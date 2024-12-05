As Jury Deliberations Continue, Jordan Neely's Father Sues Daniel Penny

Jury deliberations in the Daniel Penny trial are now entering their third day. As of the time of this writing, 10:05 am Central, no verdict has been returned.

So while Penny awaits his fate in that trial, another one is just beginning, because Jordan Neely's dad has filed a lawsuit against Penny:

Jordan Neely’s father sues Daniel Penny as NYC jury deliberates verdict for subway chokehold death https://t.co/QjinKds2Mc pic.twitter.com/hw5JU9wkDO — New York Post (@nypost) December 5, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Jordan Neely’s father is suing Daniel Penny over his son’s chokehold death on a New York City subway car as the jury still deliberates whether to convict Penny of manslaughter. The suit, filed in New York Supreme Court on Wednesday, accuses the Long Island Marine veteran of negligent contact, assault and battery that caused injuries and Neely’s death last year. Neely’s father, Andre Zachary, “demands judgment awarding damages in a sum which exceeds the jurisdictional limits of all lower Courts which would otherwise have jurisdiction,” according to the lawsuit.

It was filed Wednesday as jurors in Penny’s four-week-long Manhattan trial broke for a second time without reaching a verdict.

One pathologist said the chokehold was not the cause of death, which will hopefully help Penny with that lawsuit.

Weird, he didn’t seem to care much about his son when his son was homeless and drug addicted on the streets but now that a payout could be involved…here we go. Sick. — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) December 5, 2024

Weird, huh?

He should have sued to get his son institutionalized. — Andrea E (@AAC0519) December 5, 2024

Yep.

Every victim of Neely’s should sue his parents for negligence.



Homeless, mentally unstable, with 40 arrests and a felony assault—where were Neely’s parents then? Where was their concern?



Only in death does their concern surface, as he becomes a pawn for profit. pic.twitter.com/Lfz6BOT81y — ZNO 🇺🇸 (@therealZNO) December 5, 2024

Agreed.

It can be hard to care for a mentally ill, addicted loved one.

But that doesn't mean you can sue when they die.

Jordan Neely’s father failed Jordan — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) December 5, 2024

As did the system. Had Neely been jailed or institutionalized to get help, he would possibly be alive.

Jordan Neely's family are the problem. It's their fault that Jordan wasn't getting the care he needed. Frivolous lawsuit — Hi, I'm KellyJo 🙋🏽‍♀️🇺🇸 (@BiologicalWoma2) December 5, 2024

But in New York, it'll probably have legs, alas.

This man wanted no responsibility for his child when he was packed off to the foster system after the murder of his mother. He wanted no responsibility for his child when he was on the streets insane and drug addled for years, and no responsibility for the danger his son was to… https://t.co/hZFECTKwhp — Inez Stepman ⚪️🔴⚪️ (@InezFeltscher) December 5, 2024

BOOM.

These people are sick. Their son was a violent, drug-addled vagrant, but they show up to collect a check when he dies. https://t.co/9fI47IxREc — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) December 5, 2024

Very sick.

More accurately, violent Jordan Neely’s deadbeat dad suddenly remembered he had a son when he got a whiff of a possible payout. Maybe if dear ol dad had actually raised his son we wouldn’t be here. https://t.co/tlkdawov0c — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 5, 2024

Instead of shipping him off to a foster home.

We shouldn’t be surprised that Jordan Neely’s absentee father is suing Daniel Penny. He’s an absentee father, after all, meaning he only cared about himself. Just like he exploits his son’s death because he only cares about scoring a payday. None of this is opinion but reality. https://t.co/gC8SJAGW8A — Eli Steele (@Hebro_Steele) December 5, 2024

Are we surprised? Not really.