Keith! Olbermann's Terminal Case of TDS Leads Him to Pounce...
What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closur...
Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft...
Blood on Their Hands: Leftist Rhetoric on Palestinian 'Genocide' Prompted CA School Shooti...
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons...
BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big...
Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Get DOGE Because Smaller, More Efficient Government Is Foreign to...
Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY...

Pure FICTION: American Author Gets Dose of Reality After Lying About Cuba's Healthcare System

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 06, 2024
AngieArtist

With the Left talking a lot about universal healthcare these days, we like to remind you they often sing the praises of the Cuban socialized medicine system.

It's a lie, as we'll show you in a minute, but first here's an American author and so-called journalist sharing her experience with the Cuban healthcare system:

Advertisement

It's a long thread, so we'll pick our favorite bits before we obliterate it.

So no financial responsibility? Not something we'd brag about, but okay.

'Invited my family to dinner.'

Like this happens to the regular Cubans.

Recommended

White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Do read the entire thread. It really is a phenomenal work of fiction.

Now for the reality.

Another person reached out to a Cuban doctor and asked him about her experience:

What a shock. Alisa lied, folks.

Someone who actually knows, unlike Alisa, who was just visiting.

She went to an international hospital, which puts on a good front so idiots can pretend the Cuban healthcare system is a good thing.

Advertisement

Conditions in normal Cuban hospitals are deplorable.

'Atypical' is the theme of Alisa's thread.

Poor Alisa. She thought she was special.

So she lied some more.

Advertisement

Alisa would probably scream about sexual assault if an American doctor tried to hug her.

How sanitary.

Not.

She has no interest in discussion. Just an agenda.

Tags: CUBA DOCTORS HEALTH CARE HOSPITAL LIES SOCIALIZED MEDICINE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important
Warren Squire
That Didn't Take Long: Days After Passing Assisted Dying Law, U.K. Tax Plan Incentivizes Death by Age 75
Amy Curtis
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)
Sam J.
WATCH: 'The View' Panelists Justify Murder of UHC CEO As Sunny Hostin Calls for Universal Healthcare
Amy Curtis
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND
Sam J.
Bouncing Off the Walz: Kamala’s Wacky High-Kicking VP Choice Surprised They Lost The Election
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
White Out! Barack Obama’s Identity Laundry List is Missing Something Important Warren Squire
Advertisement