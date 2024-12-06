What Is WRONG With You? Anti-Theists Are Outraged at Gwen Stefani's Christmas Prayer...
Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closur...
Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft...
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is...
Oh, Canada, No! America's Hat Bans More Guns, Plans to Send Confiscated Weapons...
BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big...
Hakeem Jeffries Doesn't Get DOGE Because Smaller, More Efficient Government Is Foreign to...
Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY...
'More Lies About the Lies': KJP Assigns Blame for Biden Deciding to Pardon...
PAY ATTENTION TO ME! 'Oppenheimer' Actress Makes Up Brand New 'Gender Identity'
Is Pete Hegseth Getting the Brett Kavanaugh Treatment?
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head...
VIP
And Now for Something COMPLETELY Different --> This Wholesome Thread Made My Heart...
BACKPEDAL ALERT! Joni Ernst Doesn't Like Being Compared to Lyin' Liz Cheney, Backs...

Blood on Their Hands: Leftist Rhetoric on Palestinian 'Genocide' Prompted CA School Shooting

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 06, 2024
Various

As this writer watches the Left cheer the murder of a health insurance company CEO (on the grounds insurance companies are evil because they deny claims), she reminded her X followers that the violent mentality of the Left won't stop with insurance company CEOs.

Advertisement

The fact not one, but two, nutters tried to assassinate Donald Trump over the summer is proof of that, and so is this story from California:

More from The New York Post:

The mentally ill gunman who shot and wounded two kindergartners at a small California school Wednesday wrote that he was deploying a “countermeasure involving child executions” in response to “America’s involvement with genocide and oppression of Palestinians” in a twisted note he left behind.

The shooter, who turned the gun on himself after opening fire in the playground of the Feather River School of Seventh-Day Adventists, was identified Thursday as Glenn Litton, a 56-year-old homeless man who was sprung from jail just two days before the shooting, according to police.

Litton, who was pronounced dead at the Oroville school, had a long history of mental health issues, alarming criminal behavior, and past stints in prison, Butte County officials said at a press conference Thursday.

There is nothing the Left won't justify if they think it helps their pet political causes.

Not gunning down a husband and father on the streets of New York City, and not shooting children to protest the non-existent 'genocide' in Palestine.

Recommended

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)
Sam J.
Advertisement

It absolutely is.

We do.

Yeah, the guy was let out of prison days before trying to kill school kids.

Now he'll never harm anyone else.

Of course they did.

'Justice' or something.

Exactly how the Left thinks.

Advertisement

Yes, it is.

Indescribably evil.

Which is why this story is getting very little play.

We'll never hear Rachel Maddow talk about dangerous Left-wing rhetoric. Jen Rubin won't pen a column about how the anti-Israel Left should be held accountable. It just gets swept under the rug.

Tags: CALIFORNIA GENOCIDE ISRAEL PALESTINE RHETORIC SCHOOL SHOOTING

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch)
Sam J.
That's OUR VP! JD Vance DROPPING D-Bag Journo on His Smug Pointy Head for Mocking Christians Is LEGEND
Sam J.
BUCKLE UP! Mike Lee Shares EPIC Thread After Meeting with DOGE and Big Gov Is in for a Bumpy Ride
Sam J.
Seems Racist: San Fran School District Targets Successful Majority Asian School for Closure to Fix Budget
Amy Curtis
Frmr. WH Official Says Aides/Agency Heads Who F**ked Around with Trump Now INTENSELY Scared to Find OUT
Sam J.
Corrupt to the Core: Boston City Council Member Arrested on Federal Fraud, Theft Charges
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Looking Pretty ROUGH! Kamala Harris Shows Up at Holiday Party annnd WOW, Is She LIT or What? (Watch) Sam J.
Advertisement