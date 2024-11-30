We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder, Gets ALL the Answers

There was a time, long ago, when the federal government was largely hands-off and let the states do their thing when it came to governing.

But over the years federal government has expanded exponentially and it has its tentacles in pretty much every aspect of our life to some degree. Setting that right would take a lot of hard work, but it can be done.

And Mike Lee has laid out a roadmap to make it happen:

If you grew up in the U.S., you’ve been told your whole life that the sky would fall but for the federal government intervening in every aspect of your existence



That, of course, is a lie



In the comments, please give examples of how federal intrusion has made your life harder — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 30, 2024

Wait until you see some of these replies:

TSA & the Patriot Act - once the government takes away a freedom, we never get it back. Decades after 911 and we are searched before going on a plane. We are treated like a possible terrorist if we want to wire transfer out our own money from BofA. If we date to complain we are… — LilRascal (@rascal113646) November 30, 2024

Yep.

This writer lost a perfectly safe bottle of bitters because the TSA's three-ounce rule is stupid.

Nobody has that kind of time. Too many to mention, like you can't put that shed there, you can't put sand on your lake front beach, your car failed inspection for rust under the wheel well, your fire pit is 24 feet from the house, not 25. On and on. — Tracy May (@tmmay2003) November 30, 2024

Bingo.

Passport system is out dated and a headache, tax reporting for individuals is a nightmare, excessive regulations when it comes to building houses makes it harder to build — Joe McKinney (@Jmckinney90) November 30, 2024

Government ruins everything it touches.

How about after working all your life and paying into Social Security the government rips you off by giving a 2.5% increase in your SS benefits, then uses up that 2.5% by increasing your mandatory Medicare deductions after you also been paying into Medicare since forever. The… — Rick Saxton (@SavvymanWyo) November 30, 2024

This.

I live abroad and have to file a tax return every year.



The only other countries that tax their citizens abroad for income earned abroad are Libya, North Korea, and Eritrea. — Radieschen 🍻 Radish (@radishthegreat) November 30, 2024

Ouch.

Obamacare made health care impossible.

My insurance rate quadrupled overnight.

In the past 10 years, it has doubled, again.

Insurance now costs about $100 less than my mortgage. And I still have to pay out of pocket costs.



Health insurance is NOT health care.

It’s a… — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) November 30, 2024

Obamacare is a nightmare.

Mandated years of forced classes and methodologies on Marxist sub-theories in order to obtain teaching licensure.



No, I'm not talking about the history or math degree here; I'm talking about the education colleges and their racket and capture of our schools at every level. — James Harris (@InHumaneShape) November 30, 2024

And then we wonder why college is so expensive.

It's more for my mother. When she was turning 65, she faced emergency surgery before she could enroll in a Medicare plan. She has a permanent late enrollment penalty. The interference with Medicare also makes it impossible for her to afford some of her meds too. https://t.co/JbzhhOvRjY — Liz (@polyglotliz86) November 30, 2024

Medicare needs serious reform.

This is the frame that FDR built 90 years ago



You can’t move the Overton Window. You have to blast out the wall to return to a world where the feds’ biggest duty is Indian Affairs https://t.co/WIZSSfad7Y — James David Dickson (@downi75) November 30, 2024

THIS. ALL OF THIS.

The Federal government is literally at war with the American people. They have turned us into debt slaves while they burn through trillions on absolute garbage. Every aspect of our lives are more dangerous with their reckless wars weaponized 3 letter agencies and open borders. https://t.co/5xtvqjP9LZ — 2Agolfdad (@sparkmanpatriot) November 30, 2024

Also the negligence and discrimination of FEMA and other agencies (like the FBI, DOJ, and IRS).

There are no more dangerous words in the English language than “we’re from the government and we’re here to help.” https://t.co/KSVwQKIHio — Coy A. Westbrook (@BasedCAW) November 30, 2024

There are not.