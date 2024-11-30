Media Who've Been on Vacation for Four Years Now 'Exhausted' Over Having to Do Their Jobs Covering Trump

Forgive us if we have no sympathy for the White House press as they whine about being 'exhausted' covering Donald Trump.

That's literally their job, and if it's too tiring, they can always learn to code.

‘EVERYBODY'S EXHAUSTED’: “It was right into the fire with this transition.” White House reporters are already on record complaining about covering President-elect Trump. https://t.co/pQSHK3FdXp pic.twitter.com/779MmClHx2 — Fox News (@FoxNews) November 30, 2024

More from Fox News:

The White House press corps is already 'exhausted' at the outset of the second Trump administration. 'Anybody who went through it the last time remembers how nonstop it was. It ends up kind of becoming all-consuming and taking over your life. It wears you down,' New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker told Vanity Fair on Wednesday, adding that 'you have to expect that covering a big story is, by definition, taxing because it’s important.' Reporters commented on how President-elect Trump was already kicking off a hectic news cycle with his rapid policy and cabinet nomination announcements. 'Everybody’s exhausted, and he hasn’t even taken office yet,' Baker said.

Seriously. What a bunch of babies.

I hope he kicks the reports out, and they have to get their news from Podcaster. It's what they deserve for telling lies in the last 10 years. We are sick and tired of lies. — DDD1924 (@DDD_1924) November 30, 2024

That would be hilarious.

It would also give them time to take a nap.

Yes, these POOR people who literally covered a root veggie for the past year, now have to do work!! Set up the cry tent! — WillowCapulet (@WillowCapulet) November 30, 2024

And get the tissues!

They don't do their jobs anyway. They report lies and fairytales. No one except the blue hair, nose ring crowd listens to them. — LizG (@ItWillBeOk24) November 30, 2024

The public doesn't trust them and ratings are cratering.

There's absolutely no reason for them to be complaining about doing their job.. they need to be removed and replaced by individual who are excited about doing their job and report honest newsworthy journalism for the people of America. Period. Out with the old in with the new.. — Tj wright (@tjmoonchild1574) November 30, 2024

We are the media now.

Complaining about covering a president that has not even been sworn into office yet just goes to show the mainstream media bias as it pertains to Trump — Joseph “The Demon “Albanese (@DemonEvilMuscle) November 30, 2024

Back to four years of the media being brave, selfless firefighters.

Yay us.

What a bunch of babies. https://t.co/XkMVDeKQma — Roger Boucher (@rogbou56) November 30, 2024

Just like we said.

It sure does.

Just wait until Trump is actually inaugurated.

These lazy losers haven’t even begun to cover the Trump WH, maybe we should spare them the trouble and give their spots to intrepid independent journalists who actually care about journalism. https://t.co/eqIK1v8an4 — BeetleJuice (@BeetleJuice1776) November 30, 2024

There are plenty of people who will jump at this opportunity.

The bias media hasn't learned anything from the November 5th election https://t.co/LjFGwv1CKR — Sophia🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@SophiaSmith1688) November 30, 2024

Not a darned thing.