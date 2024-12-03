YOU'RE the Problem Here! Mean Midget Robert Reich Gets NO Support Dunking on Amazon, Walmart CEO Pay

We are very tired of the Left's constant complaining about CEO pay, as if it's the embodiment of evil. The fact is this: if you want to be a billionaire, start a massive corporation that provides millions of people with goods and services they need.

Advertisement

But that's not stopping them from trying.

Robert Reich asks his X followers to really think about why Jeff Bezos and the Walton family just have so much money:

Amazon and Walmart are the largest US companies by both revenue and number of employees.



But 87% of jobs for Amazon and 91% for Walmart pay less than $20/hr.



Meanwhile, Jeff Bezos is worth $229B and the Walton family is worth roughly $270B.



See the problem here? — Robert Reich (@RBReich) December 2, 2024

There is no problem here.

The work done by the employees provides is worth less than $20 per hour. The men and women who built these companies have more value. It's that simple.

Bob is the problem here.

Dumbest tweet ever — Lisa Says (@LisaPurdue2) December 3, 2024

It's certainly a contender.

Yes, you’re a communist. — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) December 3, 2024

Bingo.

The real problem, Robert, is your math skills. Those "under $20/hr" jobs are entry-level and voluntary. Bezos and the Waltons built companies that employ millions and keep costs low for families. Your socialist envy won’t create a single job or improve a single life. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@Mar50cC5O) December 2, 2024

The goal of the socialist is to destroy wealth and make everyone poor.

Why shouldnt the ones who took the risk, provided jobs for countless families, not be awarded for their success?



If they failed early on was anyone going to hold their hand and help them back up? — 2A_Kihn (@2a_kihn) December 2, 2024

No one would help them.

We just gave yet another $725 million to Ukraine while flood ravaged areas in Western North Carolina citizens sleep in tents in freezing. What’s wrong with that ? — XgonnaGiveIt2ya (@hinge000) December 3, 2024

So many things wrong with that.

The problem is you, little Rob https://t.co/W3mAM6sama — Corporal Punishment (@CplPunishment_) December 3, 2024

It sure is.

If you give each Walmart Employee (2.1 million employees) $1 more per hour. It would take 128,571 total hours to eat up the entire Walton family net worth ($270 billion) or 14 years.



Now if we’re going to give them a $5 raise it would only take 3 years. https://t.co/I8lHx0KGO0 — SoCal Goulah (@SoCalGoulah8) December 3, 2024

And then all those employees would make $0 an hour.

Bob is fine with that, because he only cares about bankrupting the Waltons.

That you've been peddling this same nonsense for decades and it's still nonsense? https://t.co/dcNwySAVaP — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) December 3, 2024

Advertisement

It will always be nonsense.

My sons first summer job was at Walmart making 16.50 an hour last year. He liked his pay checks. He also knew that he wasn’t going to make that his career. It’s an entry level job. No problem there. https://t.co/iSwVvc8rwz — BayStateMaga (@DtkbjD) December 3, 2024

The Left has such low expectations they think those are lifelong careers.

Robert Reich speaks confidently about business and economics, yet he has zero experience creating jobs, attracting investment, or deploying capital in the real world.



His expertise is limited to academic theory and government work, neither of which involves the risk,… https://t.co/i1yqj6Wie7 — Dutch Rojas (@DutchRojas) December 3, 2024

He has no idea how the real world works.