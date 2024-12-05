We Got Nothin': Guess What Justice Sotomayor Says Is Comparable to 'Gender Affirming'...
How Convenient: Amnesty International Changes Definition of 'Genocide' to Attack Israel

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 05, 2024
AngieArtist

Left-wing NGOs are a blight. Rather than helping people, they are determined to pass woke political agendas on the people and nations they hate.

Like Israel.

Here's Amnesty International, which is supposed to be focused on justice and safety, literally changing the definition of 'genocide' in order to smear and attack Israel.

Just maddening.

Because they want to help terrorists destroy Israel.

A pattern of conduct.

That is fully conclusive.

Those words are important.

Forget international law and jurisprudence.

THE JOOOS!

Or something.

'We're going to ignore what the law says because we have to smear Israel.'

No, no, no.

That's merely 'resistance' to 'genocidal' Israel.

The purpose is to label any defensive war as 'genocidal', because Amnesty International sides with terrorists and bad actors.

The entire thread is long, but worth a read. 

Words mean things. Legal definitions mean things. Amnesty International knows this, which is exactly why they're changing the meaning and legal definitions of words.

Shame on Amnesty International.

