Blood on Their Hands: Leftist Rhetoric on Palestinian 'Genocide' Prompted CA School Shooting

As this writer watches the Left cheer the murder of a health insurance company CEO (on the grounds insurance companies are evil because they deny claims), she reminded her X followers that the violent mentality of the Left won't stop with insurance company CEOs.

The fact not one, but two, nutters tried to assassinate Donald Trump over the summer is proof of that, and so is this story from California:

Mentally ill Calif. school shooter fired at kids as ‘countermeasure’ for US involvement in ‘genocide of Palestinians’: note https://t.co/CFQMPwKPC7 pic.twitter.com/OLmZLhx7R5 — New York Post (@nypost) December 6, 2024

More from The New York Post:

The mentally ill gunman who shot and wounded two kindergartners at a small California school Wednesday wrote that he was deploying a “countermeasure involving child executions” in response to “America’s involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians” in a twisted note he left behind. The shooter, who turned the gun on himself after opening fire in the playground of the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, was identified Thursday as Glenn Litton, a 56-year-old homeless man who was sprung from jail just two days before the shooting, according to police. Litton, who was pronounced dead at the Oroville school, had a long history of mental health issues, alarming criminal behavior, and past stints in prison, Butte County officials said at a press conference Thursday.

There is nothing the Left won't justify if they think it helps their pet political causes.

Not gunning down a husband and father on the streets of New York City, and not shooting children to protest the non-existent 'genocide' in Palestine.

This is the result of propaganda and lies being told by the media. Imagine a world, where we could tune into any media outlet, and know that what they’re reporting, is actually what happened. Instead of having to go to 500 news outlets just to try to confirm one thing. — Michael Westen (@Michaelwesten50) December 6, 2024

Remember when right wing extremism was what worried chris wray the most? — Rick Scott (@RickScofield77) December 6, 2024

Thankfully the kids are alive and pray that they recover. Of course California let this guy back onto the streets, at least now he can’t be let out again. — Chris C (@crza_11) December 6, 2024

Yeah, the guy was let out of prison days before trying to kill school kids.

Now he'll never harm anyone else.

Naturally, he has a mile long rap sheet with prior indications of violent, uncontrolled mental illness, but some judge or DA saw fit to drop this ticking time bomb right back into the public, and, I'm sure, flattered themselves all the while for their boundless compassion. — alberach (@alberach134700) December 6, 2024

Oh, he was protesting? Well, then, that makes it all right! — Kentucky Fried Christian (@realgenekaye) December 6, 2024

"Mentally ill" is quickly becoming the way we shrug away atrocities committed by people who should have been removed from society previously. — Cowabunga it is (@OogaBoogaLou) December 6, 2024

This is the typical logic of the Palestine supporters.



They think the only bad thing happening in the world is the Gaza war, and anything & everything is permitted, including shooting innocent children, so long as you're doing it for that cause.



They are all evil people… https://t.co/wLcrN7AA2Z — Han Shawnity 🇺🇸 (@HanShawnity) December 6, 2024

Nice guy. He has a rap sheet a mile long but they kept letting him out of prison because California believes in rehabilitative justice. So he went to a Christian school and shot two kids for Palestine. https://t.co/GAJGli9IYA — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) December 6, 2024

Which is why this story is getting very little play.

We'll never hear Rachel Maddow talk about dangerous Left-wing rhetoric. Jen Rubin won't pen a column about how the anti-Israel Left should be held accountable. It just gets swept under the rug.