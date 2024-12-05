Par for the Course: LPGA Rules Men Can No Longer Steal Women's Golf Achievements

CUH-RAZY! Actor Matthew Marsden Simply Saying He Has 9 Kids Triggers BATS**T Rage-Fit...
Amy Curtis
December 05, 2024
AP Photo/Steve Miller, File

Last week, this writer told you about the LPGA and its mulling over the rules about who should and shouldn't get to compete in Ladies' golf. Hundreds of women asked the organization to limit participation to biological women, because it was wholly unfair for men -- regardless of how they identify -- to take slots and opportunities from women.

Yesterday, the LPGA announced that it would, in fact, limit competition to biological women or to 'trans' women who completed transition before undergoing male puberty.

The entire post reads:

Davidson, who was born a man and didn't transition until their early 20s, will now be ruled out.

'Can’t say I didn’t see this coming. Banned from the Epson and the LPGA. All the silence and people wanting to stay 'neutral' thanks for absolutely nothing. This happened because of all your silence,' Davidson said on IG.

'What a great birthday present for 2024. Having the greatest achievement I've earned in my life taken from me.'

James Scott (Hailey) Davidson is the person at the center of this controversy. Davidson is a man and he took spots in LPGA-affilitated tournaments, spots that should have gone to women.

Of course he's lashing out. He didn't earn those spots. He stole them. He took them from women and has the audacity to whine when justice is restored.

Precisely the point: Davidson is one man. There are hundreds of women who are impacted by his narcissistic need to achieve.

The majority of people think Davidson shouldn't be allowed to compete with women.

It's that simple.

The irony is not lost on us.

All of this.

A very welcome change indeed.

Yet they never do.

Now ask yourselves why.

This will (hopefully) start a cascade of reasonable rules protecting women's sports.

Absolutely nothing.

They are not the victims.

