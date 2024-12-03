CNN Discovers Journalism Again! KFile Does Deep Dive Into Karoline Leavitt's Old Tweets, 2020 Campaign

Legislating From the Bench: Dane County Judge Overturns Wisconsin's Union-Busting Act 10
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 03, 2024
Twitter

After taking a four-year vacation during the Biden administration, the media are back to their old selves. And by 'old selves' we, of course, mean being the partisan hacks who suddenly remember how to dig deep for information. In the service of smearing Republicans, of course.

CNN decided to do a deep dive into incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's old tweets and her 2020 campaign:

They write:

Karoline Leavitt, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, deleted two social media posts she shared after the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol — including a retweet praising then-Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the 2020 election.

The post included a video of Pence calling the attack “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol” as he presided over the certification of the results hours after the riot. Trump to this day criticizes Pence for certifying the results of the 2020 election, falsely claiming it was stolen due to rampant voter fraud.

In another post praising the actions of a Capitol Hill police officer who lured rioters away from lawmakers, Leavitt wrote simply, “A hero.”

Leavitt, who at the time was 23 and had recently departed Trump’s White House Press Office, had just accepted a job working for New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt then ran unsuccessfully for a New Hampshire congressional seat in 2022, positioning herself as a staunch election denier.

'Election denier' -- like Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, or Stacey Abrams?

Those election deniers?

That's exactly how it works: everyone the Left doesn't like is Hitler.

That's (D)ifferent.

Amazing, isn't it?

It's a miracle.

Just imagine it.

It is funny.

Nice four-year vacay, wasn't it?

But it's also so much worse than that:

We don't despise the media enough.

