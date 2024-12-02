David Frum Thinks the Incoming Trump Admin Is on Track for a 'Constitutional Crisis' Worse Than Watergate

We're going to rewind a couple of days to something The Atlantic's David Frum said, which has gotten more interesting in light of the recent Hunter Biden pardon

We are headed toward a US constitutional crisis vastly bigger than Watergate — David Frum (@davidfrum) December 1, 2024

Really?

Really? They keep saying 'constitutional crisis' as if that means anything to the American people. The Left has done more damage to the Constitution than Donald Trump ever could (as this writer pointed out back in April when the Senate didn't hold impeachment trials for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas).

As she said then, that was an actual Constitutional crisis of the Democrats' making.

Anything 'constitutional crisis' that happens now that Joe Biden has pardoned his son is also on their shoulders, too.

No reason to panic if you haven't broken any laws. What's the problem? — Shawn Farash (@Shawn_Farash) December 1, 2024

Isn't that what they said about the myriad investigations into Donald Trump?

It sure is.

“I promised to ease student debt…The Supreme Court blocked me, but it didn’t stop me.” - Biden, 1/2024 — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) December 1, 2024

Oh, look, another giant middle finger to the Constitution.

No, we already had a Constitutional crisis when the FBI subverted Trump’s first term with a bogus investigation.



We are now headed towards fixing it. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) December 1, 2024

That's what's upsetting them.

Watergate was a crisis because the left wanted it to be a crisis. We've seen Democrats do much worse since then with shrug by their elitist friends such as yourself. — Veni! Vidi! Memi! (@venividimemi) December 1, 2024

Like when Biden pardoned his son and the Left shrugged.

To Democrats, a “Constitutional Crisis” is when they don’t have the political power to strip the rest of the Country from our Constitutional Rights — Scottergate (@Scottergate) December 1, 2024

Nailed it.

You mean a crisis bigger than the deep state trying to take out an elected president in 2016-2020? — Joe McWopSki (@LakesFirearmsTr) December 1, 2024

Like that.

Bush suspended Habeas Corpus for two years. You were his speechwriter. https://t.co/HdtTtvab4G — Ana Kasparian (@AnaKasparian) December 1, 2024

Oh.

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

When we fully discover what happened during the Biden administration, Watergate might look mild by comparison https://t.co/9FtHt0U9pZ — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 1, 2024

Yep.

Wasn’t this you guys like 12 seconds ago? https://t.co/GIaOVXTL4b pic.twitter.com/CK61WyNlls — Mike Benz (@MikeBenzCyber) December 1, 2024

It sure is.

I think it’s time that we start de-mythologizing Watergate by finally admitting that Watergate actually wasn’t that bad in the grand scheme of political scandals, it was just the first scandal that the boomers remember and they invested a lot of emotion in believing it was… https://t.co/hkeWWAi88Z — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) December 1, 2024

All of this.

I’m here to once again remind you that “outcome you very much don’t like or think shouldn’t be allowed but which is permitted the terms of the Constitution” is not a constitutional crisis https://t.co/AMWNCzzcj5 — Sunny (@sunnyright) December 1, 2024

It is not a constitutional crisis.