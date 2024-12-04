What an Odd Thing to Say: Arizona State Professor Argues Outlawing Sex Trafficking Is Racist, Transphobic

Elon Musk said it best: wokeness is a mind virus. There's no other explanation for it, and it makes people say and do things that are absolutely abhorrent. Why? Because the mind virus looks at everything through the lens of 'intersectionality', so whoever checks off the most intersectional boxes is the woke Left's preferred group du jour.

To that end, there isn't anything they won't excuse.

Like sex trafficking. That's a vile, evil abuse of human rights and most reasonable people would agree with that, right?

Right.

Except for Crystal Jackson, a professor from Arizona State University. She thinks that stopping sex trafficking is, well, racist, 'anti-immigrant', and 'transphobic' (wut?)

More from Not the Bee:

In published scholarship, Jackson argues that we should get rid of our anti-human trafficking laws like the Fight Online Sex Trafficking Act (FOSTA) and the Trafficking Victims Protection Act (TVPA). What does Jackson suggest should replace these protections for women being sold into sex slavery? Legalize the sex trade. Okay maybe it was "sex work," but there's really no difference.

Make it make sense.

Only an academic would come up with something this reprehensible.

The educated — Felipe Serrano (@FelipeSerranojr) December 3, 2024

'Educated' people are some of the most unintelligent and morally compromised people ever.

In serious functioning society she’d be put in a mental institution for a few decades to help fix her brain. Instead our society she’ll teach impressionable young adults. — Sebastino Marinaio ⚓️ (@SebastinoM1861) December 3, 2024

Yep. It's always the same people 🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/VnUAD65RaY — Cactus Castle (@cactuscastle24) December 3, 2024 Always. Without fail. Imagine that, another they/them lib, another sexual deviant. This one just wants to legalize the whole sex trade. C'mon dems, you guys you need to drop all these deviants to the curb and reclaim your party. — Old Wolf (@LoboViejoWI) December 3, 2024

This is their party now.

Not the bee..... Doing the news better than msnbc and cnn again. — Mac Wolf (@Medicfox) December 3, 2024

We are not surprised.

I’d be willing to bet that this individual’s computers contain some pretty incriminating material. https://t.co/VogRVGbXS2 — ✝️Jimmy Pesnell✝️ (@jimmerjabberer) December 3, 2024

Safest bet ever.

Arizona State - your professor needs serious mental help. Her mind is overthrown. https://t.co/9zSaSklVgd — Mr. Clarahan (@ClarahanMr33247) December 4, 2024

Seriously overthrown.

I expect this to be the platform democrats run on in 2028-2032. Previously, I would have dismissed this a crazy talk, but now it became clear that these evil ideas start on campuses and find their way to real life in the decade after. https://t.co/jrvsJGyRzM — The Keys Opinion (@TheKeysOpinion) December 3, 2024

And it's why they're not eschewing all this nonsense, even though they lost the White House and both chambers of Congress.

An ASU professor wants you to stop worrying about sex trafficking of white women because that’s racist and instead legalize sex work because that doesn’t insinuate anything racist 🤔 https://t.co/0Sfmvidbz9 — Dr Owen Anderson (@dr_owenanderson) December 3, 2024

Not just white women, but women in general. But this brings up a good point: the only logical progression of this mentality is the decriminalization of rape because it's 'transphobic' and 'anti-immigrant' to make rape against the law.

A very odd thing to say.