Media Who've Been on Vacation for Four Years Now 'Exhausted' Over Having to Do Their Jobs Covering Trump

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  7:00 PM on November 30, 2024
Forgive us if we have no sympathy for the White House press as they whine about being 'exhausted' covering Donald Trump.

That's literally their job, and if it's too tiring, they can always learn to code.

More from Fox News:

The White House press corps is already 'exhausted' at the outset of the second Trump administration.

'Anybody who went through it the last time remembers how nonstop it was. It ends up kind of becoming all-consuming and taking over your life. It wears you down,' New York Times White House correspondent Peter Baker told Vanity Fair on Wednesday, adding that 'you have to expect that covering a big story is, by definition, taxing because it’s important.'

Reporters commented on how President-elect Trump was already kicking off a hectic news cycle with his rapid policy and cabinet nomination announcements.

'Everybody’s exhausted, and he hasn’t even taken office yet,' Baker said.

Seriously. What a bunch of babies.

That would be hilarious.

It would also give them time to take a nap.

And get the tissues!

The public doesn't trust them and ratings are cratering.

We are the media now.

Back to four years of the media being brave, selfless firefighters.

Yay us.

Just like we said.

It sure does.

Just wait until Trump is actually inaugurated.

There are plenty of people who will jump at this opportunity.

Not a darned thing.

