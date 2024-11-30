Lefties at The Economist Finally Want to Cut Spending (of Veteran's Disability Benefits,...
Worth a Thousand Words: Biden Pictured Carrying Book by Rabid Anti-Israel Obama Bro Rashid Khalidi

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  3:30 PM on November 30, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The optics of this pic are really something. Amid a very fragile ceasefire between Israel and Hezbollah (one which Israel said Hezbollah already violated) brokered by the Biden administration, it's interesting seeing him carrying this particular book:

More from The New York Post:

Retiring President Biden hit the shops on Black Friday and surprised onlookers by picking up a copy of a book describing the establishment of Israel as “colonialism” that’s been met with Palestinian “resistance” — an acquisition its author bemoaned was “4 years too late.”

Biden, 82, left Nantucket Bookworks holding in full view of the press a copy of “The Hundred Years’ War on Palestine: A History of Settler Colonial Conquest and Resistance, 1917-2017” by Columbia University professor emeritus Rashid Khalidi.

The book argues that “the modern history of Palestine can best be understood in these terms: as a colonial war waged against the indigenous population, by a variety of parties, to force them to relinquish their homeland to another people against their will.”

Let's make a few things clear: Palestine was never a state, Israel isn't colonialism, and terrorism on behalf of Palestine is terrorism.

But given that Israel is supposed to be our ally, this is a bad, insulting look.

This is a very likely possibility. One of his handlers stuck this book in his hand to make a point and Biden himself has no clue.

Or a staffer is.

Oh really?

Heh.

The guy who recently wandered off into the rainforest isn't reading anything more complex than 'The Cat in the Hat' and even that's a stretch these days.

It's like when you put your phone number on your toddler's clothes so they can be returned to you if they get lost at the mall.

Except Biden's our president.

Part of the 'resistance', no doubt.

Because music festival attendees, babies, and old women are oppressors. Or something.

YUP.

Terror. Spokesperson.

Until the bitter end.

Absolutely disgusting.

Of course he did.

We sure do.

Repugnant is putting it mildly.

This is who he's always been.

Tags: ISRAEL ISRAELI-PALESTINIAN CONFLICT JOE BIDEN PALESTINE

