Under the Radar: Senate Quietly Promoted General Who Commanded Botched Afghanistan Withdrawal

The botched withdrawal from Afghanistan was one of the worst moments in American history, and a stain on the Biden administration. It resulted in the deaths of thirteen service members -- who the Biden administration largely ignored -- as well as left billions of dollars of equipment in the hands of the Taliban, who have taken control of Afghanistan (to the detriment of everyone, but especially women and girls).

Advertisement

So it's a slap in the face that the Senate quietly promoted a general in charge during that debacle:

Senate quietly promotes general in charge of 82nd Airborne during Afghanistan withdrawal https://t.co/5c3p34sLPS — John Solomon (@jsolomonReports) December 3, 2024

More from Just the News:

The Senate on Monday quietly approved the promotion of an Army officer who oversaw the 82nd Airborne Division as it secured an airfield at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport during the withdrawal from Afghanistan. Christopher Donahue, who is now a four-star general, was left off a tranche of promotions that the Senate confirmed prior to the Thanksgiving holiday break, which indicated that a senator was blocking the promotion. However, the senator has since dropped the block, sources told the Washington Post. Donahue, who was a Lt. General at the time, is considered the last person to leave Afghanistan during the disastrous withdrawal in the summer of 2021. An image of him climbing aboard a cargo plane at the end of the evacuation went viral at the time. The promotion confirms Donahue as the head of U.S. Army forces in Europe.

Wow.

Every day, the Senate is showing itself for what it is, an entrenched mess with too much power and too much corruption. The Senators appear to really think very highly of themselves while they look down upon the American people. — alealefrank (@alealefrank) December 3, 2024

YUP.

Abby Gate right before the blast pic.twitter.com/HYeon1I1GS — BubbaLee (@BubbaLee20) December 3, 2024

Never forget.

Was it his plan?? If he was just following lawful orders…. Then it ain’t on him. — Bored Okie (@okie_bored) December 3, 2024

One can make the argument there were failures at all levels. But the fact remains: he's the general. He was in charge. He should not be promoted following what happened.

Good thing is Democrats are never going to win another election for 20 yrs after this s**t show of American hating politicians — Darren J Macallef (@saveaussies) December 3, 2024

We hope you're right.

The General was simply following orders from his knucklehead Commander in Chief. Joe Biden refused to listen to his Generals, and that's why the Afghanistan withdrawal was so disastrous & humiliating for the United States military. Probably the most embarrassing in US history. — FoxProMAGA (@FoxProMAGA) December 3, 2024

He may have been following orders, but that does not mean he bears no responsibility for what happened that day.

This vexes me greatly. https://t.co/j7rGno9vys — Marine Veteran (@PKenna33319) December 3, 2024

Very much so.

USAEUR Commander? Are we rewarding failure now? Well, we did with Austin. I shouldn't be surprised. https://t.co/kvTyEGqlIl — Just Call Me Jake (@Commando074) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

We're not surprised.

Strangely, this report makes no mention of then LTG Donahue allegedly kicking a number of U.S. citizens off an evacuation flight to make way for a "war trophy" (a truck with mounted machineguns) Donahue wanted. https://t.co/SjmHeH5QKV — America, Amen. Tim Sumner 🇺🇸 (@SgtTim911) December 3, 2024

If true, this makes the promotion even more insulting and awful.