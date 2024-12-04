Watch: ACLU Transgender Lawyer Says TWO-YEAR-OLDs Know They're Trans

Unpopular: Mattel Faces Lawsuit Over Wicked Toy Typo
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:30 PM on December 04, 2024
Meme screenshot

Today, the Supreme Court is hearing oral arguments in a case regarding Tennessee's law banning 'gender affirming' surgery for minors. We've written quite a bit about the case today, but here's an...interesting interview from yesterday with the ACLU's transgender lawyer.

Advertisement

Who is literally arguing that toddlers know they're trans and we should 'affirm' their gender.

Watch (and trust us, nothing will prepare you for that voice):

Wow.

Pretty much.

They can't smoke or drink until they're 21. Can't buy some guns until they're 18 (or 21). Can't get tattoos until they're 18. But they can decide to castrate and sterilize themselves when they're two.

Bingo.

This is all on the parents.

She's correct. The brain doesn't mature until we're about 25.

This isn't medicine.

It's politics.

In some states, CPS would take him away.

Long past time.

All of this.

INSANE.

Definitely need it.

Tags: ACLU SUPREME COURT TENNESSEE TRANSGENDER TRANS KIDS GENDER-AFFIRMING CARE

