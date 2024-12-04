Hang It in the Louvre! Esquire Issues the Correction of the YEAR on George H.W. Bush Pardon Story

Remarkably similar to the time he wrote about the white privilege of a black Jan. 6 rioter. Story still lives in dramatically rewritten form though: https://t.co/3Xy6HGFwYu pic.twitter.com/GNOLUrxbRS — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2024

The Left have been really circling the wagons in an effort to protect President Joe Biden's pardon of his son, Hunter.

It's important to remember the pardon is less to help Hunter than it is to protect the Big Guy from criminal prosecution, because we all know old Joe was elbows-deep in Hunter's 'business ventures' from at least 2014 through now.

One of the things the Left is trying to do is point to Republican pardons as proof, we suppose, that what Joe Biden did is perfectly fine. It's not, but they're sure trying.

In the case of Esquire, they tried to play the 'See! Republicans did it too!' card and it bit them on the butt. They said George H.W. Bush pardoned his son, Neil. But that wasn't accurate. At all

Check out this, the mother of all corrections:

Esquire wrote an entire piece saying that people should “ shut the f**k up” about Hunter Biden’s pardon claiming that George H.W. Bush pardoned his son Neil.



The entire story has now been corrected to note this is not a thing that happened.



“ Esquire regrets the error.” pic.twitter.com/uA7GehibcS — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) December 4, 2024

The story was completely, 100% wrong.

They simply 'regret' the error.

Spare us.

Then they deleted the story:

This is it now pic.twitter.com/CRfOSkLbYO — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) December 4, 2024

Wow.

"This entire story was based on a lie.



We regret the error." — The Galaxy's Shortest Wookie (@Crapplefratz) December 4, 2024

Like all the 'accidental' social media censorship, those 'errors' only go in one direction.

Did they also use ChatGPT to write their article? Because it told Anne Navarro that Harry Debutts was pardoned by Woodrow Wilson. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) December 4, 2024

It sure did.

Every editor who touched that article should be fired along with Charles Pierce. Does no “journalist” ever do even basic research? — BearFlagFan (@BearFlagFan) December 4, 2024

They do not do basic research beyond 'will this harm Republicans?', honestly.

Remarkably similar to the time he wrote about the white privilege of a black Jan. 6 rioter. Story still lives in dramatically rewritten form though: https://t.co/3Xy6HGFwYu pic.twitter.com/GNOLUrxbRS — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) December 4, 2024

You're doing great, Esquire. Just great.

Media does this all the time. Sometimes I think they do this purposefully and hope the reader never goes back to the article and see the correction made. — Tom (@TLCards17) December 4, 2024

It's completely on purpose. Because the media know the original story will blow up and get lots of likes, views, and reposts while the correction gets a fraction.

Just absolutely phenomenal content from @CharlesPPierce https://t.co/Sb6IzaMXDN — Arthur Boreman (yes, that Arthur Boreman) (@ArthurBoreman) December 4, 2024

Call the Pulitzer committee!

You cannot make this s**t up. https://t.co/nYxHhTLSFM — J.R. Holmsted (@JHolmsted) December 4, 2024

You cannot.

How many people got their pardon info from ChatGPT? https://t.co/VJAySvoRmP — Noam Blum (@neontaster) December 4, 2024

All of them.

Slow down. The Esquire columnist who once compared my writing voice to Stephen Glass…wrote a column based on a historical event that never happened? https://t.co/leB67N6kRV pic.twitter.com/FGJYPYnPDT — Adam Wren (@adamwren) December 4, 2024

Oh, the irony.

Other than the blaring f bomb headline and entire premise of the article, we stand by the story https://t.co/qyMu2Pk9gs — David Burge (@iowahawkblog) December 4, 2024

Pretty much.

I'm sorry, this is one of those things where you can't just memory hole the story, you have to explain how it happened. And if it happened because the author relied on Chat GPT (or equivalent), he should be fired for gross negligence. https://t.co/uVAXrMaL81 — Sonny Bunch (@SonnyBunch) December 4, 2024

He should be. He won't, but he should be.