We Despise the Government: Mike Lee Asks How Federal Intrusion Makes Lives Harder, Gets ALL the Answers

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  8:00 PM on November 30, 2024
Twitchy

There was a time, long ago, when the federal government was largely hands-off and let the states do their thing when it came to governing.

But over the years federal government has expanded exponentially and it has its tentacles in pretty much every aspect of our life to some degree. Setting that right would take a lot of hard work, but it can be done.

And Mike Lee has laid out a roadmap to make it happen:

Wait until you see some of these replies:

Yep.

This writer lost a perfectly safe bottle of bitters because the TSA's three-ounce rule is stupid.

Bingo.

Government ruins everything it touches.

This.

Ouch.

Obamacare is a nightmare.

And then we wonder why college is so expensive.

Medicare needs serious reform.

THIS. ALL OF THIS.

Also the negligence and discrimination of FEMA and other agencies (like the FBI, DOJ, and IRS).

There are not.

