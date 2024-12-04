Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on George H.W. Bush Pardon Story

Supreme Shock: Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Likens Child Sex Change Ban to Interracial...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:30 PM on December 04, 2024
Twitchy
The Left have been really circling the wagons in an effort to protect President Joe Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter. 

It's important to remember the pardon is less to help Hunter than it is to protect the Big Guy from criminal prosecution, because we all know old Joe was elbows-deep in Hunter's 'business ventures' from at least 2014 through now.

One of the things the Left is trying to do is point to Republican pardons as proof, we suppose, that what Joe Biden did is perfectly fine. It's not, but they're sure trying.

In the case of Esquire, they tried to play the 'See! Republicans did it too!' card and it bit them on the butt. They said George H.W. Bush pardoned his son, Neil. But that wasn't accurate. At all

Check out this, the mother of all corrections:

The story was completely, 100% wrong.

They simply 'regret' the error.

Spare us.

Then they deleted the story:

Wow.

Like all the 'accidental' social media censorship, those 'errors' only go in one direction.

It sure did.

They do not do basic research beyond 'will this harm Republicans?', honestly.

You're doing great, Esquire. Just great.

It's completely on purpose. Because the media know the original story will blow up and get lots of likes, views, and reposts while the correction gets a fraction.

Call the Pulitzer committee!

You cannot.

All of them.

Oh, the irony.

Pretty much.

He should be. He won't, but he should be.

CORRECTION ESQUIRE GEORGE H.W. BUSH MEDIA MEDIA BIAS PARDON

