YOU'RE the Problem Here! Mean Midget Robert Reich Gets NO Support Dunking on Amazon, Walmart CEO Pay

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:30 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitter/Meme

We are very tired of the Left's constant complaining about CEO pay, as if it's the embodiment of evil. The fact is this: if you want to be a billionaire, start a massive corporation that provides millions of people with goods and services they need.

But that's not stopping them from trying.

Robert Reich asks his X followers to really think about why Jeff Bezos and the Walton family just have so much money:

There is no problem here.

The work done by the employees provides is worth less than $20 per hour. The men and women who built these companies have more value. It's that simple.

Bob is the problem here.

It's certainly a contender.

Bingo.

The goal of the socialist is to destroy wealth and make everyone poor.

No one would help them.

So many things wrong with that.

It sure is.

And then all those employees would make $0 an hour.

Bob is fine with that, because he only cares about bankrupting the Waltons.

It will always be nonsense.

The Left has such low expectations they think those are lifelong careers.

He has no idea how the real world works.

