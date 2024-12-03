CNN Discovers Journalism Again! KFile Does Deep Dive Into Karoline Leavitt's Old Tweets, 2020 Campaign

After taking a four-year vacation during the Biden administration, the media are back to their old selves. And by 'old selves' we, of course, mean being the partisan hacks who suddenly remember how to dig deep for information. In the service of smearing Republicans, of course.

CNN decided to do a deep dive into incoming Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's old tweets and her 2020 campaign:

NEW on CNN: We uncovered that Trump's incoming White House press secretary purged tweets praising Mike Pence for certifying the election results and praising Capitol police.



Just a year later she ran for Congress denying the 2020 election results.https://t.co/04ZYmFRNMU — Andy Kaczynski (@KFILE) December 2, 2024

They write:

Karoline Leavitt, President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, deleted two social media posts she shared after the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol — including a retweet praising then-Vice President Mike Pence for certifying the 2020 election. The post included a video of Pence calling the attack “a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol” as he presided over the certification of the results hours after the riot. Trump to this day criticizes Pence for certifying the results of the 2020 election, falsely claiming it was stolen due to rampant voter fraud. In another post praising the actions of a Capitol Hill police officer who lured rioters away from lawmakers, Leavitt wrote simply, “A hero.” Leavitt, who at the time was 23 and had recently departed Trump’s White House Press Office, had just accepted a job working for New York Rep. Elise Stefanik. Leavitt then ran unsuccessfully for a New Hampshire congressional seat in 2022, positioning herself as a staunch election denier.

'Election denier' -- like Hillary Clinton, Al Gore, or Stacey Abrams?

Those election deniers?

You really think this is “news”? What’s the story here? As people learn more information, they’re not allowed to evolve their thinking or opinions? Everyone has to do exactly as Brian Stelter says or they’re a Nazi? — PJ Paul (@RealPJPaul) December 2, 2024

That's exactly how it works: everyone the Left doesn't like is Hitler.

Seems she changed her mind and regretted praising Pence.



Did you report when Cuban purged all of his Kamala post? — 2A_Kihn (@2a_kihn) December 2, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

Suddenly CNN is doing investigative journalism after taking the last 4 years off. — Vile E Coyote (@WildYeeCoyote) December 2, 2024

Amazing, isn't it?

CNN rediscovered that it is possible to investigate the WH staff. — Florida Man V (@FloridaManV) December 2, 2024

It's a miracle.

Imagine if you idiots worked this hard to uncover the Biden crime family’s shenanigans — Dave Ruggles (@adiosillinois) December 3, 2024

Just imagine it.

It is funny.

The years 2017-2020 were big, busy years for @KFILE. Looks like he is getting a running start on the next four years. https://t.co/KJfJHkiWsO — Mark Pitcavage (@egavactip) December 3, 2024

Nice four-year vacay, wasn't it?

But it's also so much worse than that:

Pointing out the democrats changed election laws in the key states they needed to win isn’t “denying” election results. https://t.co/RzKlhqkH5F — EducatëdHillbilly™ (@RobProvince) December 2, 2024

We don't despise the media enough.