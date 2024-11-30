Snobby Failed VP Candidate Tim Kaine Insults Elon Musk to Defend Traitorous Vindmans

Intifada So Tender and Mild! Pro-Hamas Goons Take to NYC Streets to Protest...
Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

If you're going to take aim at Elon Musk, you'd better not miss. Musk is the man who told advertisers threatening X with a boycott to 'go f**k themselves' and sued Media Matters for defamation. He's like Teflon and he's not afraid to fight.

Advertisement

But Tim Kaine -- Hillary Clinton's unremarkable running mate -- thought it wise to attack Musk anyway.

Really? The Vindman family? The lying, weird traitors? That's who you're defining as 'patriotic', Timmy?

Wrong.

That's (D)ifferent.

It's all projection.

Advertisement

No one really likes the Vindman's beyond their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

YUP.

It sure is.

Ouch.

Corrupt to the core.

Advertisement

Go away now.

The very opposite of patriotism and service, Timmy.

BOOM.

