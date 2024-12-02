David Frum Thinks the Incoming Trump Admin Is on Track for a 'Constitutional Crisis' Worse Than Watergate

See a Doctor About That TDS, Hon: S.E. Cupp Claims It's Trump's Fault...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  6:00 PM on December 02, 2024
ImgFlip

We're going to rewind a couple of days to something The Atlantic's David Frum said, which has gotten more interesting in light of the recent Hunter Biden pardon

Really?

Really? They keep saying 'constitutional crisis' as if that means anything to the American people. The Left has done more damage to the Constitution than Donald Trump ever could (as this writer pointed out back in April when the Senate didn't hold impeachment trials for DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas).

As she said then, that was an actual Constitutional crisis of the Democrats' making.

Anything 'constitutional crisis' that happens now that Joe Biden has pardoned his son is also on their shoulders, too.

Isn't that what they said about the myriad investigations into Donald Trump?

It sure is.

Oh, look, another giant middle finger to the Constitution.

That's what's upsetting them.

Like when Biden pardoned his son and the Left shrugged.

Nailed it.

Like that.

Oh.

The perfect meme doesn't exis--

Yep.

It sure is.

All of this.

It is not a constitutional crisis.

Tags: CONSTITUTION DAVID FRUM DONALD TRUMP THE ATLANTIC WATERGATE

