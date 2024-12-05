Par for the Course: LPGA Rules Men Can No Longer Steal Women's Golf Achievements

Last week, this writer told you about the LPGA and its mulling over the rules about who should and shouldn't get to compete in Ladies' golf. Hundreds of women asked the organization to limit participation to biological women, because it was wholly unfair for men -- regardless of how they identify -- to take slots and opportunities from women.

Yesterday, the LPGA announced that it would, in fact, limit competition to biological women or to 'trans' women who completed transition before undergoing male puberty.

JUST IN: LPGA announces that golfers must be born female or have transitioned before male puberty to compete, prompting biological male Hailey Davidson to lash out on IG.



Davidson, who was born a man and didn't transition until their early 20s, will now be ruled out.



"Can’t say… pic.twitter.com/PLCh6APppy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 4, 2024

The entire post reads:

James Scott (Hailey) Davidson is the person at the center of this controversy. Davidson is a man and he took spots in LPGA-affilitated tournaments, spots that should have gone to women.

Of course he's lashing out. He didn't earn those spots. He stole them. He took them from women and has the audacity to whine when justice is restored.

The narcissistic trait of the trans is to wallow about “What about me” versus the entire population they’re negatively impacting. — Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) December 4, 2024

Precisely the point: Davidson is one man. There are hundreds of women who are impacted by his narcissistic need to achieve.

A sub adequate man upset that he can’t keep his trophies from a female sport.



Cry us a Fcking River.



We don’t care. — Joshua Walker (@RedsRepair95) December 4, 2024

The majority of people think Davidson shouldn't be allowed to compete with women.

It's that simple.

Yes, imagine someone coming in and stripping your life's greatest accomplishment from you. Now you know how the women you replaced felt! ✨ — Sauer Patch Lyds (@sourpatchlyds) December 5, 2024

The irony is not lost on us.

We have both Men's and Women's sports for a reason. We cannot have women's sports become an option for mediocre men to win awards. Keep men out of women's spaces. — Kevin S. (@LapstrakeNYS) December 4, 2024

All of this.

Sanity is making a comeback in 2025.



What a welcome change. — Town Square (@XTownSquareX) December 4, 2024

A very welcome change indeed.

No one is stopping this individual from creating a transwomen's division.

Get on it, Davidson. https://t.co/m1E0M2TZlh — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) December 5, 2024

Yet they never do.

Now ask yourselves why.

Hey @PDGA @DiscGolfProTour now you have precedent to kick the men out of FPO and all female divisions. https://t.co/ecQ3D7Tq8R — Tarre Vizsla (@MasterVizsla) December 5, 2024

This will (hopefully) start a cascade of reasonable rules protecting women's sports.

This creepy man playing womens golf seriously calls stealing women's trophies the "greatest achievement I've earned in my life" … EARNED???



You STOLE that achievement. You earned nothing.



w. https://t.co/cJ3fG9ERcl — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) December 5, 2024

Absolutely nothing.

But he's okay with taking that achievement from an actual woman. These men who try to steal from women and violate their space are not the victims. https://t.co/cXBiFZCt9D — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) December 5, 2024

They are not the victims.