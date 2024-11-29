Black Friday Blowout Sale! 74% Off VIP Membership
Tone Deaf White House Cuts Down One of the NC Trees That Survived Hurricane Helene for Christmas Decor

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis  |  4:00 PM on November 29, 2024
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

This has such strong vibes of the Capitol in from 'The Hunger Games', we're not quite sure how else to interpret it. 

For a while, we've covered the devastation of Hurricane Helene, especially in western North Carolina and the aftermath of FEMA's incompetence. There are still people living in tents, being refused the almost useless $750, and discriminated against if they supported Donald Trump.

So it's incredibly -- incredibly -- tone deaf for the White House to take one of the trees that survived Helene so they can decorate it (and we've all seen Jill Biden's taste).

Just wow. 

The optics of the White House, who has barely lifted a finger to help these people, taking a thing of beauty from them for their own amusement is so on the nose.

Yes it is.

Merry Christmas!

Really is a *chef's kiss*, no?

And they still don't get it.

Well said.

Yep.

Our faces exactly.

But Jill needed a pretty Christmas tree.

Like we said: The Hunger Games.

Hollywood wouldn't write such an obvious villain.

