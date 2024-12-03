Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat' Rule

Major League Baseball has had its share of controversies over the years, including the Dodgers capitulation to the anti-Catholic hate group the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence', taking a knee for the anthem, and changes to the game like a pitch clock.
The last thing they need is more problems. But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has decided to tinker with America's Pastime some more by introducing the 'Golden At-Bat' rule.
The Golden At-Bat rule would change everything about how baseball — the ultimate team sport — has always worked.— The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 2, 2024
What would it look like? And how is it likely to be received by players, front offices and the baseball gods?
✍️ @jaysonsthttps://t.co/B5Egx26ZGO pic.twitter.com/CkVby1KCWL
More from The Athletic:
When the commissioner of baseball speaks, we listen.
So we were listening a few weeks ago when Rob Manfred stopped by the podcast of Puck’s John Ourand and dropped this giant breadcrumb about a rule change that seems like it might be coming someday to a ballpark near you — and a mobile device even closer to you:
“There are a variety of (rule change ideas) that are being talked about out there,” Manfred said. “One of them — there was a little buzz around it at an owners’ meeting — was the idea of a Golden At-Bat.”
The Golden At-Bat would allow teams to choose one at-bat every game to send in its best hitter, regardless of the lineup.
Judging by the reaction on X, this is a strike out:
Why does baseball have a commissioner that hates the sport and its fans?— DOC (@DRDOCSF) December 2, 2024
Excellent question.
This is an abomination. This is what happens when you have people who hate baseball running baseball.— Izengabe (@Izengabe_) December 3, 2024
We sure do.
The commissioner is truly a dumba$$— Harry Brinkman (@thebrinkmaster) December 3, 2024
Seems to be the consensus.
Please, for the love of God, get rid of Rob Manfred before he does irreparable damage to the only sport I love. This guy doesn't have a single functioning brain cell in his head.— Jeremy (@ProGenitor09) December 2, 2024
Golden at bat, my ass. https://t.co/0Zu86i2rg5
We thought it was bad when Bud Selig ended the All-Star Game in a tie.
The Golden At-Bat rule would be an abject travesty for the game of baseball. It would fundamentally change the entire essence of the lineup-based team sport this has been for the past century and a half.— Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) December 3, 2024
This one is a bridge too far, folks.
Rob Manfred must be stopped. https://t.co/ouSHdWkHzb
Must be stopped.
If this actually went into effect, I'd seriously consider giving up watching baseball. Holy hell. https://t.co/pWxrqEOnDe— Daniel Massa (@dmassa5) December 2, 2024
Same.
Rob Manfred says there’s “buzz” around adding the “Golden At-Bat” rule, where a team could choose one at-bat in every game to use its best hitter regardless of where they are in the lineup.— MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 3, 2024
This would be the dumbest rule implementation in the history of professional sports. pic.twitter.com/CNBHyRcOw6
Part of the strategy of baseball is picking the lineup, to know your hitters -- and your opponent -- well enough to create a batting order that maximizes runs.
It's insane and antithetical to the spirit of baseball.
