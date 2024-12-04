Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans

Today, the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in a case regarding Tennessee's law banning 'gender affirming' surgery for minors. We've written quite a bit about the case today, but here's an...interesting interview from yesterday with the ACLU's transgender lawyer.
Who is literally arguing that toddlers know they're trans and we should 'affirm' their gender.
Watch (and trust us, nothing will prepare you for that voice):
NEW: ACLU transgender lawyer says children should be allowed to be castr*ted, stating that even two-year-olds know when it's time to transition.— Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) December 3, 2024
Nothing could prepare me for this voice.
Transgender Chase Strangio will be arguing before the Supreme Court in favor of trans… pic.twitter.com/F0AswDi6M4
Wow.
So…— Byl Holte (@SirBylHolte) December 3, 2024
My 3-year-old says give me a margarita, I’m required by law to say no.
My 3-year-old says give me a cigarette, I’m required by law to say no.
My 3-year-old says give me a sex change, I have to make a doctor’s appointment?
How does that work?
Pretty much.
They can't smoke or drink until they're 21. Can't buy some guns until they're 18 (or 21). Can't get tattoos until they're 18. But they can decide to castrate and sterilize themselves when they're two.
There are precisely zero 2-year-olds that think about their genders.— Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) December 3, 2024
Only sick and demented adults push gender ideology on children.
If they just LEFT THE CHILDREN alone, they statistically grow out of any gender delusions.
This is the woke sht that needs purged from society
Bingo.
This is all on the parents.
Hey, registered dietitian here that specializes in pediatrics, youth wellness and sports nutrition. I have a MS in Health and Nutrition.— Wendi A. Irlbeck MS, RDN, LD, CISSN (@Wendi_Irlbeck) December 3, 2024
I share this because I learned in my high school anatomy class that a human's prefrontal cortex, the part of the brain responsible for…
She's correct. The brain doesn't mature until we're about 25.
My son barely realized he has a nose, let alone being able to make a decision to castrate himself at 2yrs old.— Heatherheather007 (@LibertyValkyrie) December 4, 2024
This is some DANGEROUS ideology in the name of medicine.
This isn't medicine.
It's politics.
My 2 year old wanted to be a puppy. · I didn't make him p**s outside and take him to a doctor to have floppy hears attached.— Stuplich 🇺🇸 (@Stuplich) December 4, 2024
In some states, CPS would take him away.
Trans two-year-olds.— Eva Kurilova (@eva_kurilova) December 4, 2024
It's really time for these cultists to f**k off now. https://t.co/CVOImDCqNz
Long past time.
🚨"...even two-year-olds know when it's time to transition."🚨— Cynthia Breheny (@PTElephant) December 4, 2024
This is it, y'all
This is what we're up against
This shouldn't even be a battle
They should be laughed out of the courtroom and locked up for predating on children https://t.co/KuaTWMyYTJ pic.twitter.com/FAq7k1ulVQ
All of this.
"even two-year-olds know when it's time to transition"— Physics Geek (@physicsgeek) December 3, 2024
That is bats**t, bugf**k insane. You want to transition after you're old enough (an adult) to know what will happen, that is up to you. But physically mutilating your small child because "Oh noes, he picked up his sister's… https://t.co/9jppwsjgxk
INSANE.
This is mental illness. When my kids were two they didn't know what pizza topping they wanted let alone know when it's "time to transition." Seek help. You need it. #HoldTheLine https://t.co/pBku1Je37v— Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) December 4, 2024
Definitely need it.
