As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 05, 2024
ImgFlip

Jury deliberations in the Daniel Penny trial are now entering their third day. As of the time of this writing, 10:05 am Central, no verdict has been returned.

So while Penny awaits his fate in that trial, another one is just beginning, because Jordan Neely's dad has filed a lawsuit against Penny:

More from The New York Post:

Jordan Neely’s father is suing Daniel Penny over his son’s chokehold death on a New York City subway car as the jury still deliberates whether to convict Penny of manslaughter.

The suit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, accuses the Long Island Marine veteran of negligent contact, assault and battery that caused injuries and Neely’s death last year.

Neely’s father, Andre Zachary, “demands judgment awarding damages in a sum which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower Courts which would otherwise have jurisdiction,” according to the lawsuit.
It was filed Wednesday as jurors in Penny’s four-week-long Manhattan trial broke for a second time without reaching a verdict.

One pathologist said the chokehold was not the cause of death, which will hopefully help Penny with that lawsuit.

Weird, huh?

Yep.

Agreed.

It can be hard to care for a mentally ill, addicted loved one.

But that doesn't mean you can sue when they die.

As did the system. Had Neely been jailed or institutionalized to get help, he would possibly be alive.

But in New York, it'll probably have legs, alas.

BOOM.

Very sick.

Instead of shipping him off to a foster home.

Are we surprised? Not really.

