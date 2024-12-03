Swing and a Miss! No One Is Happy With Proposed MLB 'Golden at-Bat' Rule

Major League Baseball has had its share of controversies over the years, including the Dodgers capitulation to the anti-Catholic hate group the 'Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence', taking a knee for the anthem, and changes to the game like a pitch clock.

The last thing they need is more problems. But MLB commissioner Rob Manfred has decided to tinker with America's Pastime some more by introducing the 'Golden At-Bat' rule.

The Golden At-Bat rule would change everything about how baseball — the ultimate team sport — has always worked.



What would it look like? And how is it likely to be received by players, front offices and the baseball gods?



✍️ @jaysonsthttps://t.co/B5Egx26ZGO pic.twitter.com/CkVby1KCWL — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) December 2, 2024

More from The Athletic:

When the commissioner of baseball speaks, we listen. So we were listening a few weeks ago when Rob Manfred stopped by the podcast of Puck’s John Ourand and dropped this giant breadcrumb about a rule change that seems like it might be coming someday to a ballpark near you — and a mobile device even closer to you: “There are a variety of (rule change ideas) that are being talked about out there,” Manfred said. “One of them — there was a little buzz around it at an owners’ meeting — was the idea of a Golden At-Bat.”

The Golden At-Bat would allow teams to choose one at-bat every game to send in its best hitter, regardless of the lineup.

Judging by the reaction on X, this is a strike out:

Why does baseball have a commissioner that hates the sport and its fans? — DOC (@DRDOCSF) December 2, 2024

Excellent question.

This is an abomination. This is what happens when you have people who hate baseball running baseball. — Izengabe (@Izengabe_) December 3, 2024

We sure do.

The commissioner is truly a dumba$$ — Harry Brinkman (@thebrinkmaster) December 3, 2024

Seems to be the consensus.

Please, for the love of God, get rid of Rob Manfred before he does irreparable damage to the only sport I love. This guy doesn't have a single functioning brain cell in his head.



Golden at bat, my ass. https://t.co/0Zu86i2rg5 — Jeremy (@ProGenitor09) December 2, 2024

We thought it was bad when Bud Selig ended the All-Star Game in a tie.

The Golden At-Bat rule would be an abject travesty for the game of baseball. It would fundamentally change the entire essence of the lineup-based team sport this has been for the past century and a half.



This one is a bridge too far, folks.



Rob Manfred must be stopped. https://t.co/ouSHdWkHzb — Not Gaetti (@notgaetti) December 3, 2024

Must be stopped.

If this actually went into effect, I'd seriously consider giving up watching baseball. Holy hell. https://t.co/pWxrqEOnDe — Daniel Massa (@dmassa5) December 2, 2024

Same.

Rob Manfred says there’s “buzz” around adding the “Golden At-Bat” rule, where a team could choose one at-bat in every game to use its best hitter regardless of where they are in the lineup.



This would be the dumbest rule implementation in the history of professional sports. pic.twitter.com/CNBHyRcOw6 — MLB Deadline News (@MLBDeadlineNews) December 3, 2024

Part of the strategy of baseball is picking the lineup, to know your hitters -- and your opponent -- well enough to create a batting order that maximizes runs.

It's insane and antithetical to the spirit of baseball.