Truth HURTS: UNRWA Says Israel Labeling It a 'Terrorist Organization' Is Hate Speech

The United Nations and its 'Agency for Palestine Refugees', the UNRWA, are trash. Feckless, biased, and corrupt to the core, there is not one thing of value they bring to the world.

In fact, they make things worse by partnering with terrorist organizations like Hamas to steal humanitarian aid and attack Israel.

To the point where the United States withdrew funding for the UNRWA. And rightly so.

Now the UNRWA has its panties in a twist because Israel is correctly labeling them a terrorist organization:

The Government of Israel is running a global disinformation campaign targeting UNRWA, the largest humanitarian provider for people in war-torn #Gaza.



The act of Israel, a UN member state, to label UNRWA, a UN agency, as a terror organisation may amount to hate speech.



Using… pic.twitter.com/mjqK6MFVcR — UNRWA (@UNRWA) December 4, 2024

'Hate speech.'

Sure, Jan.

You are an armed terrorist brotherhood that must be dissolved immediately. — StopAntisemitism (@StopAntisemites) December 4, 2024

Yep.

Your employees on October 7th murdererIsraeli civilians and kidnapped their bodies. You're a terrorist organization scum, and you will get what you deserve, you demonic, pitiful, lying monsters. Mark my words, you will be sanctioned into oblivion and eventually disbanded. — Vivid.🇮🇱 (@VividProwess) December 4, 2024

We will pop a bottle of champagne when that happens.

FACT: UNRWA has knowingly employed Hamas members



FACT: UNRWA leaders have admitted to employing members of terrorist groups



FACT: UNRWA is in violation of UN sanctions on terrorist groups



FACT: UNRWA is refusing to change its ways and is instead trying to censor the truth — Daniel Greenfield - "Hang Together or Separately" (@Sultanknish) December 4, 2024

FACTS.

Please supply a single piece of supposed disinformation.



You have educated and trained Hamas terrorists-do you deny it?



You have provided Hamas cover-do you deny it?



Your employees took part in the 10/7 massacre- do you deny it?



You have educated Palestinians to hate their… — Robert Myers 🇺🇸🇮🇱 🏴‍☠️🟦 (@Rondo2) December 4, 2024

All of this.

You are terrorists and should be treated as such. — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) December 4, 2024

They should be treated with all the contempt they deserve.

The truth is not hate speech. It’s just speech you hate. Maybe if you didn’t fund, support, and provide fighters for Hamas, maybe the world wouldn’t label you a terrorist organization? — The Doctor (@TennantRob) December 4, 2024

Try that for a change.

You are terrorists.



The next administration and Congress should defund you and sanction you into the ground, just for starters. https://t.co/Yt1fsXWJuE — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) December 5, 2024

You're part of that Congress.

Defund them.

Sanction them.

UNWRA are staffed by terrorists. They support and provide support for terrorists. Their HQ hid Hamas. UNWRA employees were part of October 7th and kidnapped an Israeli.



UNWRA and Lazarrini are running scared for a reason. They can't avoid the consequences of their actions https://t.co/wstc2B7wqn pic.twitter.com/DUbQKXiGA7 — jonathanross (@jonathanross) December 5, 2024

They should be held accountable.

I dare you to sue me for our exposés on your complicity with Hamas terrorists which you claim amounts to “hate speech” that is causing you “immense reputational damage.” https://t.co/O2wDSxZy3A https://t.co/4Fp6bX68oP — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) December 4, 2024

We don't think they'll take you up on this.

Last time we checked, defending your image and trying to salvage your brand doesn’t help facilitate aid for Gazans.



You’ve been spreading misinformation regarding the humanitarian situation in Gaza for quite some time now, and some of your workers are proven to be terrorists.… https://t.co/Alqqu0AdlL — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) December 5, 2024

Brutal, but honest.