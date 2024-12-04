Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
What an Odd Thing to Say: Arizona State Professor Argues Outlawing Sex Trafficking Is Racist, Transphobic

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:00 PM on December 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Elon Musk said it best: wokeness is a mind virus. There's no other explanation for it, and it makes people say and do things that are absolutely abhorrent. Why? Because the mind virus looks at everything through the lens of 'intersectionality', so whoever checks off the most intersectional boxes is the woke Left's preferred group du jour.

To that end, there isn't anything they won't excuse.

Like sex trafficking. That's a vile, evil abuse of human rights and most reasonable people would agree with that, right?

Right.

Except for Crystal Jackson, a professor from Arizona State University. She thinks that stopping sex trafficking is, well, racist, 'anti-immigrant', and 'transphobic' (wut?)

More from Not the Bee:

In published scholarship, Jackson argues that we should get rid of our anti-human trafficking laws like the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA).

What does Jackson suggest should replace these protections for women being sold into sex slavery?

Legalize the sex trade.

Okay maybe it was "sex work," but there's really no difference.

Make it make sense.

Only an academic would come up with something this reprehensible.

'Educated' people are some of the most unintelligent and morally compromised people ever.

Prosecutor Behind the Daniel Penny Case Is As AWFL As You'd Expect
Amy Curtis
Yep.

Always. Without fail.

This is their party now.

We are not surprised.

Safest bet ever.

Seriously overthrown.

And it's why they're not eschewing all this nonsense, even though they lost the White House and both chambers of Congress.

Not just white women, but women in general. But this brings up a good point: the only logical progression of this mentality is the decriminalization of rape because it's 'transphobic' and 'anti-immigrant' to make rape against the law.

A very odd thing to say.

ARIZONA COLLEGE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION PROFESSOR TRANSPHOBIC

