Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat' Rule

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  5:00 PM on December 03, 2024
AP Photo/Morry Gash

Major League Baseball has had its share of controversies over the years, including the Dodgers capitulation to the anti-Catholic hate group the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence', taking a knee for the anthem, and changes to the game like a pitch clock.

The last thing they need is more problems. But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has decided to tinker with America's Pastime some more by introducing the 'Golden At-Bat' rule.

More from The Athletic:

When the commissioner of baseball speaks, we listen.

So we were listening a few weeks ago when Rob Manfred stopped by the podcast of Puck’s John Ourand and dropped this giant breadcrumb about a rule change that seems like it might be coming someday to a ballpark near you — and a mobile device even closer to you:

“There are a variety of (rule change ideas) that are being talked about out there,” Manfred said. “One of them — there was a little buzz around it at an owners’ meeting — was the idea of a Golden At-Bat.”

The Golden At-Bat would allow teams to choose one at-bat every game to send in its best hitter, regardless of the lineup.

Judging by the reaction on X, this is a strike out:

Excellent question.

We sure do.

Seems to be the consensus.

We thought it was bad when Bud Selig ended the All-Star Game in a tie.

Must be stopped.

Same.

Part of the strategy of baseball is picking the lineup, to know your hitters -- and your opponent -- well enough to create a batting order that maximizes runs.

It's insane and antithetical to the spirit of baseball.

