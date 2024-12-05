Sen. Joni Ernst Tells Fox Why She’s Not a ‘Yes’ on Pete Hegseth
Truth HURTS: UNRWA Says Israel Labeling It a 'Terrorist Organization' Is Hate Speech

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on December 05, 2024
The United Nations and its 'Agency for Palestine Refugees', the UNRWA, are trash. Feckless, biased, and corrupt to the core, there is not one thing of value they bring to the world.

In fact, they make things worse by partnering with terrorist organizations like Hamas to steal humanitarian aid and attack Israel.

To the point where the United States withdrew funding for the UNRWA. And rightly so.

Now the UNRWA has its panties in a twist because Israel is correctly labeling them a terrorist organization:

'Hate speech.'

Sure, Jan.

Yep.

We will pop a bottle of champagne when that happens.

FACTS.

All of this.

They should be treated with all the contempt they deserve.

Try that for a change.

You're part of that Congress.

Defund them.

Sanction them.

They should be held accountable.

We don't think they'll take you up on this.

Brutal, but honest.

