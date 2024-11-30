Snobby Failed VP Candidate Tim Kaine Insults Elon Musk to Defend Traitorous Vindmans

If you're going to take aim at Elon Musk, you'd better not miss. Musk is the man who told advertisers threatening X with a boycott to 'go f**k themselves' and sued Media Matters for defamation. He's like Teflon and he's not afraid to fight.

Advertisement

But Tim Kaine -- Hillary Clinton's unremarkable running mate -- thought it wise to attack Musk anyway.

Message to Elon Musk—The Vindman family embodies patriotism and public service. You know nothing about either. https://t.co/3JSr7aivDD — Tim Kaine (@timkaine) November 29, 2024

Really? The Vindman family? The lying, weird traitors? That's who you're defining as 'patriotic', Timmy?

Wrong.

I don’t know if that’s true but your family embodies disgrace, Senator. Your adult son was involved in Antifa and was part of a violent direct action at the state capitol in Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/F8IVnF2PFE — Andy Ngo 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 30, 2024

That's (D)ifferent.

Vindman lied under oath. He belongs in prison. He’s the front man for Eric Ciaramella and corruption in Ukraine.



The impeachment of Trump was done to cover up the corruption of Obama and the Intelligence Community in Ukraine.



Everything they accused Trump of they actually did. — Jeff Carlson (@themarketswork) November 29, 2024

It's all projection.

They are traitors to their oaths and their uniforms.



Alexander Vindman must be recalled to active duty and courtmartialed for his numerous crimes.



Stop and consider why virtually every veteran loathes these two like poison.



We honored our oaths. They spit on them. — Cynical Publius (@CynicalPublius) November 29, 2024

No one really likes the Vindman's beyond their Trump Derangement Syndrome.

I know a little something. And the Vindmans are traitorous douchebags. — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) November 29, 2024

YUP.

The only people enriched by Vindman's service have been the Vindman's.



That isn't public service. That is self-service. — Kyle Beckley (@Kyle_Beckley) November 29, 2024

It sure is.

You can be a character witness at Vindman's well deserved court martial. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) November 29, 2024

Ouch.

They’re a bunch of insubordinate, fame-seeking grifters who used an outright betrayal of the commander-in-chief to run for office. If you were in the intel world and thought Trump’s phone call was a bigger problem than Biden bilking Ukrainian oligarchs for cash, you’re corrupt. https://t.co/p2KTTiswLO — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) November 30, 2024

Corrupt to the core.

Friend, if it weren't for @elonmusk, China would likely beat us to the moon (Shackleton Crater) and box us out from the water & hydrogen we need for Mars.



Sit down. The adults are back. You’re not needed. https://t.co/I6Gq0JS5WP — BDW (@BryanDeanWright) November 30, 2024

Advertisement

Go away now.

The Vindmans embody opportunistic fabulism turning left-wing hysteria into exploiting Americans for more money and power. https://t.co/HH7JWPBShq — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 30, 2024

The very opposite of patriotism and service, Timmy.

Giving Americans their free speech back is the pinnacle of patriotism and public service.



He paid $44Billion to liberate a forum that had banned the President of the United States, the very forum that you are now free to use to criticize him, you ungrateful knucklehead.



Oh… https://t.co/zaFYEPnsFu — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) November 30, 2024

BOOM.