Worth a Thousand Words: Biden Pictured Carrying Book by Rabid Anti-Israel Obama Bro Rashid Khalidi

The optics of this pic are really something. Amid a very fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah (one which Israel said Hezbollah already violated) brokered by the Biden administration, it's interesting seeing him carrying this particular book:

Biden picks up anti-Israel book during Black Friday shopping— ‘4 years too late,’ says author https://t.co/6hMrKiSSJe pic.twitter.com/mlwSUcy8yi — New York Post (@nypost) November 29, 2024

More from The New York Post:

Retiring President Biden hit the shops on Black Friday and surprised onlookers by picking up a copy of a book describing the establishment of Israel as “colonialism” that’s been met with Palestinian “resistance” — an acquisition its author bemoaned was “4 years too late.” Biden, 82, left Nantucket Bookworks holding in full view of the press a copy of “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017” by Columbia University professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi. The book argues that “the modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

Let's make a few things clear: Palestine was never a state, Israel isn't colonialism, and terrorism on behalf of Palestine is terrorism.

But given that Israel is supposed to be our ally, this is a bad, insulting look.

Let's be honest. Someone probably shoved this book into his hands and he kept it without even looking at what it was, like when you hand something to a chameleon. — Uri Kurlianchik (@VerminusM) November 30, 2024

This is a very likely possibility. One of his handlers stuck this book in his hand to make a point and Biden himself has no clue.

Maybe he's signaling something to someone. Odd choice of book, especially right now. Fishy. — Coal Mine Canary (@Decire_Veritate) November 30, 2024

Or a staffer is.

Rashid Khalidi…the guy who had the Obamas over for dinner? pic.twitter.com/DPVoj6Z1JO — Commodore Matt Decker (@CdreMattDecker) November 30, 2024

Oh really?

Who knew Biden was a Fantasy reader — Farbrook (@CellarDoor747) November 30, 2024

Heh.

This guy isn't reading any books. Photo op — I♡myCountry (@Ilv_myCountry) November 29, 2024

The guy who recently wandered off into the rainforest isn't reading anything more complex than 'The Cat in the Hat' and even that's a stretch these days.

I think it’s funny they put his name on his jacket so he would remember who he is😉 — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) November 30, 2024

It's like when you put your phone number on your toddler's clothes so they can be returned to you if they get lost at the mall.

Except Biden's our president.

Just ask Rashid Khalidi what he thinks of 10/7? — Dif Mad (@difmad) November 30, 2024

Part of the 'resistance', no doubt.

Because music festival attendees, babies, and old women are oppressors. Or something.

YUP.

Former terror group spokesperson and Obama's good friend. https://t.co/Jry9EJTn6p — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) November 30, 2024

Terror. Spokesperson.

anti-virtue signaling to the finish line https://t.co/PMTevEoXkk — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) November 30, 2024

Until the bitter end.

Absolutely disgusting.

Khalidi, a former Columbia professor, blamed Hamas’s Oct. 7 attack on Israeli “settler colonialism” and “apartheid.” https://t.co/9a9Q7zUhMw pic.twitter.com/YwE1HqbQN6 — Jessica Costescu (@JessicaCostescu) November 30, 2024

Of course he did.

Remember when Khalidi was so unmentionable that there had to be a conspiracy to hide video of Obama with him https://t.co/EElep5GZfa — A Deep Rumbling (@LowestOctave) November 30, 2024

We sure do.

Joe Biden holding Rashid Khalidi's book is no different than him holding Mein Kampf. Khalidi said in 2016, he was worried Jews and supporters of Israel would "INFEST" the Trump White House. Biden is a repugnant anti-Semite who deserves the dustbin of history.@ShelleyGldschmt https://t.co/Osan4XJaWV — NizNellie3 (@NizNellie3) November 30, 2024

Repugnant is putting it mildly.

So it turns out that Biden's self-righteous lecturing about Charlottesville was fake, he is proud to show his true colors now https://t.co/dzKzxgaI4H — Kevin Daveron (@kevindaveron) November 30, 2024

This is who he's always been.